Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.
West Monroe, LA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Estate of Local Physician Dr. Lawrence Dana | Bonnette Auctions to Offer 101.64+/- Acres in Four Tracts via Online Bidding — Closing June 4, 2026
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.
What sets this property apart is a certified LiDAR drone survey confirming 1,038,871 cubic yards of dirt volume — a figure that has drawn significant attention from developers, contractors, and dirt pit operators across the region. At current market rates, that volume alone represents a substantial asset for the right buyer.
Property at a Glance
Tract 1 — 79.978+/- Acres: The flagship tract features a home on site and direct frontage on both Interstate 20 and Highway 546, providing unmatched visibility and accessibility for residential, commercial, or development use.
Tract 2 — 8.193+/- Acres: Vacant acreage with Highway 546 frontage, ideal for a standalone purchase or in combination with Tract 1.
Tract 3 — 88.171+/- Acres (Tracts 1 & 2 Combined): A combined bidding option for buyers seeking the maximum acreage along the I-20 corridor.
Tract 4 — 12.93+/- Acres: A high-visibility commercial parcel at the intersection of Highway 80 and Cypress Street, positioned in one of West Monroe's most active commercial corridors.
"This is one of the most compelling land auctions we have seen in Ouachita Parish in years. The combination of Interstate 20 frontage, a certified dirt volume exceeding one million cubic yards, and the flexibility of four tracts makes this an exceptional opportunity for developers, investors, and landowners alike. We encourage anyone who has been watching this property to register and bid — auction day is almost here." -Barbara Bonnette, Bonnette Auctions
The West Monroe real estate market has seen continued demand for developable acreage with highway access, making this offering particularly timely. With I-20 carrying tens of thousands of vehicles daily through Ouachita Parish, properties with direct interstate frontage are a scarce commodity. The auction format allows the market to set the price transparently and efficiently, giving every qualified buyer an equal opportunity to compete.
Bidding is conducted entirely online and is open now. Interested buyers may register and place bids at BonnetteAuctions.com. Bidding closes Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM CST. Properties are not being sold absolute and will be subject to seller's acceptance within two business days.
About Bonnette Auctions
Bonnette Auctions is a Louisiana-based real estate auction company specializing in the marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across the Gulf South region. Bonnette Auctions delivers maximum exposure for every listing.
Media Contact
Barbara Bonnette
Bonnette Auctions
318-443-6614
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.
What sets this property apart is a certified LiDAR drone survey confirming 1,038,871 cubic yards of dirt volume — a figure that has drawn significant attention from developers, contractors, and dirt pit operators across the region. At current market rates, that volume alone represents a substantial asset for the right buyer.
Property at a Glance
Tract 1 — 79.978+/- Acres: The flagship tract features a home on site and direct frontage on both Interstate 20 and Highway 546, providing unmatched visibility and accessibility for residential, commercial, or development use.
Tract 2 — 8.193+/- Acres: Vacant acreage with Highway 546 frontage, ideal for a standalone purchase or in combination with Tract 1.
Tract 3 — 88.171+/- Acres (Tracts 1 & 2 Combined): A combined bidding option for buyers seeking the maximum acreage along the I-20 corridor.
Tract 4 — 12.93+/- Acres: A high-visibility commercial parcel at the intersection of Highway 80 and Cypress Street, positioned in one of West Monroe's most active commercial corridors.
"This is one of the most compelling land auctions we have seen in Ouachita Parish in years. The combination of Interstate 20 frontage, a certified dirt volume exceeding one million cubic yards, and the flexibility of four tracts makes this an exceptional opportunity for developers, investors, and landowners alike. We encourage anyone who has been watching this property to register and bid — auction day is almost here." -Barbara Bonnette, Bonnette Auctions
The West Monroe real estate market has seen continued demand for developable acreage with highway access, making this offering particularly timely. With I-20 carrying tens of thousands of vehicles daily through Ouachita Parish, properties with direct interstate frontage are a scarce commodity. The auction format allows the market to set the price transparently and efficiently, giving every qualified buyer an equal opportunity to compete.
Bidding is conducted entirely online and is open now. Interested buyers may register and place bids at BonnetteAuctions.com. Bidding closes Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 2:00 PM CST. Properties are not being sold absolute and will be subject to seller's acceptance within two business days.
About Bonnette Auctions
Bonnette Auctions is a Louisiana-based real estate auction company specializing in the marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across the Gulf South region. Bonnette Auctions delivers maximum exposure for every listing.
Media Contact
Barbara Bonnette
Bonnette Auctions
318-443-6614
Contact
Bonnette Auction CompanyContact
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
Barbara Bonnette
318-443-6614
www.bonnetteauctions.com
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