Abarca Entertainment Signs QVC Veteran Jennifer Coffey to Host New Original Video Series "A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey"
Abarca Entertainment has signed former QVC host Jennifer Coffey to lead A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, a new cinematic interview series featuring candid conversations with women navigating major life transitions. Filmed across Los Angeles, the weekly series premieres August 6, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Production begins July 15, 2026.
Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Abarca Entertainment, the independent production company founded by Los Angeles filmmaker Raul Abarca, has officially signed Jennifer Coffey, 15-year national television host, Fortune 500 keynote speaker, and one of QVC's most recognized on-air personalities, to host its upcoming original series A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey. The video-first series will begin production in Los Angeles in July 2026, with episodes releasing weekly beginning August 6, 2026 across YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey is a sophisticated, unscripted interview series for women navigating meaningful life transitions. Shot on location throughout Los Angeles — from hotel terraces to art galleries to private gardens — the show brings a cinematic production standard to a format that has largely been confined to studio environments. Each episode features a one-on-one conversation between Coffey and a guest whose story captures a pivotal turning point: a reinvention, a departure, a choice made against the grain. The tone is candid, warm, and grounded; not self-help, not inspirational content.
"A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey is the kind of show that has been missing from this space," said Raul Abarca, founder of Abarca Entertainment. "Jennifer spent 15 years on QVC building one of the most loyal audiences in live television because she makes people feel seen and heard the moment she sits across from them. We are building this as a premium, cinematic property, produced entirely in-house and distributed directly to our audience."
"I have spent my career in live, unscripted television, and this is the first project that feels entirely built around the kind of conversation I actually want to have," said Jennifer Coffey. "We are going to Los Angeles, sitting across from women with real stories, and letting those stories breathe. I am proud to be doing this with Abarca Entertainment."
Coffey brings 15 years of national television experience, including over 10,000 hours of live programming on QVC and CBS, to the host chair, along with a combined social media following of more than 239,000 across Instagram and Facebook. She is also a Fortune 500 keynote speaker, certified fitness instructor, on-camera coach, jewelry designer, and global travel leader whose platform is built around one mission: helping people find their purpose and live their highest goals.
The series is produced entirely through Abarca Entertainment's in-house pipeline and distributed direct-to-consumer via the Abarca Films platform. Abarca Entertainment's portfolio spans narrative film, immersive media, commercial content, and audio-visual production.
Production begins July 15, 2026. A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey premieres August 6, 2026.
Contact: info@raulabarca.com
About Jennifer Coffey Jennifer Coffey is a 15-year nationally-televised host whose credits include QVC and CBS, with over 10,000 hours of live, unscripted programming. She is a Fortune 500 keynote speaker, certified fitness instructor, on-camera coach, jewelry designer, and global travel leader with a combined social following of more than 239,000. Her platform is dedicated to helping people find their purpose and manifest their highest goals. She is the host of A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, produced by Abarca Entertainment. @jennifercoffey | jennifer@jennifercoffey.com
About Abarca Entertainment Abarca Entertainment is an independent, direct-to-consumer production company based in Los Angeles, founded by filmmaker Raul Abarca. The company operates across narrative film, immersive media, photography, and audio-visual content. All content is developed, produced, and distributed in-house.
Contact: info@raulabarca.com @raulabarcafilms info@raulabarca.com
A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey is a sophisticated, unscripted interview series for women navigating meaningful life transitions. Shot on location throughout Los Angeles — from hotel terraces to art galleries to private gardens — the show brings a cinematic production standard to a format that has largely been confined to studio environments. Each episode features a one-on-one conversation between Coffey and a guest whose story captures a pivotal turning point: a reinvention, a departure, a choice made against the grain. The tone is candid, warm, and grounded; not self-help, not inspirational content.
"A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey is the kind of show that has been missing from this space," said Raul Abarca, founder of Abarca Entertainment. "Jennifer spent 15 years on QVC building one of the most loyal audiences in live television because she makes people feel seen and heard the moment she sits across from them. We are building this as a premium, cinematic property, produced entirely in-house and distributed directly to our audience."
"I have spent my career in live, unscripted television, and this is the first project that feels entirely built around the kind of conversation I actually want to have," said Jennifer Coffey. "We are going to Los Angeles, sitting across from women with real stories, and letting those stories breathe. I am proud to be doing this with Abarca Entertainment."
Coffey brings 15 years of national television experience, including over 10,000 hours of live programming on QVC and CBS, to the host chair, along with a combined social media following of more than 239,000 across Instagram and Facebook. She is also a Fortune 500 keynote speaker, certified fitness instructor, on-camera coach, jewelry designer, and global travel leader whose platform is built around one mission: helping people find their purpose and live their highest goals.
The series is produced entirely through Abarca Entertainment's in-house pipeline and distributed direct-to-consumer via the Abarca Films platform. Abarca Entertainment's portfolio spans narrative film, immersive media, commercial content, and audio-visual production.
Production begins July 15, 2026. A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey premieres August 6, 2026.
Contact: info@raulabarca.com
About Jennifer Coffey Jennifer Coffey is a 15-year nationally-televised host whose credits include QVC and CBS, with over 10,000 hours of live, unscripted programming. She is a Fortune 500 keynote speaker, certified fitness instructor, on-camera coach, jewelry designer, and global travel leader with a combined social following of more than 239,000. Her platform is dedicated to helping people find their purpose and manifest their highest goals. She is the host of A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, produced by Abarca Entertainment. @jennifercoffey | jennifer@jennifercoffey.com
About Abarca Entertainment Abarca Entertainment is an independent, direct-to-consumer production company based in Los Angeles, founded by filmmaker Raul Abarca. The company operates across narrative film, immersive media, photography, and audio-visual content. All content is developed, produced, and distributed in-house.
Contact: info@raulabarca.com @raulabarcafilms info@raulabarca.com
Contact
Abarca FilmsContact
Raul Abarca
484-680-8896
Raul Abarca
484-680-8896
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