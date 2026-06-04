Grady Bay Capital Completes Acquisition of Brickhouse GPS; Establishes Connected-Vehicle and Fleet Telematics Software Platform

Grady Bay Capital (“GBC”), a private equity sponsor focused on lower-middle-market subscription businesses, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Brickhouse GPS (“Brickhouse”), a leading provider of GPS fleet telematics, asset tracking, and connected-vehicle software. The transaction establishes Brickhouse as Grady Bay’s platform investment in the connected-vehicle and fleet management software category.