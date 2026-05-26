Zero Ads, Smart Tools: Enchlist Simplifies the Android Shopping List Experience
The newly rebranded Enchlist is a 100% ad-free Android shopping list app designed to simplify grocery planning and everyday shopping. It helps shoppers create lists faster with barcode scanning, AI voice input, and photo scanning. Users can organize shopping trips with custom folders, manage spending with a real-time budget calculator, and review purchase history with built-in expense tracking tools.
Goyang-si, Korea, South, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Enchlist, a smart shopping list app for Android from independent mobile software developer Enchan Li, is now available as a completely ad-free grocery planning tool. Newly rebranded from Enchan Shopping List, Enchlist helps users create grocery lists faster, organize supermarket trips, and keep household expenses under control.
The app focuses on speed, simplicity, and practical shopping tools for everyday grocery planning. Enchlist combines AI voice input, barcode scanning, photo scanning, shared shopping lists, a real-time price calculator, budgets, and purchase history in one app. Instead of working as a basic digital checklist, it helps users plan what to buy, track total costs while shopping, and review past spending more easily.
Enchlist was designed around a simple idea: a shopping list app should help users save time, stay organized, and shop with fewer distractions. By removing ads and focusing on practical features, the app gives users a cleaner shopping workflow from planning to checkout.
The app supports common shopping situations, from quick grocery runs to larger family purchases. Users can create multiple shopping lists, organize products into folders, mark important products, and sort lists based on their needs. Fast product entry tools allow users to add products manually, by voice, by barcode, or from photos such as grocery notes, price tags, and receipts.
One of Enchlist’s main goals is to make grocery budgeting easier during the shopping process. The built-in price calculator updates the total cost of a list as products are added or checked, while list budgets and remaining balance tracking help users stay aware of spending before reaching checkout. Purchase history also gives users a way to review previous shopping expenses and reuse past products when preparing future lists.
For households and shared shopping needs, Enchlist includes list sharing by link, allowing users to share a grocery list without requiring an account. This makes it easier for family members, roommates, or partners to update the same shopping list and coordinate purchases.
The rebrand from Enchan Shopping List to Enchlist gives the app a shorter and cleaner name while keeping the same focus on practical grocery planning. The app remains built around a simple shopping workflow, with no advertising interruptions and tools designed to support everyday use.
Enchlist is available now for Android on Google Play.
The app focuses on speed, simplicity, and practical shopping tools for everyday grocery planning. Enchlist combines AI voice input, barcode scanning, photo scanning, shared shopping lists, a real-time price calculator, budgets, and purchase history in one app. Instead of working as a basic digital checklist, it helps users plan what to buy, track total costs while shopping, and review past spending more easily.
Enchlist was designed around a simple idea: a shopping list app should help users save time, stay organized, and shop with fewer distractions. By removing ads and focusing on practical features, the app gives users a cleaner shopping workflow from planning to checkout.
The app supports common shopping situations, from quick grocery runs to larger family purchases. Users can create multiple shopping lists, organize products into folders, mark important products, and sort lists based on their needs. Fast product entry tools allow users to add products manually, by voice, by barcode, or from photos such as grocery notes, price tags, and receipts.
One of Enchlist’s main goals is to make grocery budgeting easier during the shopping process. The built-in price calculator updates the total cost of a list as products are added or checked, while list budgets and remaining balance tracking help users stay aware of spending before reaching checkout. Purchase history also gives users a way to review previous shopping expenses and reuse past products when preparing future lists.
For households and shared shopping needs, Enchlist includes list sharing by link, allowing users to share a grocery list without requiring an account. This makes it easier for family members, roommates, or partners to update the same shopping list and coordinate purchases.
The rebrand from Enchan Shopping List to Enchlist gives the app a shorter and cleaner name while keeping the same focus on practical grocery planning. The app remains built around a simple shopping workflow, with no advertising interruptions and tools designed to support everyday use.
Enchlist is available now for Android on Google Play.
Contact
Enchan LiContact
Vlad Lee
+827040016587
enchanli.com
Vlad Lee
+827040016587
enchanli.com
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