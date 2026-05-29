Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone.
Nashville, TN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- All Heart Publishing announces the release of Unbound, the debut full-length album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created to remind listeners of one unshakable truth: Jesus is our refuge and our King.
Written, arranged, and produced entirely by Dove Award–winning composer and Billboard-charting artist Paul Cardall, Unbound blends cinematic atmosphere, spoken-word conviction, modern worship, alternative-pop textures, and intimate piano-driven moments into a deeply personal and spiritually grounded listening experience.
At its heart, Royal Refuge exists to awaken identity, courage, and hope in a generation overwhelmed by noise, anxiety, division, and disconnection.
“Royal Refuge is about reminding people who they are,” says Cardall. “Not invisible. Not disposable. Chosen. Redeemed. Held by Jesus.”
The album follows the earlier release of the single “Your Presence,” a declaration that Jesus is near — especially in moments when people feel lost, overwhelmed, unseen, or exhausted by the weight of modern life.
Across Unbound, Royal Refuge explores themes of mercy, identity, healing, mental exhaustion, spiritual awakening, forgiveness, purpose, and the nearness of Christ. Songs like “Held Me Close,” “Made in God’s Image,” “Alive in You,” and “Borrowed Breath” offer encouragement for listeners wrestling with fear, shame, anxiety, or uncertainty, while tracks like “Stay Awake” and the title track “Unbound” call believers toward discernment, courage, and spiritual renewal.
The collective’s sound moves fluidly between worship, cinematic pop, spoken-word passages, reflective piano, and expansive anthemic choruses — always centered on faith-filled proclamation.
Rather than focusing on celebrity or platform, Royal Refuge was created as a collective experience — music intended to be shared with someone who needs hope.
“We want these songs to feel like a refuge,” Cardall explains. “Not entertainment for the sake of distraction, but reminders that Jesus still heals, still speaks, still restores, and still walks with people through suffering.”
Unbound is distributed worldwide by Symphonic Distribution and is available now on all major streaming platforms.
Track List
1. Your Beautiful
2. Stay Awake
3. Unbound
4. Your Presence
5. Who Needs Me
6. Held Me Close
7. The Crowd
8. Made in God’s Image
9. Alive in You
10. Tired
11. Joy in The Journey
12. Name Above All Names
13. Borrowed Breath
14. Royal Refuge
15. Jesus Paid It All
About Royal Refuge
Royal Refuge is a worship collective built on one declaration: Jesus is our refuge and our King.
Blending cinematic atmosphere, spoken-word conviction, and melodic modern worship, Royal Refuge creates music that awakens identity, courage, and hope. Their sound moves between intimate piano-driven moments and expansive alternative-pop lift — always centered on clear, faith-filled proclamation.
At its heart, Royal Refuge is about reminding a generation who they are: not invisible, not disposable, but chosen, redeemed, and held by Jesus.
Their music invites listeners to take refuge — not in noise or fear, but in Christ.
Written, arranged, and produced entirely by Dove Award–winning composer and Billboard-charting artist Paul Cardall, Unbound blends cinematic atmosphere, spoken-word conviction, modern worship, alternative-pop textures, and intimate piano-driven moments into a deeply personal and spiritually grounded listening experience.
At its heart, Royal Refuge exists to awaken identity, courage, and hope in a generation overwhelmed by noise, anxiety, division, and disconnection.
“Royal Refuge is about reminding people who they are,” says Cardall. “Not invisible. Not disposable. Chosen. Redeemed. Held by Jesus.”
The album follows the earlier release of the single “Your Presence,” a declaration that Jesus is near — especially in moments when people feel lost, overwhelmed, unseen, or exhausted by the weight of modern life.
Across Unbound, Royal Refuge explores themes of mercy, identity, healing, mental exhaustion, spiritual awakening, forgiveness, purpose, and the nearness of Christ. Songs like “Held Me Close,” “Made in God’s Image,” “Alive in You,” and “Borrowed Breath” offer encouragement for listeners wrestling with fear, shame, anxiety, or uncertainty, while tracks like “Stay Awake” and the title track “Unbound” call believers toward discernment, courage, and spiritual renewal.
The collective’s sound moves fluidly between worship, cinematic pop, spoken-word passages, reflective piano, and expansive anthemic choruses — always centered on faith-filled proclamation.
Rather than focusing on celebrity or platform, Royal Refuge was created as a collective experience — music intended to be shared with someone who needs hope.
“We want these songs to feel like a refuge,” Cardall explains. “Not entertainment for the sake of distraction, but reminders that Jesus still heals, still speaks, still restores, and still walks with people through suffering.”
Unbound is distributed worldwide by Symphonic Distribution and is available now on all major streaming platforms.
Track List
1. Your Beautiful
2. Stay Awake
3. Unbound
4. Your Presence
5. Who Needs Me
6. Held Me Close
7. The Crowd
8. Made in God’s Image
9. Alive in You
10. Tired
11. Joy in The Journey
12. Name Above All Names
13. Borrowed Breath
14. Royal Refuge
15. Jesus Paid It All
About Royal Refuge
Royal Refuge is a worship collective built on one declaration: Jesus is our refuge and our King.
Blending cinematic atmosphere, spoken-word conviction, and melodic modern worship, Royal Refuge creates music that awakens identity, courage, and hope. Their sound moves between intimate piano-driven moments and expansive alternative-pop lift — always centered on clear, faith-filled proclamation.
At its heart, Royal Refuge is about reminding a generation who they are: not invisible, not disposable, but chosen, redeemed, and held by Jesus.
Their music invites listeners to take refuge — not in noise or fear, but in Christ.
Contact
All Heart Publishing, LLCContact
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://royalrefugeband.com
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://royalrefugeband.com
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