Serial Entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis Launches BLOME Beauty — a Trademarked Beauty Brand Expanding Across the U.S. and Jamaica
Serial entrepreneur Mercelyn “Kerry” Francis, founder of Clever Hustle Wallet and co-founder of a luxury swimming pool company, officially announces the launch of BLOME Beauty, a trademarked beauty brand registered in both the United States and Jamaica.
Sheridan, WY, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BLOME Beauty, which stands for “Beautiful Lips Often Mean Elegance,” was inspired by Kerry's passion for healthy, glowing lips and elevated everyday beauty. “My daughter and I love a good hydrating lip,” she shares. “I wanted to create something that feels luxurious, looks beautiful, and delivers real results.”
The brand is already gaining early traction, with select BLOME Beauty lip care products now available on Amazon, making it accessible to a growing audience seeking high-quality, affordable luxury.
Building on this momentum, BLOME Beauty is set to launch a full skincare line designed for acne-prone skin in September, featuring products focused on hydration, clarity, and gentle yet effective ingredients. The upcoming line reflects the brand’s commitment to clean formulations, dermatologist-tested standards, and results-driven skincare.
More than just a beauty brand, BLOME Beauty represents resilience, growth, ambition, and confidence. Raised in challenging circumstances, Kerry developed an entrepreneurial mindset early—finding ways to support herself through school while staying focused on building a better future.
At just 22, she launched her first business, helping over 200 U.S.-based companies acquire new customers. Today, she continues to build multiple businesses while raising her two children, embodying the discipline and vision behind the BLOME Beauty brand.
With a strong focus on elegance, confidence, and real results, BLOME Beauty is positioned to become a standout name in the beauty space—bridging Caribbean roots with global ambition.
About BLOME Beauty
BLOME Beauty is a skincare and lip care brand focused on delivering high-quality, hydrating, and effective products designed for modern consumers. Trademarked in both the United States and Jamaica, the brand combines clean ingredients, luxury aesthetics, and accessible pricing to redefine everyday beauty.
Media Contact:
BLOME Beauty
Email: collab@blomebeauty.com
Website: https://blomebeauty.com
The brand is already gaining early traction, with select BLOME Beauty lip care products now available on Amazon, making it accessible to a growing audience seeking high-quality, affordable luxury.
Building on this momentum, BLOME Beauty is set to launch a full skincare line designed for acne-prone skin in September, featuring products focused on hydration, clarity, and gentle yet effective ingredients. The upcoming line reflects the brand’s commitment to clean formulations, dermatologist-tested standards, and results-driven skincare.
More than just a beauty brand, BLOME Beauty represents resilience, growth, ambition, and confidence. Raised in challenging circumstances, Kerry developed an entrepreneurial mindset early—finding ways to support herself through school while staying focused on building a better future.
At just 22, she launched her first business, helping over 200 U.S.-based companies acquire new customers. Today, she continues to build multiple businesses while raising her two children, embodying the discipline and vision behind the BLOME Beauty brand.
With a strong focus on elegance, confidence, and real results, BLOME Beauty is positioned to become a standout name in the beauty space—bridging Caribbean roots with global ambition.
About BLOME Beauty
BLOME Beauty is a skincare and lip care brand focused on delivering high-quality, hydrating, and effective products designed for modern consumers. Trademarked in both the United States and Jamaica, the brand combines clean ingredients, luxury aesthetics, and accessible pricing to redefine everyday beauty.
Media Contact:
BLOME Beauty
Email: collab@blomebeauty.com
Website: https://blomebeauty.com
Contact
BLOME BeautyContact
Mercelyn "Kerry" Francis
876-410-1191
blomebeauty.com
Mercelyn "Kerry" Francis
876-410-1191
blomebeauty.com
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