Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana

The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST.