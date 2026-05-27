47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event
Westport, CT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 47th Annual Minute Man Race returned to Compo Beach on Sunday, April 26, bringing together more than 850 registrants across the 10K, 5K and Kids Fun Run for one of Westport’s longest-standing Spring traditions.
Presented by Saatva, the annual event welcomed runners, families and local residents for a morning shaped by a light coastal breeze, cooperative spring weather and a strong sense of community connection that has defined the race for nearly five decades. Multigenerational participation once again reflected the enduring role the Minute Man Race plays within Westport and surrounding towns.
The event raised approximately $55,000 through sponsorships and registrations, making it one of the Women’s League of Westport’s two primary annual fundraisers. Proceeds from the Minute Man Race directly support the organization’s Community Grants Distribution, through which funds are returned to local nonprofit organizations each year.
The Women’s League of Westport is dedicated to strengthening the community through volunteerism, fundraising and philanthropic giving.
As part of its most recent Community Grants Distribution, the organization awarded $60,000 to 11 nonprofit recipients serving Westport and neighboring communities. Grant checks were recently presented to recipient organizations supporting education, health and well-being, along with programs serving women, children and families.
Over the past 70 years, the Women’s League of Westport has granted nearly $5 million to local charitable organizations through long-standing community partnerships and annual grantmaking efforts. Recipients have included organizations such as Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 399 and Homes with Hope, while continuing to support new nonprofit applicants each year.
“The Minute Man Race reflects what our community can do together,” said Bridget Flynn, president of the Women’s League of Westport. “The funds raised move into our Community Grants Distribution, supporting local nonprofits doing essential work across education, health and family services. We are proud to return that impact locally.”
“This race is a true community effort,” said Elisse Park, Minute Man Race chair. “It brings people together in a meaningful way, and seeing that energy translate into support for our nonprofit partners makes it all worthwhile.”
Presented by Saatva, the event reflected a shared emphasis on rest, recovery and overall well-being. Additional support was provided by Performance Optimal Health and The Home Cook.
The Kids Fun Run and Kid Zone remained a central part of the event’s family atmosphere. The Kid Zone was presented by Connecticut Orthopaedics, with programming led by Sara Holland of Sara Holland Sports, whose multi-year involvement has been instrumental to the continuity and success of the experience for younger participants.
Race morning also included a pre-race warm-up led by Performance Optimal Health, awards across top race categories, local vendors and food trucks, including crowd favorite Tasty Yolk, and photography coverage by Jenae Weinbrenner, who documented the event throughout the day.
Race-day imagery, including start-line photography, shoreline atmosphere and Community Grants Distribution check presentation photos, is available upon request.
The Minute Man Race continues to serve as a defining Westport tradition rooted in community connection, volunteerism and local impact. The 48th Annual Minute Man Race is scheduled for April 25, 2027.
For more information, visit Minute Man Race or Women’s League of Westport.
Press inquiries:
Natacha Rousseau
pr@womensleagueofwestport.com
(323) 352-6417
Presented by Saatva, the annual event welcomed runners, families and local residents for a morning shaped by a light coastal breeze, cooperative spring weather and a strong sense of community connection that has defined the race for nearly five decades. Multigenerational participation once again reflected the enduring role the Minute Man Race plays within Westport and surrounding towns.
The event raised approximately $55,000 through sponsorships and registrations, making it one of the Women’s League of Westport’s two primary annual fundraisers. Proceeds from the Minute Man Race directly support the organization’s Community Grants Distribution, through which funds are returned to local nonprofit organizations each year.
The Women’s League of Westport is dedicated to strengthening the community through volunteerism, fundraising and philanthropic giving.
As part of its most recent Community Grants Distribution, the organization awarded $60,000 to 11 nonprofit recipients serving Westport and neighboring communities. Grant checks were recently presented to recipient organizations supporting education, health and well-being, along with programs serving women, children and families.
Over the past 70 years, the Women’s League of Westport has granted nearly $5 million to local charitable organizations through long-standing community partnerships and annual grantmaking efforts. Recipients have included organizations such as Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 399 and Homes with Hope, while continuing to support new nonprofit applicants each year.
“The Minute Man Race reflects what our community can do together,” said Bridget Flynn, president of the Women’s League of Westport. “The funds raised move into our Community Grants Distribution, supporting local nonprofits doing essential work across education, health and family services. We are proud to return that impact locally.”
“This race is a true community effort,” said Elisse Park, Minute Man Race chair. “It brings people together in a meaningful way, and seeing that energy translate into support for our nonprofit partners makes it all worthwhile.”
Presented by Saatva, the event reflected a shared emphasis on rest, recovery and overall well-being. Additional support was provided by Performance Optimal Health and The Home Cook.
The Kids Fun Run and Kid Zone remained a central part of the event’s family atmosphere. The Kid Zone was presented by Connecticut Orthopaedics, with programming led by Sara Holland of Sara Holland Sports, whose multi-year involvement has been instrumental to the continuity and success of the experience for younger participants.
Race morning also included a pre-race warm-up led by Performance Optimal Health, awards across top race categories, local vendors and food trucks, including crowd favorite Tasty Yolk, and photography coverage by Jenae Weinbrenner, who documented the event throughout the day.
Race-day imagery, including start-line photography, shoreline atmosphere and Community Grants Distribution check presentation photos, is available upon request.
The Minute Man Race continues to serve as a defining Westport tradition rooted in community connection, volunteerism and local impact. The 48th Annual Minute Man Race is scheduled for April 25, 2027.
For more information, visit Minute Man Race or Women’s League of Westport.
Press inquiries:
Natacha Rousseau
pr@womensleagueofwestport.com
(323) 352-6417
Contact
Women’s League of WestportContact
Natacha Rousseau
323-352-6417
www.wywl.com
Natacha Rousseau
323-352-6417
www.wywl.com
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