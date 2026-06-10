RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM Wins “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators
RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today.
Plano, TX, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today.
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ is a comprehensive attendance intervention and tracking platform built specifically for K-12 districts. The solution brings together attendance awareness, automated interventions, two-way communication, real-time analytics, rewards and recognition, follow-up, alerts and centralized documentation in a single system, helping district and school teams move beyond reactive attendance tracking toward earlier, more coordinated support for students.
As districts nationwide work to improve attendance and address chronic absenteeism, education teams need more than alerts or static reports. RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ helps teams identify attendance patterns, document barriers, initiate customized outreach and monitor progress through intuitive dashboards that provide immediate visibility into attendance trends and intervention effectiveness.
The breakthrough platform also strengthens communication between schools and families through two-way text and email, with automatic translation in more than 240 languages. Automated reminders, outreach tracking and real-time alerts support timely follow-up, while built-in rewards and recognition capabilities help districts celebrate attendance improvements, reinforce positive behaviors and foster a culture of consistency across the school community.
“Chronic absenteeism is one of the most urgent challenges in K-12 education today, and districts need more than tracking. They need a complete system that helps them intervene early and engage families consistently,” said Saleem Qazi, chief executive officer and founder of RaaWee K12 Solutions. “RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ was built to do exactly that, bringing together awareness, intervention, communication and analytics in one platform so every student who needs support is identified and reached in time. We are honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for this work and grateful to the districts who partner with us every day in the fight against chronic absenteeism.”
The annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative products, companies and people in the global educational technology industry. The awards celebrate excellence and innovation across categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, career preparation, language learning, AI in education and more.
"RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ stands out by combining intervention management, two-way family communication, real-time analytics and centralized documentation into one cohesive platform built for the realities of K-12 attendance work. At a time when chronic absenteeism continues to threaten student outcomes across the country, districts need solutions that go beyond reporting to deliver real engagement and measurable improvement," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "By enabling districts to move from reactive tracking to proactive, data-driven intervention, RaaWee is helping schools reach the students who need them most. We are proud to recognize RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ as our 2026 Educational Support System Innovation Award winner."
With awareness, intervention, communication and analytics connected in one platform, RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ gives district teams a more coordinated and scalable way to improve attendance outcomes and support long-term student success.
About RaaWee K12 Solutions
RaaWee K12 Solutions provides attendance improvement solutions that help K-12 school districts address chronic absenteeism, truancy and dropout prevention through proactive intervention, communication and data-driven support. RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ gives district and school teams the tools to monitor attendance trends, engage families, document interventions and support students before attendance challenges escalate. Learn more at raaweek12.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ is a comprehensive attendance intervention and tracking platform built specifically for K-12 districts. The solution brings together attendance awareness, automated interventions, two-way communication, real-time analytics, rewards and recognition, follow-up, alerts and centralized documentation in a single system, helping district and school teams move beyond reactive attendance tracking toward earlier, more coordinated support for students.
As districts nationwide work to improve attendance and address chronic absenteeism, education teams need more than alerts or static reports. RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ helps teams identify attendance patterns, document barriers, initiate customized outreach and monitor progress through intuitive dashboards that provide immediate visibility into attendance trends and intervention effectiveness.
The breakthrough platform also strengthens communication between schools and families through two-way text and email, with automatic translation in more than 240 languages. Automated reminders, outreach tracking and real-time alerts support timely follow-up, while built-in rewards and recognition capabilities help districts celebrate attendance improvements, reinforce positive behaviors and foster a culture of consistency across the school community.
“Chronic absenteeism is one of the most urgent challenges in K-12 education today, and districts need more than tracking. They need a complete system that helps them intervene early and engage families consistently,” said Saleem Qazi, chief executive officer and founder of RaaWee K12 Solutions. “RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ was built to do exactly that, bringing together awareness, intervention, communication and analytics in one platform so every student who needs support is identified and reached in time. We are honored to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for this work and grateful to the districts who partner with us every day in the fight against chronic absenteeism.”
The annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most innovative products, companies and people in the global educational technology industry. The awards celebrate excellence and innovation across categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, career preparation, language learning, AI in education and more.
"RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ stands out by combining intervention management, two-way family communication, real-time analytics and centralized documentation into one cohesive platform built for the realities of K-12 attendance work. At a time when chronic absenteeism continues to threaten student outcomes across the country, districts need solutions that go beyond reporting to deliver real engagement and measurable improvement," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "By enabling districts to move from reactive tracking to proactive, data-driven intervention, RaaWee is helping schools reach the students who need them most. We are proud to recognize RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ as our 2026 Educational Support System Innovation Award winner."
With awareness, intervention, communication and analytics connected in one platform, RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ gives district teams a more coordinated and scalable way to improve attendance outcomes and support long-term student success.
About RaaWee K12 Solutions
RaaWee K12 Solutions provides attendance improvement solutions that help K-12 school districts address chronic absenteeism, truancy and dropout prevention through proactive intervention, communication and data-driven support. RaaWee ATTENDANCE+ gives district and school teams the tools to monitor attendance trends, engage families, document interventions and support students before attendance challenges escalate. Learn more at raaweek12.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Contact
RaaWee K12 SolutionsContact
Janie Wilson
760-509-5365
RaaWeeK12.com
Janie Wilson
760-509-5365
RaaWeeK12.com
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