Forex Broker 500 Launches FTMO Funding Edge Strategy for Retail Traders
New eBook and Digital Bundle on Amazon and Payhip Outlines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Developed for Prop Firm Evaluation Risk Management.
New York, NY, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Forex Broker 500, a trading education brand specializing in institutional market mechanics, has announced the release of its new digital product bundle and eBook, the FTMO Funding Edge Strategy.
Now available on Amazon and the Payhip marketplace, the framework functions as an institutional trading strategy for retail traders, engineered to interface with the risk parameters of proprietary trading firms and the industry-standard FTMO evaluation.
The newly launched guide outlines an FTMO passing strategy SMC traders utilize to track market maker activity. By analyzing Smart Money Concepts for funded accounts, the framework translates institutional liquidity behavior into a rule-based execution model.
Prop Firm Evaluation Risk Management Features
The launch spans across Amazon Kindle and the Payhip marketplace to provide multi-platform digital availability. Built to address prop firm evaluation risk management, the asset bundle contains the strategic core eBook, technical indicators, and a prop firm trading journal template mapped to standard daily and maximum drawdown parameters.
"The biggest hurdle for traders tackling the FTMO challenge isn't finding a setup; it's knowing how to survive FTMO daily drawdown limits," says Amangile, Founder and Lead Brand Strategist of Forex Broker 500. "The Funding Edge Strategy removes the guesswork. We are delivering a clear, liquidity-based trading strategy FTMO hopefuls can use to protect their downside, align with market makers, and successfully scale their capital."
This multi-platform digital release coincides with measurable growth in the proprietary funding sector globally. Forex Broker 500’s mechanical approach offers a structured alternative to retail trading methodologies, aiming to provide the precise parameters required to build capital.
Availability
Promotional pricing is active across both platforms for the launch period. The eBook can be accessed via Amazon, and the technical tool bundle is hosted on Payhip.
For media inquiries, review copies, or affiliate partnership opportunities, visit
forexbroker500.com or contact the media relations team.
Now available on Amazon and the Payhip marketplace, the framework functions as an institutional trading strategy for retail traders, engineered to interface with the risk parameters of proprietary trading firms and the industry-standard FTMO evaluation.
The newly launched guide outlines an FTMO passing strategy SMC traders utilize to track market maker activity. By analyzing Smart Money Concepts for funded accounts, the framework translates institutional liquidity behavior into a rule-based execution model.
Prop Firm Evaluation Risk Management Features
The launch spans across Amazon Kindle and the Payhip marketplace to provide multi-platform digital availability. Built to address prop firm evaluation risk management, the asset bundle contains the strategic core eBook, technical indicators, and a prop firm trading journal template mapped to standard daily and maximum drawdown parameters.
"The biggest hurdle for traders tackling the FTMO challenge isn't finding a setup; it's knowing how to survive FTMO daily drawdown limits," says Amangile, Founder and Lead Brand Strategist of Forex Broker 500. "The Funding Edge Strategy removes the guesswork. We are delivering a clear, liquidity-based trading strategy FTMO hopefuls can use to protect their downside, align with market makers, and successfully scale their capital."
This multi-platform digital release coincides with measurable growth in the proprietary funding sector globally. Forex Broker 500’s mechanical approach offers a structured alternative to retail trading methodologies, aiming to provide the precise parameters required to build capital.
Availability
Promotional pricing is active across both platforms for the launch period. The eBook can be accessed via Amazon, and the technical tool bundle is hosted on Payhip.
For media inquiries, review copies, or affiliate partnership opportunities, visit
forexbroker500.com or contact the media relations team.
Contact
Forex Broker 500Contact
Amangile Ngxumeshe (Almond)
+27822179323
https://forexbroker500.com
Amangile Ngxumeshe (Almond)
+27822179323
https://forexbroker500.com
Multimedia
FTMO Funding Edge Strategy | Pass Prop Firm Evaluations with SMC — Forex Broker 500
Master the FTMO evaluation with Forex Broker 500's Funding Edge Strategy. Institutional-grade Smart Money Concepts, proprietary indicators & prop-firm-mapped trading journal. Available on Amazon & Payhip.
Categories