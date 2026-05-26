Zero Ads, Smart Tools: Enchlist Simplifies the Android Shopping List Experience

The newly rebranded Enchlist is a 100% ad-free Android shopping list app designed to simplify grocery planning and everyday shopping. It helps shoppers create lists faster with barcode scanning, AI voice input, and photo scanning. Users can organize shopping trips with custom folders, manage spending with a real-time budget calculator, and review purchase history with built-in expense tracking tools.