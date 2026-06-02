New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Larry Tetsoti
BROOKLYN, NY, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Larry Tetsoti, a board-certified urologist with over 20 years of experience providing comprehensive urologic care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Tetsoti will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 23 Brighton 11th Street, Suite 601, Brooklyn, NY 11235.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Tetsoti to our practice,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, Chief Medical Officer of NY Health. “His extensive experience in urology, longstanding commitment to patient care, and dedication to serving the Brooklyn community make him an exceptional addition to our team. His expertise strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.”
Dr. Tetsoti has been in private practice since 2002 and currently maintains hospital appointments at Maimonides Medical Center and NY Community Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. He earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine after completing prior medical training at Tbilisi State Medical Institute in Georgia. He completed both his general surgery residency and urology residency at Maimonides Medical Center.
Board-certified by the American Board of Urology, Dr. Tetsoti is a member of both the American Urological Association and the American Medical Association. Throughout his career, he has contributed to clinical research and academic presentations related to urological disease and bladder function. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and has presented research at professional scientific meetings.
“I am excited to join NY Health and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to providing compassionate, patient-focused care,” said Dr. Tetsoti. “I look forward to continuing to serve the Brooklyn community and helping patients navigate their care with the highest level of attention and support.”
With medical training that began in Georgia before continuing in the United States, Dr. Tetsoti brings a unique global perspective and decades of experience to his practice. Fluent in English, Russian, and Georgian, he is able to communicate effectively with patients from diverse cultural backgrounds and provide compassionate, personalized care.
To make an appointment with Dr. Tetsoti, please call (718) 336-6166. For more information, please visit nyhealth.com.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Tetsoti to our practice,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, Chief Medical Officer of NY Health. “His extensive experience in urology, longstanding commitment to patient care, and dedication to serving the Brooklyn community make him an exceptional addition to our team. His expertise strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.”
Dr. Tetsoti has been in private practice since 2002 and currently maintains hospital appointments at Maimonides Medical Center and NY Community Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. He earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine after completing prior medical training at Tbilisi State Medical Institute in Georgia. He completed both his general surgery residency and urology residency at Maimonides Medical Center.
Board-certified by the American Board of Urology, Dr. Tetsoti is a member of both the American Urological Association and the American Medical Association. Throughout his career, he has contributed to clinical research and academic presentations related to urological disease and bladder function. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and has presented research at professional scientific meetings.
“I am excited to join NY Health and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to providing compassionate, patient-focused care,” said Dr. Tetsoti. “I look forward to continuing to serve the Brooklyn community and helping patients navigate their care with the highest level of attention and support.”
With medical training that began in Georgia before continuing in the United States, Dr. Tetsoti brings a unique global perspective and decades of experience to his practice. Fluent in English, Russian, and Georgian, he is able to communicate effectively with patients from diverse cultural backgrounds and provide compassionate, personalized care.
To make an appointment with Dr. Tetsoti, please call (718) 336-6166. For more information, please visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Michael Scanlon
631-574-8366
nyhealth.com
Michael Scanlon
631-574-8366
nyhealth.com
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