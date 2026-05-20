Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. Announces Its Los Angeles Office Grand Opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair

Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM in the DTLA Arts District. The event will honor veterans, first responders, and community safety, with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest and Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Ben Allen invited. Attendees will enjoy patriotic activities, networking, classic cars, Rosie the Riveter photos, and complimentary American flags.