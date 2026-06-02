West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality.
Warren, VT, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ownership Plan is to Offer Additional Amenities and Resources to the Mad River Valley Community
Mad River Valley and Sugarbush Vermont – Long known for its warm hospitality and ideal serene location, the West Hill House B&B will be adding wellness amenities starting this fall.
West Hill House will continue to provide warm hospitality while offering 9 unique ensuite guest rooms along with a delicious sit-down breakfast each morning.
Historically, West Hill House served as the ideal setting to host small weddings. The new ownership has a different vision by also addressing some of the needs of the community. Eric recently stated, “We are passionate about the guest experience while also contributing to creating a great experience for all Mad River Valley residents, and we are working to introduce various wellness amenities for our guests and community members alike. We will be adding onsite massage treatments starting this fall, followed by a comprehensive wellness offering, including an outdoor hot tub, cold plunges, fitness center, steam and sauna treatments.”
Eric added, “Historically, guests have enjoyed visiting primarily during the ski season and during foliage, however, we believe the Valley offer a terrific year round experience and by bringing wellness to West Hill House B&B, we believe we are giving folks a compelling reason to come visit the Valley year-round.”
Just a mile from Sugarbush Ski Resort and sitting on the Sugarbush golf course, while surrounded by hiking and biking trails throughout the Mad River Valley, the West Hill House is positioned to be the ideal destination point for the millions of New Englanders seeking to visit the Mad River Valley in Vermont.
About West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
West Hill House B&B www.westhillbb.com is a long-established Bed and Breakfast imbedded in the Mad River Vermont community. Ownership resides onsite and provides the intimate, personal experience New England travelers have come to anticipate from the B&B experience. Ownership can be contacted for press inquiries as well as investment opportunities.
Press Contact
Eric Meadow
(530) 615-9752
eric@westhillbb.com
Mad River Valley and Sugarbush Vermont – Long known for its warm hospitality and ideal serene location, the West Hill House B&B will be adding wellness amenities starting this fall.
West Hill House will continue to provide warm hospitality while offering 9 unique ensuite guest rooms along with a delicious sit-down breakfast each morning.
Historically, West Hill House served as the ideal setting to host small weddings. The new ownership has a different vision by also addressing some of the needs of the community. Eric recently stated, “We are passionate about the guest experience while also contributing to creating a great experience for all Mad River Valley residents, and we are working to introduce various wellness amenities for our guests and community members alike. We will be adding onsite massage treatments starting this fall, followed by a comprehensive wellness offering, including an outdoor hot tub, cold plunges, fitness center, steam and sauna treatments.”
Eric added, “Historically, guests have enjoyed visiting primarily during the ski season and during foliage, however, we believe the Valley offer a terrific year round experience and by bringing wellness to West Hill House B&B, we believe we are giving folks a compelling reason to come visit the Valley year-round.”
Just a mile from Sugarbush Ski Resort and sitting on the Sugarbush golf course, while surrounded by hiking and biking trails throughout the Mad River Valley, the West Hill House is positioned to be the ideal destination point for the millions of New Englanders seeking to visit the Mad River Valley in Vermont.
About West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
West Hill House B&B www.westhillbb.com is a long-established Bed and Breakfast imbedded in the Mad River Vermont community. Ownership resides onsite and provides the intimate, personal experience New England travelers have come to anticipate from the B&B experience. Ownership can be contacted for press inquiries as well as investment opportunities.
Press Contact
Eric Meadow
(530) 615-9752
eric@westhillbb.com
Contact
West Hill House B&B at SugarbushContact
Eric Meadow
802-496-7162
westhillbb.com
Eric Meadow
802-496-7162
westhillbb.com
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