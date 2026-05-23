Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free.
Nogales, AZ, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nogales Self Storage, a proud member of the Store Here family of self storage facilities, today announced an expanded suite of services designed to support and grow cross-border business in the Nogales region. With package acceptance from third‑party carriers including FedEx and UPS, USPS mailbox service, U‑Haul truck rentals, and a bilingual onsite rental agent, the facility is positioning itself as a true one‑stop shop for individuals and businesses moving goods between the United States and Mexico.
Nogales is one of the most active commercial gateways on the U.S.–Mexico border, and reliable logistics support is essential for the importers, exporters, e‑commerce sellers, and cross‑border shoppers who depend on it every day. Nogales Self Storage is built around the needs of these customers: third‑party packages from FedEx and UPS can be received and held at the facility, USPS mailboxes provide a stable U.S. mailing address, and 24‑hour package access means customers can pick up their shipments on a schedule that fits their business — 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
In addition to package and mail services, Nogales Self Storage offers the full range of amenities customers expect from a Store Here property. The site features live‑monitored cameras, electronic gate access, and flexible month‑to‑month rentals on a wide variety of unit sizes. U‑Haul truck rentals are available on site, making moves into and out of the facility quick and convenient.
A bilingual onsite rental agent is available to assist customers in English and Spanish, helping shoppers, business owners, and freight forwarders navigate package pickups, mailbox setup, and unit rentals with ease. “Our goal is to make cross‑border business and personal storage as simple as possible,” said the onsite rental agent. “Whether customers need to receive a FedEx or UPS shipment, set up a USPS mailbox, rent a truck, or store inventory month to month, we are here to help in whichever language they prefer.”
For a limited time, Nogales Self Storage is offering up to two months free on selected size units. Specials are available while supplies last and may vary by unit type. Customers can see the onsite manager for full details or visit www.storehere.com to view current promotions and rent online.
Facility Features at a Glance:
• Part of the Store Here family of self storage facilities
• Package acceptance from third‑party carriers including FedEx and UPS
• USPS mailbox service
• U‑Haul truck rentals available on site
• Bilingual onsite rental agent (English / Spanish)
• Access to packages 7 days a week, 24 hours a day
• Live‑monitored cameras and electronic gate access
• Flexible month‑to‑month rentals
• Limited‑time move‑in specials — up to two months free on selected size units
About Nogales Self Storage and Store Here
Nogales Self Storage is part of the Store Here family of self storage facilities. Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature‑controlled options at participating locations, and value‑added services such as package acceptance, mailbox rentals, RV and boat parking, retail spaces, and U‑Haul truck rentals at select properties. To learn more about the Nogales location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Visit Nogales Self Storage:
Nogales Self Storage
Nogales, AZ
Online: www.storehere.com
Nogales is one of the most active commercial gateways on the U.S.–Mexico border, and reliable logistics support is essential for the importers, exporters, e‑commerce sellers, and cross‑border shoppers who depend on it every day. Nogales Self Storage is built around the needs of these customers: third‑party packages from FedEx and UPS can be received and held at the facility, USPS mailboxes provide a stable U.S. mailing address, and 24‑hour package access means customers can pick up their shipments on a schedule that fits their business — 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.
In addition to package and mail services, Nogales Self Storage offers the full range of amenities customers expect from a Store Here property. The site features live‑monitored cameras, electronic gate access, and flexible month‑to‑month rentals on a wide variety of unit sizes. U‑Haul truck rentals are available on site, making moves into and out of the facility quick and convenient.
A bilingual onsite rental agent is available to assist customers in English and Spanish, helping shoppers, business owners, and freight forwarders navigate package pickups, mailbox setup, and unit rentals with ease. “Our goal is to make cross‑border business and personal storage as simple as possible,” said the onsite rental agent. “Whether customers need to receive a FedEx or UPS shipment, set up a USPS mailbox, rent a truck, or store inventory month to month, we are here to help in whichever language they prefer.”
For a limited time, Nogales Self Storage is offering up to two months free on selected size units. Specials are available while supplies last and may vary by unit type. Customers can see the onsite manager for full details or visit www.storehere.com to view current promotions and rent online.
Facility Features at a Glance:
• Part of the Store Here family of self storage facilities
• Package acceptance from third‑party carriers including FedEx and UPS
• USPS mailbox service
• U‑Haul truck rentals available on site
• Bilingual onsite rental agent (English / Spanish)
• Access to packages 7 days a week, 24 hours a day
• Live‑monitored cameras and electronic gate access
• Flexible month‑to‑month rentals
• Limited‑time move‑in specials — up to two months free on selected size units
About Nogales Self Storage and Store Here
Nogales Self Storage is part of the Store Here family of self storage facilities. Store Here Self Storage has locations in thirteen states, providing clean, modern, and convenient self storage solutions for residential and business customers across the country. With a growing nationwide footprint and a commitment to customer service, modern facilities, and flexible options, Store Here is dedicated to making storage simple wherever its customers are located. The company offers a wide range of unit sizes, temperature‑controlled options at participating locations, and value‑added services such as package acceptance, mailbox rentals, RV and boat parking, retail spaces, and U‑Haul truck rentals at select properties. To learn more about the Nogales location, find a Store Here near you, or reserve a unit online, visit www.storehere.com.
Visit Nogales Self Storage:
Nogales Self Storage
Nogales, AZ
Online: www.storehere.com
Contact
Store Here Self StorageContact
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
Armand Aghadjanians
657-224-9444
www.storehere.com
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