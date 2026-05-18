HigherEd PodCon Announces Finalists for Inaugural Higher Education Podcasting Awards
Organized by HigherEd PodCon, the awards program is to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting.
Bloomington, IN, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HigherEd PodCon today announced the finalists for its inaugural HigherEd PodCon Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement across five categories in higher education podcasting. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the growing community of educators, administrators, students, and independent creators who are using audio storytelling to advance the mission of higher education.
Organized by the co-founders of HigherEd PodCon, the awards program was created to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting. The response from the community was exceptional: 155 nominations were received, representing the higher education podcast community.
“The conference organizers believe it was important to formally recognize the outstanding work being done in higher education podcasting,” said Dean Hoke, co-founder of HigherEd PodCon. “The depth and quality of submissions exceeded our expectations, and we are proud to celebrate these finalists.”
Category 1: Outstanding Podcast Series
This award recognizes a podcast that demonstrates excellence in storytelling, consistency, audience engagement, and overall impact in higher education communications.
“Where What If Becomes What’s Next” — Carnegie Mellon University
Hosted by Randy Scott and Producer James Zackal
Explores how breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, healthcare, and energy are shaping the future, while making complex research understandable and relevant to everyday audiences.
“Lab Coat Optional” — Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise
Hosted by Pete Zrioka
Focuses on translating publicly funded research into accessible conversations that help strengthen scientific literacy and public trust in higher education research.
“Policy and Governance Perspectives” — George Mason University
Hosted by Dr. David Ramadan
Brings policy discussions to life through conversations with national leaders, public officials, and scholars, helping listeners better understand government, public service, and policymaking.
Category 2: Episode of the Year
This award recognizes an individual podcast episode that demonstrates exceptional storytelling, creativity, impact, and audience engagement.
“Individual Choices, Challenges, and Social Changes” — Good Is In The Details
Hosted by Gwendolyn Dolske (Cal Poly Pomona) and Rudy Salo (Chapman University)
Explores how major social problems are often framed as matters of individual responsibility, while encouraging listeners to think more deeply about structural change, public policy, and civic engagement.
“Sounds of College Life with Stage Left” — Sounds of College Life Podcast, Miami University
Hosted by Maggie Snee
Uses immersive audio storytelling to place listeners inside a student-run theater production, capturing the creativity, risk-taking, and sense of belonging that define the college experience.
“Rest Matters” — Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Hosted by Colleen Wamback
Features Stacy Shaw, Assistant Professor of Social Science and Policy Studies, exploring the importance of rest, well-being, and preventing burnout with research-based insights especially relevant for students.
Category 3: Outstanding Student-Led Podcast
This award recognizes podcasts in which students play a leading role in content creation, production, storytelling, and audience engagement.
“Major Insight” — Miami University
Submitted by James Loy
Places students at the center of the storytelling process, with students serving as hosts, producers, and creative contributors while sharing authentic conversations about college life, personal growth, and campus experiences.
“The Bridge” — University College London
Submitted by Indianna Dimmer
Produced through the UCL Student Union, with students selecting topics, hosting conversations, coordinating guests, and leading promotional efforts across the university community.
“Madison Science Mystery Tour” — WSUM, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Submitted by Nalina Cherr
Hosted, edited, and directed by a student, the podcast makes scientific research approachable and engaging while highlighting the diverse experiences and passions of researchers across campus.
“Curing the Curriculum: Students’ Take on Medical Education” — University of Groningen, Netherlands
Submitted by Ulf Ebeling
Produced entirely by medical students, the podcast explores medical education through student-led interviews, research, editing, publishing, and social media engagement.
Category 4: Podcaster of the Year
This award recognizes an individual whose leadership, creativity, storytelling, and overall contribution have had a significant impact on higher education podcasting.
Garret Castleberry, Mid-America Christian University
Host of “Special Topics in Media”
Through innovative teaching, multimedia storytelling, and podcast-driven classroom engagement, Garret has helped position podcasting as both an educational tool and a platform for student and faculty voices.
Kimberlé Crenshaw, Columbia Law School and UCLA School of Law
Host of “Intersectionality Matters!”
Her podcast explores structural inequality, social justice, and intersectionality through thoughtful conversations that connect academic scholarship with public discourse.
