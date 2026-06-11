NutraBoom Emerges Winner of Innov8League 4.0 Global Innovation Challenge
Seattle, WA, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NutraBoom, an innovative venture focused on advancing nutrition and wellness through accessible, science-driven solutions, has emerged as the overall winner of Innov8League 4.0, a prestigious global innovation program dedicated to identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential entrepreneurs across Africa and the diaspora.
The selection followed a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving participants from several countries. As the top-ranked venture in the cohort, NutraBoom receives a $5,000 prize package, comprising $1,000 in seed funding and $4,000 worth of strategic advisory, mentorship, branding, and business development support designed to accelerate growth and market expansion.
Finalists showcased groundbreaking solutions across critical sectors including health technology, climate innovation, food systems, clean energy, financial inclusion, and digital infrastructure—industries considered central to Africa’s long-term economic transformation and sustainable development.
Ahmed Ogundimu, Co-convener of Innov8League, emphasized that the initiative extends far beyond a traditional startup competition.
"Innov8League is more than a contest. It is a venture-building platform that equips founders with the tools, networks, mentorship, and strategic guidance required to transform promising ideas into scalable and impactful businesses," he said.
Co-convener Akinyemi Iledare added that the program was intentionally designed to create meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking growth and visibility.
"Our goal is to provide founders with a structured pathway to success by connecting them with experienced professionals, investors, and ecosystem leaders who can help them scale sustainably and compete globally," he said.
The judging panel featured an accomplished group of professionals whose expertise spans artificial intelligence, venture capital, finance, entrepreneurship, technology commercialization, and emerging-market innovation.
Among the judges was Chelsea Iluno, an accomplished artificial intelligence researcher and technology strategist with extensive experience in machine learning, high-performance computing, and emerging AI applications. Her expertise provided valuable insight into the technological feasibility, innovation depth, and scalability of participating ventures.
Also serving on the panel was Ademola Adewuyi, a venture growth strategist and innovation ecosystem leader with significant experience supporting startups, digital banking initiatives, and technology-enabled businesses across Africa. His evaluation focused on market readiness, business model strength, customer acquisition strategies, and long-term growth potential.
The panel further included Kolade Folami, Founder of AfroSophia and a recognized thought leader at the intersection of African knowledge systems, innovation, and artificial intelligence. Through his work, he explores how indigenous African intelligence and cultural frameworks can be integrated into modern technological solutions. His perspective helped assess originality, relevance, and societal impact.
Completing the judging panel was Dumebi Ugwuegbulam, a finance and investment professional whose experience includes leadership and advisory roles at global institutions such as Deloitte and JPMorgan Chase. Drawing from his expertise in financial analysis, investment readiness, corporate strategy, and venture finance, he evaluated ventures on financial sustainability, operational discipline, and investment attractiveness.
Collectively, the judges assessed participants based on innovation, problem-solution fit, execution capability, market opportunity, scalability, financial viability, and potential for long-term impact.
This edition of Innov8League comes at a time of growing global interest in Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem, where founders are developing innovative solutions to address challenges in healthcare, sustainability, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and access to critical services despite increasingly competitive funding environments.
Through mentorship, exposure, and access to industry experts, Innov8League continues to reduce barriers faced by early-stage founders while fostering connections to investors, partners, and strategic networks capable of accelerating business growth.
Preparations for Innov8League 5.0 are already underway, with plans to expand participation across additional countries and strengthen partnerships with leading corporations, development organizations, universities, investors, and innovation hubs worldwide.
Reflecting on the experience, one participant noted:
"Innov8League provides founders with invaluable visibility, practical feedback, and meaningful connections that continue creating opportunities long after the competition ends."
As African entrepreneurship continues to gain international recognition, initiatives such as Innov8League are playing a vital role in nurturing the next generation of globally competitive innovators and high-impact startups.
The selection followed a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process involving participants from several countries. As the top-ranked venture in the cohort, NutraBoom receives a $5,000 prize package, comprising $1,000 in seed funding and $4,000 worth of strategic advisory, mentorship, branding, and business development support designed to accelerate growth and market expansion.
Finalists showcased groundbreaking solutions across critical sectors including health technology, climate innovation, food systems, clean energy, financial inclusion, and digital infrastructure—industries considered central to Africa’s long-term economic transformation and sustainable development.
Ahmed Ogundimu, Co-convener of Innov8League, emphasized that the initiative extends far beyond a traditional startup competition.
"Innov8League is more than a contest. It is a venture-building platform that equips founders with the tools, networks, mentorship, and strategic guidance required to transform promising ideas into scalable and impactful businesses," he said.
Co-convener Akinyemi Iledare added that the program was intentionally designed to create meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking growth and visibility.
"Our goal is to provide founders with a structured pathway to success by connecting them with experienced professionals, investors, and ecosystem leaders who can help them scale sustainably and compete globally," he said.
The judging panel featured an accomplished group of professionals whose expertise spans artificial intelligence, venture capital, finance, entrepreneurship, technology commercialization, and emerging-market innovation.
Among the judges was Chelsea Iluno, an accomplished artificial intelligence researcher and technology strategist with extensive experience in machine learning, high-performance computing, and emerging AI applications. Her expertise provided valuable insight into the technological feasibility, innovation depth, and scalability of participating ventures.
Also serving on the panel was Ademola Adewuyi, a venture growth strategist and innovation ecosystem leader with significant experience supporting startups, digital banking initiatives, and technology-enabled businesses across Africa. His evaluation focused on market readiness, business model strength, customer acquisition strategies, and long-term growth potential.
The panel further included Kolade Folami, Founder of AfroSophia and a recognized thought leader at the intersection of African knowledge systems, innovation, and artificial intelligence. Through his work, he explores how indigenous African intelligence and cultural frameworks can be integrated into modern technological solutions. His perspective helped assess originality, relevance, and societal impact.
Completing the judging panel was Dumebi Ugwuegbulam, a finance and investment professional whose experience includes leadership and advisory roles at global institutions such as Deloitte and JPMorgan Chase. Drawing from his expertise in financial analysis, investment readiness, corporate strategy, and venture finance, he evaluated ventures on financial sustainability, operational discipline, and investment attractiveness.
Collectively, the judges assessed participants based on innovation, problem-solution fit, execution capability, market opportunity, scalability, financial viability, and potential for long-term impact.
This edition of Innov8League comes at a time of growing global interest in Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem, where founders are developing innovative solutions to address challenges in healthcare, sustainability, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and access to critical services despite increasingly competitive funding environments.
Through mentorship, exposure, and access to industry experts, Innov8League continues to reduce barriers faced by early-stage founders while fostering connections to investors, partners, and strategic networks capable of accelerating business growth.
Preparations for Innov8League 5.0 are already underway, with plans to expand participation across additional countries and strengthen partnerships with leading corporations, development organizations, universities, investors, and innovation hubs worldwide.
Reflecting on the experience, one participant noted:
"Innov8League provides founders with invaluable visibility, practical feedback, and meaningful connections that continue creating opportunities long after the competition ends."
As African entrepreneurship continues to gain international recognition, initiatives such as Innov8League are playing a vital role in nurturing the next generation of globally competitive innovators and high-impact startups.
Contact
Innov8LeagueContact
Balikis Ololade
+2347026467246
https://innov8league.com
Balikis Ololade
+2347026467246
https://innov8league.com
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