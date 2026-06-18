Gulfport Native and Animal Planet Alum Daniel “DannyBoo” James III Returns to TV with Creator-Owned Travel Series “Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends” Premiering Sep 30

After a 14-year break from screens, Animal Planet and ABC alum Daniel "DannyBoo" James III is back, this time as creator and owner. His unscripted travel series Adventures with DannyBoo and Friends premieres September 30, 2026 on YouTube and DannyBoo Production official site, built on real friendships, first-time travel, and a long-arc creator-owned format.