Lolita Cummings, Eastern Michigan University
Host of “Enlighten U”
Created in response to growing student mental health concerns following the pandemic, the podcast combines student stories and expert perspectives to promote awareness, support, and well-being across campus communities.
Kate Young, Purdue University
Host and Producer of “This Is Purdue”
Kate leads a team of 15 people to execute this award-winning podcast. Through Kate's leadership and executing compelling conversations with Purdue faculty, students, and alumni, the podcast elevats the voices of Boilermakers whose ideas and impact position Purdue as a global thought leader.
Category 5: Outstanding Institutional Podcast Network
This award recognizes a higher education institution that has built a cohesive, strategic podcast ecosystem demonstrating institutional commitment, a diversity of voices, and meaningful impact both on campus and beyond.
Dragon Podcasts — Howard Community College
What began as a passion project has grown into an award-winning network of eight active shows built around a student-first mission. By employing work-study interns in scriptwriting, digital marketing, and engineering, Dragon Podcasts serves as both a storytelling platform and a career readiness pathway.
This Is UIC Podcast Network — University of Illinois Chicago
Built around the question “What’s your why?,” the network elevates the stories of students, faculty, staff, and alumni through three strategically coordinated formats, reflecting UIC’s commitment to access, excellence, and community impact.
Wharton Podcast Network — Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
Spanning diverse domains from sports analytics to economics, the network translates rigorous academic research into engaging conversations that reach professionals, entrepreneurs, and students worldwide, democratizing access to Wharton’s intellectual capital.
LCC Connect — Lansing Community College
Launched in 2022, LCC Connect has grown to more than 30 active programs spanning academics, student life, arts, and advocacy. Broadcasting on 89.7 FM and reaching over 4,500 monthly downloads from listeners around the globe, it operates under the tagline — Voices, Vibes, and Vision.
About HigherEd PodCon
HigherEd PodCon is the premier conference dedicated to podcasting in higher education. The event brings together creators, educators, communications professionals, and institutional leaders to share best practices, explore innovation, and celebrate the power of audio storytelling in advancing higher education’s mission.
Award winners will be announced at HigherEd PodCon 2026, taking place July 16–17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cuyahoga Community College. For more information and to register, visit www.higheredpodcon.com.
Organized by the co-founders of HigherEd PodCon, the awards program was created to formally recognize the innovation and impact of higher education podcasting. The response from the community was exceptional: 155 nominations were received, representing the higher education podcast community.
“The conference organizers believe it was important to formally recognize the outstanding work being done in higher education podcasting,” said Dean Hoke, co-founder of HigherEd PodCon. “The depth and quality of submissions exceeded our expectations, and we are proud to celebrate these finalists.”
Category 1: Outstanding Podcast Series
This award recognizes a podcast that demonstrates excellence in storytelling, consistency, audience engagement, and overall impact in higher education communications.
“Where What If Becomes What’s Next” — Carnegie Mellon University
Hosted by Randy Scott and Producer James Zackal
Explores how breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, healthcare, and energy are shaping the future, while making complex research understandable and relevant to everyday audiences.
“Lab Coat Optional” — Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise
Hosted by Pete Zrioka
Focuses on translating publicly funded research into accessible conversations that help strengthen scientific literacy and public trust in higher education research.
“Policy and Governance Perspectives” — George Mason University
Hosted by Dr. David Ramadan
Brings policy discussions to life through conversations with national leaders, public officials, and scholars, helping listeners better understand government, public service, and policymaking.
Category 2: Episode of the Year
This award recognizes an individual podcast episode that demonstrates exceptional storytelling, creativity, impact, and audience engagement.
“Individual Choices, Challenges, and Social Changes” — Good Is In The Details
Hosted by Gwendolyn Dolske (Cal Poly Pomona) and Rudy Salo (Chapman University)
Explores how major social problems are often framed as matters of individual responsibility, while encouraging listeners to think more deeply about structural change, public policy, and civic engagement.
“Sounds of College Life with Stage Left” — Sounds of College Life Podcast, Miami University
Hosted by Maggie Snee
Uses immersive audio storytelling to place listeners inside a student-run theater production, capturing the creativity, risk-taking, and sense of belonging that define the college experience.
