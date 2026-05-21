PeopleReign and Business Partners Announce Alliance to Deliver Human-First Agentic Experiences for UKG Customers
PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Business Partners, Inc., a leading UKG partner focused on implementing and managing UKG's Workforce Operating Platform and helping clients turn workforce data into strategy.
San Jose, CA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Through the partnership, Business Partners is authorized to sell, implement, and support all PeopleReign applications including its award-winning muti-agent orchestration platform that automates thousands of common HR and IT tasks.
At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been investing in its partnership with leading HCM and WFM vendor UKG by adding value added resellers (VARs) in key markets.
Business Partners was founded in 2000 and has expertise across all processes that impact frontline employees including timekeeping, scheduling, analytics, attendance, leaves of absence, HR, and payroll.
The partnership announcement is timed to support the rapid growth of PeopleReign as organizations look to benefit from better employee experiences. Typical PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality. PeopleReign is the cognition automation solution that complements AI capabilities from HR platforms like UKG.
PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.
Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:
The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees
Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required
Recommend provides a set of “next best actions” for live agents
Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys
Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers
According to Business Partners CEO Tom Maloof: “Our customers want a partner with AI expertise and the ability to rapidly deliver value using world-class agentic tools. We selected PeopleReign based on the company’s vision, the product’s maturity, and the success they’ve had delivering value for UKG customers. We’re excited to be announcing this important partnership at a critical time for our customers and business.”
According to PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin: “We selected Business Partners because of the team’s commitment to using AI to make work life better for frontline employees. The team has built trusted relationships with customers over the past two decades and is motivated to become an AI-first provider of products, services, and strategic consulting.”
Contact Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or to become a certified PeopleReign partner.
About PeopleReign
PeopleReign is the multi-agent AI orchestration platform powering work for many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations like Netflix, Parsons Corporation, and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
PeopleReign AI gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week by automating all common IT and HR service requests. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise systems to autonomously resolve requests related to topics like shift management, employee onboarding, payroll, benefits, technology support, system access, and security compliance.
PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% call volume reduction and 90% lower cost per request. The company has received numerous industry awards for exercising AI responsibly and pioneering the use of agentic AI to improve work life. PeopleReign is backed by tech visionaries including John Chambers, Sterling Road, Moxxie Ventures, Acadian Ventures, and Boulder Ventures.
About Business Partners, Inc.
BPI is a leading technology consulting company headquartered in Massachusetts and started in 2000. Our motto is "One Team - One Goal." We help you proactively navigate around upcoming landmines and build change management processes. Our expertise is in UKG Workforce Management implementations.
At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been investing in its partnership with leading HCM and WFM vendor UKG by adding value added resellers (VARs) in key markets.
Business Partners was founded in 2000 and has expertise across all processes that impact frontline employees including timekeeping, scheduling, analytics, attendance, leaves of absence, HR, and payroll.
The partnership announcement is timed to support the rapid growth of PeopleReign as organizations look to benefit from better employee experiences. Typical PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality. PeopleReign is the cognition automation solution that complements AI capabilities from HR platforms like UKG.
PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.
Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:
The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees
Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required
Recommend provides a set of “next best actions” for live agents
Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys
Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers
According to Business Partners CEO Tom Maloof: “Our customers want a partner with AI expertise and the ability to rapidly deliver value using world-class agentic tools. We selected PeopleReign based on the company’s vision, the product’s maturity, and the success they’ve had delivering value for UKG customers. We’re excited to be announcing this important partnership at a critical time for our customers and business.”
According to PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin: “We selected Business Partners because of the team’s commitment to using AI to make work life better for frontline employees. The team has built trusted relationships with customers over the past two decades and is motivated to become an AI-first provider of products, services, and strategic consulting.”
Contact Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or to become a certified PeopleReign partner.
About PeopleReign
PeopleReign is the multi-agent AI orchestration platform powering work for many of the world’s most sophisticated organizations like Netflix, Parsons Corporation, and the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
PeopleReign AI gives every employee back four to six hours of productive time per week by automating all common IT and HR service requests. It integrates with more than 100 enterprise systems to autonomously resolve requests related to topics like shift management, employee onboarding, payroll, benefits, technology support, system access, and security compliance.
PeopleReign customers benefit from 70% call volume reduction and 90% lower cost per request. The company has received numerous industry awards for exercising AI responsibly and pioneering the use of agentic AI to improve work life. PeopleReign is backed by tech visionaries including John Chambers, Sterling Road, Moxxie Ventures, Acadian Ventures, and Boulder Ventures.
About Business Partners, Inc.
BPI is a leading technology consulting company headquartered in Massachusetts and started in 2000. Our motto is "One Team - One Goal." We help you proactively navigate around upcoming landmines and build change management processes. Our expertise is in UKG Workforce Management implementations.
Contact
PeopleReignContact
Ilan Shmargad
330-887-2446
peoplereign.io
Ilan Shmargad
330-887-2446
peoplereign.io
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