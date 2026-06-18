Gulfport Native and Animal Planet Alum Daniel “DannyBoo” James III Returns to TV with Creator-Owned Travel Series “Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends” Premiering Sep 30
After a 14-year break from screens, Animal Planet and ABC alum Daniel "DannyBoo" James III is back, this time as creator and owner. His unscripted travel series Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo Production official site, built on real friendships, first-time travel, and a long-arc creator-owned format.
Seattle, WA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daniel “DannyBoo” James III, known to viewers from ABC’s Crash Course, Animal Planet’s Hillbilly Handfishin’, and projects for History Channel and design series Southern Hospitality, is returning to screens after a 14-year break with a new unscripted travel series, Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends. The creator-owned series premieres globally September 30 on YouTube and at DannyBoo.com, with episodes releasing weekly.
Born and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, Daniel grew up as an only child in his grandparents' home, with two constants: the nickname "DannyBoo" and the message that he could do anything he imagined. Growing up in Mississippi meant absorbing layers of people, culture, and lived experience that contributed to the man he has become. After his grandparents' passing, he left Mississippi in 2001 to find out what that belief could become, spending time in cities from Jacksonville and Boston to Seattle and beyond. An unexpected turn brought him to Los Angeles in January 2009, where the "magical thinking" he'd developed as a kid finally had an outlet on screen.
Since then, he has built a diverse portfolio in unscripted television. His early work included ABC’s Crash Course, followed by a breakout role in Animal Planet’s Hillbilly Handfishin’ in 2012. The success of that series led to the development of his own show, Eternally Yours, based on his experience in the funeral home business. His career has also included projects for the History Channel and the creation of the design show Southern Hospitality. After that run, he stepped away from television for 14 years before launching DannyBoo Productions to house his next chapter.
The series follows one seasoned traveler and two friends who have never left their zip code as they experience the wider world for the very first time on camera, in real time.
Daniel travels with Robbie Bates-Buchanan and Francisca Sturgeon, close friends from his inner circle rather than a casting call. Neither has ever boarded an international flight. Their decision to trust him with their first experience of the world and their unfiltered, unscripted reactions to each new place is the emotional engine of the show.
Season one begins in Seattle and takes the trio to Rome before continuing through a series of European destinations revealed as the season unfolds. In every city, the series blends big, cinematic moments with small, intimate ones: first views, first tastes, getting lost, laughing too loud in the wrong place, and trying to order dinner in a language they do not speak.
"People see the postcard version of travel. This show is what it actually feels like when you leave everything familiar behind with the people who know you best, the nerves, the joy, the ugly cry, and the moments you know you'll talk about for the rest of your lives."
Daniel James III
From the start, Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends is framed as more than a one-off trip. The series is the first chapter in a multi-year journey that will culminate in Daniel’s 50th birthday gala in Tuscany in 2028. Every season is a step along that road, giving viewers a clear reason to follow the trio’s story over time.
Behind the camera, the show draws on Daniel’s path from Gulfport, Mississippi to the entertainment industry. He left the Gulf Coast for Los Angeles in 2009, built a career across four networks, then stepped away from screen work for 14 years. In January 2026, at the Apollo Theater Roadshow pre-Grammy event, surrounded by working artists and industry peers, he made the decision to return, this time as creator, star, and owner under his own banner, DannyBoo Productions.
"What matters to me now is that the show feels as real as the friendships in it. We're not playing characters. We're three people who chose each other long before there were cameras, and now we're letting the world see what happens when you take that bond somewhere completely new."
Daniel James III
Launching alongside the series is a partnership with AALLYN, a brand of bags and jewelry created by designer Allyn. The collaboration grew out of a chance meeting on a flight and reflects a shared focus on people who live full, active lives. Viewers can use code DANNYBOO15 for 15% off at AALLYN.com. Full episodes, extras, and show updates will be available at DannyBoo.com.
Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30th, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo.com.
Born and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, Daniel grew up as an only child in his grandparents' home, with two constants: the nickname "DannyBoo" and the message that he could do anything he imagined. Growing up in Mississippi meant absorbing layers of people, culture, and lived experience that contributed to the man he has become. After his grandparents' passing, he left Mississippi in 2001 to find out what that belief could become, spending time in cities from Jacksonville and Boston to Seattle and beyond. An unexpected turn brought him to Los Angeles in January 2009, where the "magical thinking" he'd developed as a kid finally had an outlet on screen.
Since then, he has built a diverse portfolio in unscripted television. His early work included ABC’s Crash Course, followed by a breakout role in Animal Planet’s Hillbilly Handfishin’ in 2012. The success of that series led to the development of his own show, Eternally Yours, based on his experience in the funeral home business. His career has also included projects for the History Channel and the creation of the design show Southern Hospitality. After that run, he stepped away from television for 14 years before launching DannyBoo Productions to house his next chapter.
The series follows one seasoned traveler and two friends who have never left their zip code as they experience the wider world for the very first time on camera, in real time.
Daniel travels with Robbie Bates-Buchanan and Francisca Sturgeon, close friends from his inner circle rather than a casting call. Neither has ever boarded an international flight. Their decision to trust him with their first experience of the world and their unfiltered, unscripted reactions to each new place is the emotional engine of the show.
Season one begins in Seattle and takes the trio to Rome before continuing through a series of European destinations revealed as the season unfolds. In every city, the series blends big, cinematic moments with small, intimate ones: first views, first tastes, getting lost, laughing too loud in the wrong place, and trying to order dinner in a language they do not speak.
"People see the postcard version of travel. This show is what it actually feels like when you leave everything familiar behind with the people who know you best, the nerves, the joy, the ugly cry, and the moments you know you'll talk about for the rest of your lives."
Daniel James III
From the start, Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends is framed as more than a one-off trip. The series is the first chapter in a multi-year journey that will culminate in Daniel’s 50th birthday gala in Tuscany in 2028. Every season is a step along that road, giving viewers a clear reason to follow the trio’s story over time.
Behind the camera, the show draws on Daniel’s path from Gulfport, Mississippi to the entertainment industry. He left the Gulf Coast for Los Angeles in 2009, built a career across four networks, then stepped away from screen work for 14 years. In January 2026, at the Apollo Theater Roadshow pre-Grammy event, surrounded by working artists and industry peers, he made the decision to return, this time as creator, star, and owner under his own banner, DannyBoo Productions.
"What matters to me now is that the show feels as real as the friendships in it. We're not playing characters. We're three people who chose each other long before there were cameras, and now we're letting the world see what happens when you take that bond somewhere completely new."
Daniel James III
Launching alongside the series is a partnership with AALLYN, a brand of bags and jewelry created by designer Allyn. The collaboration grew out of a chance meeting on a flight and reflects a shared focus on people who live full, active lives. Viewers can use code DANNYBOO15 for 15% off at AALLYN.com. Full episodes, extras, and show updates will be available at DannyBoo.com.
Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30th, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo.com.
Contact
DannyBoo ProductionsContact
DannyBoo
972-821-2662
DannyBoo.com
DannyBoo
press@dannyboo.com
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DannyBoo
972-821-2662
DannyBoo.com
DannyBoo
press@dannyboo.com
support@aallyn.com
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