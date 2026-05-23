Global Affairs Lab Says U.S. – South Korea Digital Friction Could Weaken Strategic Alliance
Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, has released a policy analysis on the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance, warning that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation.
Seoul, Korea, South, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global Affairs Lab, an international affairs research institute, released a policy analysis examining the growing regulatory divergence between the United States and South Korea over digital platform governance. The analysis warns that unmanaged friction could undermine broader geopolitical and economic cooperation.
The report notes that as South Korea increases oversight of dominant digital platforms, trade tensions with the United States have grown. It cautions that framing these regulations solely as protectionist trade barriers risks turning a domestic governance issue into a broader bilateral conflict.
According to Global Affairs Lab, the dispute highlights a gap in coordinated digital policy between two critical technological and democratic partners. The institute says both countries should move from adversarial trade complaints to structured regulatory dialogue aimed at establishing common baselines on antitrust, data security and digital trade.
Such coordination is increasingly important as the United States and South Korea work together on secure supply chains, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and other critical technology sectors.
Global Affairs Lab assesses that the U.S.–South Korea digital conflict is fundamentally a governance challenge, not an irreconcilable trade war. A shared framework for digital governance, the analysis says, could strengthen digital trust while reinforcing the economic foundation of the strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific.
The report notes that as South Korea increases oversight of dominant digital platforms, trade tensions with the United States have grown. It cautions that framing these regulations solely as protectionist trade barriers risks turning a domestic governance issue into a broader bilateral conflict.
According to Global Affairs Lab, the dispute highlights a gap in coordinated digital policy between two critical technological and democratic partners. The institute says both countries should move from adversarial trade complaints to structured regulatory dialogue aimed at establishing common baselines on antitrust, data security and digital trade.
Such coordination is increasingly important as the United States and South Korea work together on secure supply chains, AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and other critical technology sectors.
Global Affairs Lab assesses that the U.S.–South Korea digital conflict is fundamentally a governance challenge, not an irreconcilable trade war. A shared framework for digital governance, the analysis says, could strengthen digital trust while reinforcing the economic foundation of the strategic alliance in the Indo-Pacific.
Contact
Global Affairs LabContact
Lee Ah
82106483459
www.globaf.org
Lee Ah
82106483459
www.globaf.org
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