PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth.
Las Vegas, NV, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PRIME exits®, in affiliation with American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a 10-location dental support organization (DSO) located in the Midwest United States in a strategic recapitalization transaction with an experienced dental industry investor and financial sponsor.
The organization was founded and led by a female dentist and her husband, who spent nearly a decade building a highly scalable platform focused on general dentistry and urgent care services. Through a combination of de novo growth, operational excellence, and strong patient demand, the company established a significant regional presence and developed a foundation for continued national expansion.
At the time of the transaction, the organization generated approximately $15 million in annual revenue and approximately $4 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The shareholders engaged Dr. Allen Nazeri, the managing partner at PRIME exits® to identify a strategic partner capable of providing the capital, infrastructure, and operational expertise necessary to support the next phase of growth.
Following a targeted national marketing process, the company attracted significant interest from both strategic acquirers and financial sponsors. The process resulted in multiple offers, including one proposal exceeding the seller's asking price by approximately 10 percent.
The selected partner demonstrated extensive experience in scaling healthcare organizations nationally and possessed a strong understanding of both the urgent care and Medicaid-driven dental practice model.
As part of the transaction, the seller received substantial liquidity at closing while retaining a significant ownership interest in the company, allowing participation in future growth and value creation.
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary (M&AMI), Managing Partner at PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, commented, “This transaction highlights the growing interest from sophisticated investors in scalable dental platforms with strong clinical leadership, proven operating systems, and attractive growth opportunities. We were honored to represent the shareholders throughout this process and help identify a partner that aligned with both their financial and long-term strategic objectives.”
Due to the strict confidentiality standards that are a cornerstone of PRIME exits®' success, the identities of both the buyer and seller remain confidential.
PRIME exits® maintains a disciplined commitment to protecting client privacy, preserving transaction confidentiality, and avoiding co-brokerage arrangements that may compromise the interests of buyers and sellers. The firm believes that successful transactions are built upon trust, discretion, and alignment between all parties involved.
Transaction Highlights
• 10-location Dental Support Organization (DSO)
• Midwest United States
• General Dentistry and Urgent Care Focus
• Approximately $15 Million Revenue
• Approximately $4 Million Adjusted EBITDA
• Multiple Competitive Offers in range of 7-8X EBITDA multiples
• One Offer Exceeded Asking Price by Approximately 10%
• Seller Retained Significant Equity Position
• Strategic Partnership with Experienced Financial Sponsor
About PRIME exits®
PRIME exits® specializes in representing entrepreneurs, founder-led companies in healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, robotics and automation of middle-market enterprises in full and partial liquidity events. Through its affiliation with American Healthcare Capital, the firm provides access to a nationwide network of strategic buyers, private equity firms, family offices, and institutional investors across more than 52 healthcare verticals.
For confidential valuation, recapitalization, or exit planning discussions, contact:
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, M&AMI
Managing Partner, PRIME exits®
Managing Director, American Healthcare Capital
Allen@pexits.com
www.pexits.com
Protecting Legacies – Maximizing Values®
The organization was founded and led by a female dentist and her husband, who spent nearly a decade building a highly scalable platform focused on general dentistry and urgent care services. Through a combination of de novo growth, operational excellence, and strong patient demand, the company established a significant regional presence and developed a foundation for continued national expansion.
At the time of the transaction, the organization generated approximately $15 million in annual revenue and approximately $4 million in adjusted EBITDA.
The shareholders engaged Dr. Allen Nazeri, the managing partner at PRIME exits® to identify a strategic partner capable of providing the capital, infrastructure, and operational expertise necessary to support the next phase of growth.
Following a targeted national marketing process, the company attracted significant interest from both strategic acquirers and financial sponsors. The process resulted in multiple offers, including one proposal exceeding the seller's asking price by approximately 10 percent.
The selected partner demonstrated extensive experience in scaling healthcare organizations nationally and possessed a strong understanding of both the urgent care and Medicaid-driven dental practice model.
As part of the transaction, the seller received substantial liquidity at closing while retaining a significant ownership interest in the company, allowing participation in future growth and value creation.
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary (M&AMI), Managing Partner at PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, commented, “This transaction highlights the growing interest from sophisticated investors in scalable dental platforms with strong clinical leadership, proven operating systems, and attractive growth opportunities. We were honored to represent the shareholders throughout this process and help identify a partner that aligned with both their financial and long-term strategic objectives.”
Due to the strict confidentiality standards that are a cornerstone of PRIME exits®' success, the identities of both the buyer and seller remain confidential.
PRIME exits® maintains a disciplined commitment to protecting client privacy, preserving transaction confidentiality, and avoiding co-brokerage arrangements that may compromise the interests of buyers and sellers. The firm believes that successful transactions are built upon trust, discretion, and alignment between all parties involved.
Transaction Highlights
• 10-location Dental Support Organization (DSO)
• Midwest United States
• General Dentistry and Urgent Care Focus
• Approximately $15 Million Revenue
• Approximately $4 Million Adjusted EBITDA
• Multiple Competitive Offers in range of 7-8X EBITDA multiples
• One Offer Exceeded Asking Price by Approximately 10%
• Seller Retained Significant Equity Position
• Strategic Partnership with Experienced Financial Sponsor
About PRIME exits®
PRIME exits® specializes in representing entrepreneurs, founder-led companies in healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, robotics and automation of middle-market enterprises in full and partial liquidity events. Through its affiliation with American Healthcare Capital, the firm provides access to a nationwide network of strategic buyers, private equity firms, family offices, and institutional investors across more than 52 healthcare verticals.
For confidential valuation, recapitalization, or exit planning discussions, contact:
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, M&AMI
Managing Partner, PRIME exits®
Managing Director, American Healthcare Capital
Allen@pexits.com
www.pexits.com
Protecting Legacies – Maximizing Values®
Contact
PRIME exits®Contact
Dr. Allen Nazeri
702-506-3392
www.pexits.com
Palak Jain
Palak@pexits.com
Dr. Allen Nazeri
702-506-3392
www.pexits.com
Palak Jain
Palak@pexits.com
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