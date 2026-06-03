Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries.
Seoul, Korea, South, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Global Affairs Lab, a Seoul-based international affairs research institute, released an analysis concluding that South Korea presents one of the lowest-risk and most realistic options for Canada's submarine modernization, as Ottawa moves toward a final decision on replacing its aging fleet. The institute also assessed that a Canadian award would serve as a major growth catalyst for South Korea's shipbuilding industry.
The assessment follows the May 23 arrival of South Korea's ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, a KSS-III class submarine, at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria, British Columbia, after a nearly two-month, 14,000-kilometer trans-Pacific voyage from Jinhae Naval Base via Guam and Hawaii. The deployment marked the first Pacific crossing by a Republic of Korea Navy submarine and is widely regarded as a de facto operational showcase timed to Canada's procurement decision, expected as early as next month.
Royal Canadian Navy personnel who embarked on the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho in Hawaii on May 7 and sailed with the crew to Esquimalt offered notably positive assessments of the vessel's performance, habitability, and modern systems. Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Dixon told Canadian media that the experience was "kind of like buying a brand-new Tesla and then you're coming out of a '99 Honda Civic." Lieutenant-Commander Britany Bourgeois added that the boat was "virtually rust-free, with significantly more interior space," and said that "being on a newer submarine really opened our eyes to the possibilities of what we have in store. Canada needs new submarines."
Global Affairs Lab notes that Canada's four Victoria-class submarines, acquired secondhand from the United Kingdom in 1998, have suffered chronic availability problems, with only one of the four currently operational. Against that backdrop, the institute argues that Ottawa's decision should hinge not merely on technical specifications, but on which bidder can deliver a proven platform on a credible timeline.
South Korea's KSS-III is already in serial production and in active service with the ROK Navy, and Hanwha Ocean has signaled a delivery schedule that includes a first hull by 2032 and four boats by 2035, with subsequent annual deliveries. Combined with established capacity across construction, sustainment, training, logistics, and incremental upgrades, these factors materially reduce procurement risk, according to the analysis.
Canada's Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) aims to acquire up to 12 conventionally powered submarines. Delivery timelines and long-term industrial cooperation, including local production and sustainment commitments inside Canada, are expected to be central to the final decision. Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea's proposal is not simply a submarine export bid. At a moment when Canada is actively diversifying its strategic relationships and reducing structural dependence on the United States, it represents a practical pathway for Ottawa to close a critical undersea defense gap while deepening cooperation with a trusted Indo-Pacific democratic partner.
For the full report, visit: https://www.globaf.org/
About Global Affairs Lab
Global Affairs Lab is an international affairs research institute focusing on U.S.–Korea relations, Northeast Asian geopolitics, and global digital governance. Based in Seoul, the lab provides strategic insights for policymakers and international stakeholders.
The assessment follows the May 23 arrival of South Korea's ROKS Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, a KSS-III class submarine, at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in Victoria, British Columbia, after a nearly two-month, 14,000-kilometer trans-Pacific voyage from Jinhae Naval Base via Guam and Hawaii. The deployment marked the first Pacific crossing by a Republic of Korea Navy submarine and is widely regarded as a de facto operational showcase timed to Canada's procurement decision, expected as early as next month.
Royal Canadian Navy personnel who embarked on the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho in Hawaii on May 7 and sailed with the crew to Esquimalt offered notably positive assessments of the vessel's performance, habitability, and modern systems. Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Dixon told Canadian media that the experience was "kind of like buying a brand-new Tesla and then you're coming out of a '99 Honda Civic." Lieutenant-Commander Britany Bourgeois added that the boat was "virtually rust-free, with significantly more interior space," and said that "being on a newer submarine really opened our eyes to the possibilities of what we have in store. Canada needs new submarines."
Global Affairs Lab notes that Canada's four Victoria-class submarines, acquired secondhand from the United Kingdom in 1998, have suffered chronic availability problems, with only one of the four currently operational. Against that backdrop, the institute argues that Ottawa's decision should hinge not merely on technical specifications, but on which bidder can deliver a proven platform on a credible timeline.
South Korea's KSS-III is already in serial production and in active service with the ROK Navy, and Hanwha Ocean has signaled a delivery schedule that includes a first hull by 2032 and four boats by 2035, with subsequent annual deliveries. Combined with established capacity across construction, sustainment, training, logistics, and incremental upgrades, these factors materially reduce procurement risk, according to the analysis.
Canada's Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) aims to acquire up to 12 conventionally powered submarines. Delivery timelines and long-term industrial cooperation, including local production and sustainment commitments inside Canada, are expected to be central to the final decision. Global Affairs Lab concludes that South Korea's proposal is not simply a submarine export bid. At a moment when Canada is actively diversifying its strategic relationships and reducing structural dependence on the United States, it represents a practical pathway for Ottawa to close a critical undersea defense gap while deepening cooperation with a trusted Indo-Pacific democratic partner.
For the full report, visit: https://www.globaf.org/
About Global Affairs Lab
Global Affairs Lab is an international affairs research institute focusing on U.S.–Korea relations, Northeast Asian geopolitics, and global digital governance. Based in Seoul, the lab provides strategic insights for policymakers and international stakeholders.
Contact
Global Affairs LabContact
Lee Ah
82106483459
www.globaf.org
Lee Ah
82106483459
www.globaf.org
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