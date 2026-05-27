Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors.
Lewes, DE, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is proud to announce recent recognition on both the national and local level, celebrating the company’s continued commitment to thoughtful design, craftsmanship, and elevated living.
The company has been selected as a finalist for the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network, one of the industry’s leading national publications for woodworking, cabinetry, and custom storage professionals. The awards will be celebrated during the 2026 Closets Conference & Expo, hosted in partnership with the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP), bringing together some of the most respected designers, fabricators, and luxury interior professionals from across the country.
In addition to this national recognition, Behind Closed Doors has once again been nominated for Best of Coastal Style, reflecting the continued support of clients, builders, interior designers, and the Delaware and Mid Atlantic community.
Known for its artisanal approach to luxury interiors, Behind Closed Doors and Artisan Interiors Group specialize in custom closets, architectural built ins, boutique inspired dressing rooms, luxury mudrooms, media walls, pantries, garages, and furniture inspired cabinetry designed specifically for the way homeowners live today. Every project is thoughtfully designed, locally fabricated, and crafted using premium materials, custom finishes, and real wood cabinetry.
“As design continues moving toward more personalized and architectural living, we are incredibly honored to see our work recognized both nationally and within the community we proudly serve,” said Paul Manna, Owner of Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and Artisan Interiors Group. “We are deeply grateful to our clients, partners, and team for trusting us to help create spaces that feel timeless, intentional, and beautifully lived in.”
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and Artisan Interiors Group continue to serve Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid Atlantic region with a focus on luxury interiors, architectural millwork, and custom cabinetry tailored specifically to each client and home.
For more information, visit:
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
The company has been selected as a finalist for the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network, one of the industry’s leading national publications for woodworking, cabinetry, and custom storage professionals. The awards will be celebrated during the 2026 Closets Conference & Expo, hosted in partnership with the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP), bringing together some of the most respected designers, fabricators, and luxury interior professionals from across the country.
In addition to this national recognition, Behind Closed Doors has once again been nominated for Best of Coastal Style, reflecting the continued support of clients, builders, interior designers, and the Delaware and Mid Atlantic community.
Known for its artisanal approach to luxury interiors, Behind Closed Doors and Artisan Interiors Group specialize in custom closets, architectural built ins, boutique inspired dressing rooms, luxury mudrooms, media walls, pantries, garages, and furniture inspired cabinetry designed specifically for the way homeowners live today. Every project is thoughtfully designed, locally fabricated, and crafted using premium materials, custom finishes, and real wood cabinetry.
“As design continues moving toward more personalized and architectural living, we are incredibly honored to see our work recognized both nationally and within the community we proudly serve,” said Paul Manna, Owner of Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and Artisan Interiors Group. “We are deeply grateful to our clients, partners, and team for trusting us to help create spaces that feel timeless, intentional, and beautifully lived in.”
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and Artisan Interiors Group continue to serve Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid Atlantic region with a focus on luxury interiors, architectural millwork, and custom cabinetry tailored specifically to each client and home.
For more information, visit:
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
Contact
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and CabinetryContact
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
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