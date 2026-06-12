OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity.
Las Vegas, NV, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OurJrney, the Las Vegas-based performance wellness brand behind Nano Turmeric, today announces the official launch of NeuroMatcha - a premium Matcha Mushroom Drink formulated for health-conscious professionals who demand consistent cognitive performance throughout the full workday. Built as a daily cognitive ritual, NeuroMatcha combines premium-grade matcha with Alpha-GPC and functional mushrooms to deliver the calm, sharp, controlled focus that coffee consistently promises and rarely provides.
Most energy solutions force a familiar tradeoff - coffee spikes without control, energy drinks crash without warning. Health-conscious professionals aren't just looking for more energy; they're looking for clarity that holds. NeuroMatcha was formulated specifically for that gap.
How It Works
NeuroMatcha is built on four key ingredients. Premium-grade matcha provides a steady, extended energy release with no spike or cliff, keeping you focused through back-to-back afternoon meetings without a crash. Alpha-GPC, a premium choline compound, supports acetylcholine synthesis for memory and decision-making, clearing the brain fog standard matcha cannot reach. L-Theanine smooths the stimulant effect, eliminating jitter and anxiety and delivering calm alertness under pressure. Adaptogenic mushrooms build stress resilience so the body processes pressure instead of accumulating it.
The Alpha-GPC inclusion is what elevates NeuroMatcha from a functional wellness drink into a cognitive performance tool. Most competitors exclude it because of cost. OurJrney built the formula around it.
Why OurJrney Built NeuroMatcha
OurJrney co-founder David H. described the motivation behind the launch:
"We watched driven, capable people spend their most valuable working hours fighting their own brains. More coffee was the obvious answer, and it kept failing them the same way - borrowed energy with a tax attached. We built OurJrney NeuroMatcha because the afternoon deserves its own fuel. One that keeps you sharp enough to finish the work and present enough to actually enjoy the evening that follows." — David H., Co-founder, OurJrney
"I used to be two different people at work - sharp in the morning, useless by 3 PM. I've tried everything. This is the first thing that delivers the calm focus I need to close out the day and still have something left when I walk through the door at home." — Marcus C., Product Manager
Formats and Availability
OurJrney NeuroMatcha is available in two formats: a Single-Pack with 30 servings, and a Two-Pack with 60 servings that includes a bonus frother for a full café-quality ritual at home or at the desk. Available at the OurJrney Official Website, Amazon, and Walmart.
About OurJrney
OurJrney is a Las Vegas-based wellness brand built for people who take their health and performance seriously. Every product is formulated with therapeutic-grade, evidence-backed ingredients - because feeling good should be the result of what actually works, not what sounds good on a label. OurJrney NeuroMatcha is the brand's daily cognitive ritual that bridges ancient matcha tradition with modern functional nutrition.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Most energy solutions force a familiar tradeoff - coffee spikes without control, energy drinks crash without warning. Health-conscious professionals aren't just looking for more energy; they're looking for clarity that holds. NeuroMatcha was formulated specifically for that gap.
How It Works
NeuroMatcha is built on four key ingredients. Premium-grade matcha provides a steady, extended energy release with no spike or cliff, keeping you focused through back-to-back afternoon meetings without a crash. Alpha-GPC, a premium choline compound, supports acetylcholine synthesis for memory and decision-making, clearing the brain fog standard matcha cannot reach. L-Theanine smooths the stimulant effect, eliminating jitter and anxiety and delivering calm alertness under pressure. Adaptogenic mushrooms build stress resilience so the body processes pressure instead of accumulating it.
The Alpha-GPC inclusion is what elevates NeuroMatcha from a functional wellness drink into a cognitive performance tool. Most competitors exclude it because of cost. OurJrney built the formula around it.
Why OurJrney Built NeuroMatcha
OurJrney co-founder David H. described the motivation behind the launch:
"We watched driven, capable people spend their most valuable working hours fighting their own brains. More coffee was the obvious answer, and it kept failing them the same way - borrowed energy with a tax attached. We built OurJrney NeuroMatcha because the afternoon deserves its own fuel. One that keeps you sharp enough to finish the work and present enough to actually enjoy the evening that follows." — David H., Co-founder, OurJrney
"I used to be two different people at work - sharp in the morning, useless by 3 PM. I've tried everything. This is the first thing that delivers the calm focus I need to close out the day and still have something left when I walk through the door at home." — Marcus C., Product Manager
Formats and Availability
OurJrney NeuroMatcha is available in two formats: a Single-Pack with 30 servings, and a Two-Pack with 60 servings that includes a bonus frother for a full café-quality ritual at home or at the desk. Available at the OurJrney Official Website, Amazon, and Walmart.
About OurJrney
OurJrney is a Las Vegas-based wellness brand built for people who take their health and performance seriously. Every product is formulated with therapeutic-grade, evidence-backed ingredients - because feeling good should be the result of what actually works, not what sounds good on a label. OurJrney NeuroMatcha is the brand's daily cognitive ritual that bridges ancient matcha tradition with modern functional nutrition.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
PureJourney IncContact
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
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