“Rest Matters” — Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Hosted by Colleen Wamback
Features Stacy Shaw, Assistant Professor of Social Science and Policy Studies, exploring the importance of rest, well-being, and preventing burnout with research-based insights especially relevant for students.
Category 3: Outstanding Student-Led Podcast
This award recognizes podcasts in which students play a leading role in content creation, production, storytelling, and audience engagement.
“Major Insight” — Miami University
Submitted by James Loy
Places students at the center of the storytelling process, with students serving as hosts, producers, and creative contributors while sharing authentic conversations about college life, personal growth, and campus experiences.
“The Bridge” — University College London
Submitted by Indianna Dimmer
Produced through the UCL Student Union, with students selecting topics, hosting conversations, coordinating guests, and leading promotional efforts across the university community.
“Madison Science Mystery Tour” — WSUM, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Submitted by Nalina Cherr
Hosted, edited, and directed by a student, the podcast makes scientific research approachable and engaging while highlighting the diverse experiences and passions of researchers across campus.
“Curing the Curriculum: Students’ Take on Medical Education” — University of Groningen, Netherlands
Submitted by Ulf Ebeling
Produced entirely by medical students, the podcast explores medical education through student-led interviews, research, editing, publishing, and social media engagement.
Category 4: Podcaster of the Year
This award recognizes an individual whose leadership, creativity, storytelling, and overall contribution have had a significant impact on higher education podcasting.
Garret Castleberry, Mid-America Christian University
Host of “Special Topics in Media”
Through innovative teaching, multimedia storytelling, and podcast-driven classroom engagement, Garret has helped position podcasting as both an educational tool and a platform for student and faculty voices.
Kimberlé Crenshaw, Columbia Law School and UCLA School of Law
Host of “Intersectionality Matters!”
Her podcast explores structural inequality, social justice, and intersectionality through thoughtful conversations that connect academic scholarship with public discourse.
Lolita Cummings, Eastern Michigan University
Host of “Enlighten U”
Created in response to growing student mental health concerns following the pandemic, the podcast combines student stories and expert perspectives to promote awareness, support, and well-being across campus communities.
Kate Young, Purdue University
Host and Producer of “This Is Purdue”
Kate leads a team of 15 people to execute this award-winning podcast. Through Kate's leadership and executing compelling conversations with Purdue faculty, students, and alumni, the podcast elevats the voices of Boilermakers whose ideas and impact position Purdue as a global thought leader.
Category 5: Outstanding Institutional Podcast Network
This award recognizes a higher education institution that has built a cohesive, strategic podcast ecosystem demonstrating institutional commitment, a diversity of voices, and meaningful impact both on campus and beyond.
Dragon Podcasts — Howard Community College
What began as a passion project has grown into an award-winning network of eight active shows built around a student-first mission. By employing work-study interns in scriptwriting, digital marketing, and engineering, Dragon Podcasts serves as both a storytelling platform and a career readiness pathway.
This Is UIC Podcast Network — University of Illinois Chicago
Built around the question “What’s your why?,” the network elevates the stories of students, faculty, staff, and alumni through three strategically coordinated formats, reflecting UIC’s commitment to access, excellence, and community impact.
Wharton Podcast Network — Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
Spanning diverse domains from sports analytics to economics, the network translates rigorous academic research into engaging conversations that reach professionals, entrepreneurs, and students worldwide, democratizing access to Wharton’s intellectual capital.
LCC Connect — Lansing Community College
Launched in 2022, LCC Connect has grown to more than 30 active programs spanning academics, student life, arts, and advocacy. Broadcasting on 89.7 FM and reaching over 4,500 monthly downloads from listeners around the globe, it operates under the tagline — Voices, Vibes, and Vision.
About HigherEd PodCon
HigherEd PodCon is the premier conference dedicated to podcasting in higher education. The event brings together creators, educators, communications professionals, and institutional leaders to share best practices, explore innovation, and celebrate the power of audio storytelling in advancing higher education’s mission.
Award winners will be announced at HigherEd PodCon 2026, taking place July 16–17 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cuyahoga Community College. For more information and to register, visit www.higheredpodcon.com.
Contact
HigherEd PodConContact
Dean Hoke
812-955-1212
www.higheredpodcon.com
Dean Hoke
812-955-1212
www.higheredpodcon.com
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