The Irish Store Explores the Tradition of Wool for 7th Wedding Anniversaries Through Irish Craft and Storytelling

The Irish Store is highlighting the tradition of wool as a seventh wedding anniversary gift, drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship. Drawing on Irish heritage and craftsmanship, they explore the symbolism of wool as a reflection of enduring relationships, alongside a curated selection of Aran knitwear and wool pieces that embody these qualities.