New Book "Zero to $100M" Delivers an Operator Playbook for Founders and CEOs Scaling Past the Stall Point
Parkland, FL, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZS3GX82
Coby Press has released Zero to $100M, a new business book written for the operators who run companies, not the consultants who advise them.
The book targets the stretch most growth books skip. Plenty of titles cover the zero to one million startup story, and plenty cover the public company playbook. Almost none address the brutal middle, where a company has product, customers, and revenue, and still stalls out somewhere between five million and one hundred million in sales.
Author Jacob Schlesinger writes from thirty years inside that range. He has served as CEO, COO, and Managing Director across construction, manufacturing, private equity backed businesses, and founder led companies. The book draws on that work directly. Every chapter is built around decisions an operator actually has to make, including how to fix margin without gutting the team, when to professionalize finance, how to read a P and L the way an owner reads it, what to do when the founder becomes the bottleneck, and how to prepare a business for a clean exit.
Zero to $100M is written in plain operator voice. No frameworks for the sake of frameworks. No motivational filler. The reader gets specifics, numbers, and the kind of judgment calls that only show up after running real businesses through real cycles.
The book is positioned for three audiences. Founders who have built something real and now have to scale it. Private equity sponsors and the operating partners and portfolio CEOs who report to them. Senior operators stepping into President, COO, or Integrator roles inside lower middle market companies.
Zero to $100M is available in hardcover and paperback through major retailers, including Amazon.
Coby Press publishes business and literary titles built for working professionals. Its catalog includes operator focused nonfiction and literary fiction across multiple imprints under a single publishing house.
Contact Coby Press info@zeroto100m.net
Coby Press has released Zero to $100M, a new business book written for the operators who run companies, not the consultants who advise them.
The book targets the stretch most growth books skip. Plenty of titles cover the zero to one million startup story, and plenty cover the public company playbook. Almost none address the brutal middle, where a company has product, customers, and revenue, and still stalls out somewhere between five million and one hundred million in sales.
Author Jacob Schlesinger writes from thirty years inside that range. He has served as CEO, COO, and Managing Director across construction, manufacturing, private equity backed businesses, and founder led companies. The book draws on that work directly. Every chapter is built around decisions an operator actually has to make, including how to fix margin without gutting the team, when to professionalize finance, how to read a P and L the way an owner reads it, what to do when the founder becomes the bottleneck, and how to prepare a business for a clean exit.
Zero to $100M is written in plain operator voice. No frameworks for the sake of frameworks. No motivational filler. The reader gets specifics, numbers, and the kind of judgment calls that only show up after running real businesses through real cycles.
The book is positioned for three audiences. Founders who have built something real and now have to scale it. Private equity sponsors and the operating partners and portfolio CEOs who report to them. Senior operators stepping into President, COO, or Integrator roles inside lower middle market companies.
Zero to $100M is available in hardcover and paperback through major retailers, including Amazon.
Coby Press publishes business and literary titles built for working professionals. Its catalog includes operator focused nonfiction and literary fiction across multiple imprints under a single publishing house.
Contact Coby Press info@zeroto100m.net
Contact
Zero to $100MContact
Jacob Schlesinger
954-240-3010
https://www.zeroto100m.net
Jacob Schlesinger
954-240-3010
https://www.zeroto100m.net
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