Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"

Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone.