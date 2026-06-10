RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM Wins “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators

RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today.