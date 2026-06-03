Quoizel Promotes Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales; Mass Merchant, Blending Strategic Vision with Deep Retail Expertise
Quoizel has promoted Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant. A lighting industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience, Shatzel has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships and driving strategic growth initiatives since joining Quoizel in 2023. In her new role, she will lead the company's Mass Merchant sales channel and oversee key retail partnerships.
Charleston, SC, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Carolyn Shatzel to Director of Sales – Mass Merchant.
With nearly 20 years of experience in the lighting industry, Carolyn brings a unique blend of customer insight, retail expertise, and strategic leadership to her new role. Throughout her career, she has built lasting partnerships with major retailers while helping bring innovative products and programs to market.
Carolyn's lighting career has spanned Design Solutions International (DSI), NBG Home, and Quoizel, providing her with a broad perspective on the industry's evolution and the changing needs of both retailers and consumers. Along the way, she has helped launch and grow nationally recognized programs, including Martha Stewart Lighting, supported the introduction of emerging categories such as smart lighting, and contributed to customer partnerships that earned Vendor of the Year recognition.
Since joining Quoizel in 2023, Carolyn has played an important role in strengthening customer relationships, identifying growth opportunities, and supporting the company's strategic initiatives. Her ability to balance long-term vision with day-to-day execution has made her a trusted partner to both customers and colleagues.
"Carolyn has a remarkable ability to understand what drives success for both our customers and our business," said Howard Greenberg, Vice President of Sales. "She has spent her career building strong partnerships, navigating change, and creating growth opportunities. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to excellence make her exceptionally well-suited for this role."
In her new position, Carolyn will lead Quoizel's Mass Merchant sales channel, overseeing strategic retail partnerships and helping shape the future growth of the business.
"Lighting has been my career for nearly 20 years, and I've been fortunate to work alongside incredible customers, teammates, and mentors throughout that journey," said Shatzel. "What I enjoy most is seeing a product evolve from an initial concept into something that truly resonates with the customer. There is nothing more rewarding than bringing great products to market and seeing that success reflected on the sales floor. I'm excited to take on this new role and continue building partnerships that drive growth for both our customers and Quoizel."
With nearly 20 years of experience in the lighting industry, Carolyn brings a unique blend of customer insight, retail expertise, and strategic leadership to her new role. Throughout her career, she has built lasting partnerships with major retailers while helping bring innovative products and programs to market.
Carolyn's lighting career has spanned Design Solutions International (DSI), NBG Home, and Quoizel, providing her with a broad perspective on the industry's evolution and the changing needs of both retailers and consumers. Along the way, she has helped launch and grow nationally recognized programs, including Martha Stewart Lighting, supported the introduction of emerging categories such as smart lighting, and contributed to customer partnerships that earned Vendor of the Year recognition.
Since joining Quoizel in 2023, Carolyn has played an important role in strengthening customer relationships, identifying growth opportunities, and supporting the company's strategic initiatives. Her ability to balance long-term vision with day-to-day execution has made her a trusted partner to both customers and colleagues.
"Carolyn has a remarkable ability to understand what drives success for both our customers and our business," said Howard Greenberg, Vice President of Sales. "She has spent her career building strong partnerships, navigating change, and creating growth opportunities. Her experience, leadership, and commitment to excellence make her exceptionally well-suited for this role."
In her new position, Carolyn will lead Quoizel's Mass Merchant sales channel, overseeing strategic retail partnerships and helping shape the future growth of the business.
"Lighting has been my career for nearly 20 years, and I've been fortunate to work alongside incredible customers, teammates, and mentors throughout that journey," said Shatzel. "What I enjoy most is seeing a product evolve from an initial concept into something that truly resonates with the customer. There is nothing more rewarding than bringing great products to market and seeing that success reflected on the sales floor. I'm excited to take on this new role and continue building partnerships that drive growth for both our customers and Quoizel."
Contact
QuoizelContact
Laura Rogers
843-553-6700
quoizel.com
Laura Rogers
843-553-6700
quoizel.com
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