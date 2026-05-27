Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee

Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors.