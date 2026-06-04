VP Asphalt Paving Brings Expert Driveway Paving to Homeowners Across Litchfield County, Connecticut - Free Estimates, Fully Insured
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with 37+ years of on-the-job expertise, serving Litchfield County, Connecticut. The company is expanding its driveway and asphalt paving services for homeowners and businesses in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris, offering residential and commercial paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. VP Asphalt Paving provides free estimates on every project.
Waterbury, CT, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VP Asphalt Paving, a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor with more than 37 years of on-the-job expertise, is expanding its residential and commercial paving services across Litchfield County, Connecticut. Owned by Victor Pagona, the "VP" in VP Asphalt Paving, the company serves homeowners, businesses, and property managers throughout Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris and Litchfield.
VP Asphalt Paving offers a full range of services across Litchfield County, including new driveway paving, asphalt installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. Every project is backed by a free, no-obligation estimate, full insurance, and proper licensing.
Central Litchfield County driveways, parking lots, and private roads take a beating from New England's freeze-thaw winters, which open cracks and shorten the life of an asphalt surface. Proper paving, timely crack filling, and regular sealcoating can add years of life to a driveway or lot, helping property owners in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris protect their investment.
Owner Victor Pagona grew up in the Hopeville section of Waterbury, Connecticut, and has spent more than 37 years working with asphalt across the region. "We've built our reputation one driveway at a time," Pagona said. "Our customers across Litchfield County know us as a trusted, fully insured paving contractor who shows up, does the work right, and stands behind it. That's what we want every homeowner and business in towns like Woodbury and Watertown to expect."
Residential customers turn to VP Asphalt Paving for new driveway installation, resurfacing of worn or cracked driveways, and seasonal sealcoating that guards against water, oil, and UV damage. Commercial clients, including retail lots, multi-unit properties, and small businesses, rely on the company for parking lot paving, asphalt repair, crack filling, and ongoing maintenance.
Homeowners and businesses across Litchfield County can contact VP Asphalt Paving for a free estimate. To learn more about the company's asphalt paving, driveway, sealcoating, and repair services, visit https://vpasphaltpaving.com call (203) 819-7414.
About VP Asphalt Paving
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor owned by Victor Pagona and based in Waterbury, Connecticut, with more than 37 years of on-the-job expertise. The company provides residential and commercial asphalt paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing to property owners in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, Morris, and the surrounding area. VP Asphalt Paving offers free estimates on every project.
Contact:
VP Asphalt Paving
27 Cottage Grove Ln. Waterbury, CT 06706
(203) 819-7414
https://vpasphaltpaving.com
VP Asphalt Paving offers a full range of services across Litchfield County, including new driveway paving, asphalt installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing. Every project is backed by a free, no-obligation estimate, full insurance, and proper licensing.
Central Litchfield County driveways, parking lots, and private roads take a beating from New England's freeze-thaw winters, which open cracks and shorten the life of an asphalt surface. Proper paving, timely crack filling, and regular sealcoating can add years of life to a driveway or lot, helping property owners in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, and Morris protect their investment.
Owner Victor Pagona grew up in the Hopeville section of Waterbury, Connecticut, and has spent more than 37 years working with asphalt across the region. "We've built our reputation one driveway at a time," Pagona said. "Our customers across Litchfield County know us as a trusted, fully insured paving contractor who shows up, does the work right, and stands behind it. That's what we want every homeowner and business in towns like Woodbury and Watertown to expect."
Residential customers turn to VP Asphalt Paving for new driveway installation, resurfacing of worn or cracked driveways, and seasonal sealcoating that guards against water, oil, and UV damage. Commercial clients, including retail lots, multi-unit properties, and small businesses, rely on the company for parking lot paving, asphalt repair, crack filling, and ongoing maintenance.
Homeowners and businesses across Litchfield County can contact VP Asphalt Paving for a free estimate. To learn more about the company's asphalt paving, driveway, sealcoating, and repair services, visit https://vpasphaltpaving.com call (203) 819-7414.
About VP Asphalt Paving
VP Asphalt Paving is a licensed and fully insured asphalt paving contractor owned by Victor Pagona and based in Waterbury, Connecticut, with more than 37 years of on-the-job expertise. The company provides residential and commercial asphalt paving, driveway installation, sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and resurfacing to property owners in Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bethlehem, Morris, and the surrounding area. VP Asphalt Paving offers free estimates on every project.
Contact:
VP Asphalt Paving
27 Cottage Grove Ln. Waterbury, CT 06706
(203) 819-7414
https://vpasphaltpaving.com
Contact
VP Asphalt PavingContact
Victor Pagona
(203) 819-7414
vpasphaltpaving.com
Victor Pagona
(203) 819-7414
vpasphaltpaving.com
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