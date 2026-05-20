Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. Announces Its Los Angeles Office Grand Opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM in the DTLA Arts District. The event will honor veterans, first responders, and community safety, with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest and Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Ben Allen invited. Attendees will enjoy patriotic activities, networking, classic cars, Rosie the Riveter photos, and complimentary American flags.
Los Angeles, CA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- www.vhrssinc.net
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. proudly announces the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM, with the formal program beginning at 3:00 PM. The new office is located at 431 S. Hewitt Street in the DTLA Arts District.
Founded on the principles of service, protection, and integrity, Veterans High Risk Security Solutions continues its mission of delivering elite security services while creating opportunities for veterans and security professionals throughout California.
The grand opening celebration will feature special guest Senator Bob Archuleta, U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne veteran and California Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Chair. Senator Maria Elena Durazo and Senator Ben Allen have also been invited to attend.
The Memorial Day event will honor military veterans, first responders, and community leaders while celebrating the company’s continued growth and commitment to community safety.
“This grand opening represents more than a new office location. It symbolizes our continued dedication to protecting communities, supporting veterans, and building a company grounded in discipline, leadership, and service,” said a representative from Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc.
The celebration will include patriotic activities honoring those who served, photo opportunities with a classic car and Rosie the Riveter, complimentary American flags for attendees, and networking with community leaders, veterans, and business professionals.
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. is a certified veteran-owned business and holds multiple state and local certifications, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, diversity, and community partnership.
The company’s motto, “To Serve, Protect and Defend,” reflects its mission to provide professional security services with military-grade discipline and unwavering integrity.
Event Details
Event: Grand Opening Celebration
Date: Memorial Day, Monday, May 25
Time: 2:00 PM; Formal Program Begins at 3:00 PM
Location: 431 S. Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
District: DTLA Arts District
RSVP and Media Contact
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc.
Email: info@vhrss.net
Phone: (877) VETS-150
Instagram: @vhrss_inc
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. proudly announces the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM, with the formal program beginning at 3:00 PM. The new office is located at 431 S. Hewitt Street in the DTLA Arts District.
Founded on the principles of service, protection, and integrity, Veterans High Risk Security Solutions continues its mission of delivering elite security services while creating opportunities for veterans and security professionals throughout California.
The grand opening celebration will feature special guest Senator Bob Archuleta, U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne veteran and California Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Chair. Senator Maria Elena Durazo and Senator Ben Allen have also been invited to attend.
The Memorial Day event will honor military veterans, first responders, and community leaders while celebrating the company’s continued growth and commitment to community safety.
“This grand opening represents more than a new office location. It symbolizes our continued dedication to protecting communities, supporting veterans, and building a company grounded in discipline, leadership, and service,” said a representative from Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc.
The celebration will include patriotic activities honoring those who served, photo opportunities with a classic car and Rosie the Riveter, complimentary American flags for attendees, and networking with community leaders, veterans, and business professionals.
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. is a certified veteran-owned business and holds multiple state and local certifications, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, diversity, and community partnership.
The company’s motto, “To Serve, Protect and Defend,” reflects its mission to provide professional security services with military-grade discipline and unwavering integrity.
Event Details
Event: Grand Opening Celebration
Date: Memorial Day, Monday, May 25
Time: 2:00 PM; Formal Program Begins at 3:00 PM
Location: 431 S. Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
District: DTLA Arts District
RSVP and Media Contact
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc.
Email: info@vhrss.net
Phone: (877) VETS-150
Instagram: @vhrss_inc
Contact
Veterans High Risk Security SolutionsContact
Bill Newberry
1(714) 803-3444
vhrssinc.net
Darryl Adams 1 (909) 532-9072
Bill Newberry
1(714) 803-3444
vhrssinc.net
Darryl Adams 1 (909) 532-9072
Multimedia
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. announces its Los Angeles office grand opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair.
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. celebrates its Los Angeles office grand opening on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2 PM in the DTLA Arts District, honoring veterans, first responders, and community safety with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest.
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