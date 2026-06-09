Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories.
Franklin, MA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stannah Stairlifts has been named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall stairlift company for 2026 and recognized as a 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award winner in all four stairlift categories. ConsumerAffairs, a platform for verified consumer reviews, recognized Stannah for Best Customer Service, Best Experience with Staff, Best for Installation, and Best Value for Price.
Stannah is a family-owned stairlift manufacturer with more than 150 years of lift experience and over 1 million stairlifts sold worldwide. The company has served customers in North America since 1992, offering straight, curved, and outdoor stairlift options designed to support independence, comfort, and home access.
Stannah’s recognition across all four stairlift categories reflects recurring customer feedback around its service, staff experience, installation process, and value. ConsumerAffairs also selected Stannah as its Best Overall stairlift company in its 2026 guide, noting the company’s performance across key factors such as installation, customer service, and pricing.
Stannah’s approach centers on quality engineering, personalized guidance, and dependable support before, during, and after installation. From free stair surveys and tailored quotes to professional installation and ongoing service, the company focuses on helping customers choose a stairlift that fits their home, their preferences, and their everyday routines.
To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated real customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support, and peace of mind.
All reviews analyzed for the 2026 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs.com. Reviews are collected through online surveys and structured phone interviews, and each review must meet strict quality standards for depth, authenticity, and credibility before being posted.
Here's what customers had to say about Stannah Stairlifts:
"Our stairlift is the best thing that we could have got. It gave my husband's independence back, and it gave me peace of mind when I'm not there with him. He can now go up and down the steps. We have a split-level house, so we had to have two installed. He can now get on whatever floor he wants to get on without assistance," said Cindy from Newark, Delaware.
"...Our installer was just great. After the install, he took us through all the features and how to use it. It has been a great experience dealing with Stannah...The fact that we could go in the showroom in Franklin and that we are dealing with a local company with great reviews, there was no doubt to choose Stannah for our stairlift. We are extremely pleased and glad that we chose Stannah," said Anne from Franklin, Massachusetts.
"I got a Stannah stairlift and I have been very pleased. I would recommend Stannah…Stannah then sent [a] very well-qualified installer…He spent a lot of time to make sure I understood everything that I needed to… He was very informative and pleasant about it," said Elizabeth from Poughkeepsie, New York.
About Stannah Stairlifts
Stannah Stairlifts is a global provider of stairlift solutions, helping people navigate stairs more easily in their homes. With a long history of engineering and manufacturing expertise, Stannah offers a range of stairlift options designed to fit a variety of home layouts and preferences. In the United States, Stannah directly serves customers across multiple states along the East Coast and through a distributor network elsewhere, providing consultations, installation, and ongoing support. Learn more at stannah.com/en-us.
Stannah is a family-owned stairlift manufacturer with more than 150 years of lift experience and over 1 million stairlifts sold worldwide. The company has served customers in North America since 1992, offering straight, curved, and outdoor stairlift options designed to support independence, comfort, and home access.
Stannah’s recognition across all four stairlift categories reflects recurring customer feedback around its service, staff experience, installation process, and value. ConsumerAffairs also selected Stannah as its Best Overall stairlift company in its 2026 guide, noting the company’s performance across key factors such as installation, customer service, and pricing.
Stannah’s approach centers on quality engineering, personalized guidance, and dependable support before, during, and after installation. From free stair surveys and tailored quotes to professional installation and ongoing service, the company focuses on helping customers choose a stairlift that fits their home, their preferences, and their everyday routines.
To select the winners, ConsumerAffairs evaluated real customer reviews for emotional tone, recurring themes, and overall satisfaction. The awards spotlight the moments in the buying journey that matter most: clarity, confidence, support, and peace of mind.
All reviews analyzed for the 2026 awards were submitted by verified customers and published on ConsumerAffairs.com. Reviews are collected through online surveys and structured phone interviews, and each review must meet strict quality standards for depth, authenticity, and credibility before being posted.
Here's what customers had to say about Stannah Stairlifts:
"Our stairlift is the best thing that we could have got. It gave my husband's independence back, and it gave me peace of mind when I'm not there with him. He can now go up and down the steps. We have a split-level house, so we had to have two installed. He can now get on whatever floor he wants to get on without assistance," said Cindy from Newark, Delaware.
"...Our installer was just great. After the install, he took us through all the features and how to use it. It has been a great experience dealing with Stannah...The fact that we could go in the showroom in Franklin and that we are dealing with a local company with great reviews, there was no doubt to choose Stannah for our stairlift. We are extremely pleased and glad that we chose Stannah," said Anne from Franklin, Massachusetts.
"I got a Stannah stairlift and I have been very pleased. I would recommend Stannah…Stannah then sent [a] very well-qualified installer…He spent a lot of time to make sure I understood everything that I needed to… He was very informative and pleasant about it," said Elizabeth from Poughkeepsie, New York.
About Stannah Stairlifts
Stannah Stairlifts is a global provider of stairlift solutions, helping people navigate stairs more easily in their homes. With a long history of engineering and manufacturing expertise, Stannah offers a range of stairlift options designed to fit a variety of home layouts and preferences. In the United States, Stannah directly serves customers across multiple states along the East Coast and through a distributor network elsewhere, providing consultations, installation, and ongoing support. Learn more at stannah.com/en-us.
Contact
Stannah StairliftsContact
Rebecca Smith
(888) 830-4992
https://www.stannah.com/en-us/
Rebecca Smith
(888) 830-4992
https://www.stannah.com/en-us/
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