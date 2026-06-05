PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest

Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth.