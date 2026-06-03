Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner, Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized)
Lake Success, NY, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Xiomara M. Hoey of Lake Success, New York, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of alternative healthcare. This award recognizes recipients for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. Hoey will be featured in a full-page article in the summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner
Xiomara M. Hoey is a holistic integrative health practitioner and the founder of Xiomara Empowered Health in Lake Success, New York. With over 14 years of experience, she specializes in functional medicine, integrative nutrition, is a bio-energetic practitioner who works with the body’s energy systems rooted in the understanding that health is influenced not only by physical factors but also energetic stressors, energy-based therapies, herbology, health coaching, supplementation, iridology, transformational psychology, certified behavioral hypnotist, prevention, and autoimmune conditions.
Through her practice, Hoey creates bio-individual protocols designed to help clients optimize their health and make lifestyle choices that support real and lasting results. Her approach focuses on helping individuals better understand what works best for their bodies, with the goal of improving energy, supporting immune health, restoring balance, and addressing health concerns that may be affecting their overall happiness and well-being.
In addition to seeing clients in New York, Hoey provides virtual consultations to individuals throughout the United States and internationally. She offers a variety of holistic therapies intended to support and expedite the healing process. Through both in-person and virtual care, she has empowered many people to reach their personal health goals and continues to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness field.
Hoey’s education has given her extensive knowledge in both science and holistic health. She earned a B.A. from Queens College and an M.A. in Biochemistry from Hunter College in 1986. She later studied integrative nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2012. She is also a master herbalist, bio-energetic practitioner, Board Certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and a member of the international Complementary Medical Association and the Children’s Defense Fund.
“I have a passion for what I do,” said Hoey. “I draw upon my expertise to help patients choose health-promoting paths that produce real and lasting results. I help them develop a deeper understanding of the lifestyle choices that work best for them, while supporting their immune system, improving their energy, balance, and health, and helping them move past the ailments that keep them from their happiness. I love to educate and empower my patients to optimize their health.”
Hoey was named Best of Great Neck Holistic Health Practitioner by Great Neck Awards in 2018. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, including her husband, Thomas H. Hoey, and her daughters, Eleina Baras and Isabella Hoey. She also enjoys spending time with friends and pets, listening to music, pursuing personal development, and continuing her education.
For more information, visit www.xiomaraempoweredhealth.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Xiomara M. Hoey, Holistic Practitioner
Xiomara M. Hoey is a holistic integrative health practitioner and the founder of Xiomara Empowered Health in Lake Success, New York. With over 14 years of experience, she specializes in functional medicine, integrative nutrition, is a bio-energetic practitioner who works with the body’s energy systems rooted in the understanding that health is influenced not only by physical factors but also energetic stressors, energy-based therapies, herbology, health coaching, supplementation, iridology, transformational psychology, certified behavioral hypnotist, prevention, and autoimmune conditions.
Through her practice, Hoey creates bio-individual protocols designed to help clients optimize their health and make lifestyle choices that support real and lasting results. Her approach focuses on helping individuals better understand what works best for their bodies, with the goal of improving energy, supporting immune health, restoring balance, and addressing health concerns that may be affecting their overall happiness and well-being.
In addition to seeing clients in New York, Hoey provides virtual consultations to individuals throughout the United States and internationally. She offers a variety of holistic therapies intended to support and expedite the healing process. Through both in-person and virtual care, she has empowered many people to reach their personal health goals and continues to make a meaningful impact in the health and wellness field.
Hoey’s education has given her extensive knowledge in both science and holistic health. She earned a B.A. from Queens College and an M.A. in Biochemistry from Hunter College in 1986. She later studied integrative nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2012. She is also a master herbalist, bio-energetic practitioner, Board Certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and a member of the international Complementary Medical Association and the Children’s Defense Fund.
“I have a passion for what I do,” said Hoey. “I draw upon my expertise to help patients choose health-promoting paths that produce real and lasting results. I help them develop a deeper understanding of the lifestyle choices that work best for them, while supporting their immune system, improving their energy, balance, and health, and helping them move past the ailments that keep them from their happiness. I love to educate and empower my patients to optimize their health.”
Hoey was named Best of Great Neck Holistic Health Practitioner by Great Neck Awards in 2018. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, including her husband, Thomas H. Hoey, and her daughters, Eleina Baras and Isabella Hoey. She also enjoys spending time with friends and pets, listening to music, pursuing personal development, and continuing her education.
For more information, visit www.xiomaraempoweredhealth.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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