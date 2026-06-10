Abarca Entertainment Signs QVC Veteran Jennifer Coffey to Host New Original Video Series "A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey"

Abarca Entertainment has signed former QVC host Jennifer Coffey to lead A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, a new cinematic interview series featuring candid conversations with women navigating major life transitions. Filmed across Los Angeles, the weekly series premieres August 6, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Production begins July 15, 2026.