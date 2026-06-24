Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks.
Draper, UT, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Commercial Funding Partners recently closed a $36 million sale-leaseback recapitalization for a Midwest manufacturer, structured as a 60-month non-tax lease.
The transaction recapitalized the manufacturer's entire facility and required a financing structure that matched the operating reality of the business, not just a single equipment quote. Commercial Funding Partners moved the transaction from structure to funding in less than three weeks while coordinating the diligence required for a large, competitive transaction.
The transaction reflects Commercial Funding Partners' ability to support established operating companies with larger, more complex commercial-finance needs as its funding capabilities continue to increase in a challenging market.
For manufacturers, distributors, and industrial operators, the practical lesson is straightforward: a major recapitalization, sale-leaseback, or equipment-backed liquidity need should be structured before purchase timing, collateral review, and bank constraints narrow the options.
Commercial Funding Partners works with established companies, banks, brokers, vendors, consultants, and advisors on equipment financing, sale-leaseback, tax-lease, non-tax lease, progress-funding, and growth-capital situations where a standard financing path may be too narrow.
Readers can review the full CFP announcement on Commercial Funding Partners' website.
Companies evaluating a major equipment purchase, recapitalization, or sale-leaseback can contact Commercial Funding Partners before the structure locks in.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners structures equipment financing, leasing, sale-leaseback, and growth-capital solutions for established commercial borrowers across manufacturing, construction, medical, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, and other equipment-heavy industries.
The transaction recapitalized the manufacturer's entire facility and required a financing structure that matched the operating reality of the business, not just a single equipment quote. Commercial Funding Partners moved the transaction from structure to funding in less than three weeks while coordinating the diligence required for a large, competitive transaction.
The transaction reflects Commercial Funding Partners' ability to support established operating companies with larger, more complex commercial-finance needs as its funding capabilities continue to increase in a challenging market.
For manufacturers, distributors, and industrial operators, the practical lesson is straightforward: a major recapitalization, sale-leaseback, or equipment-backed liquidity need should be structured before purchase timing, collateral review, and bank constraints narrow the options.
Commercial Funding Partners works with established companies, banks, brokers, vendors, consultants, and advisors on equipment financing, sale-leaseback, tax-lease, non-tax lease, progress-funding, and growth-capital situations where a standard financing path may be too narrow.
Readers can review the full CFP announcement on Commercial Funding Partners' website.
Companies evaluating a major equipment purchase, recapitalization, or sale-leaseback can contact Commercial Funding Partners before the structure locks in.
About Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners structures equipment financing, leasing, sale-leaseback, and growth-capital solutions for established commercial borrowers across manufacturing, construction, medical, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, and other equipment-heavy industries.
Contact
Commercial Funding PartnersContact
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
Buddy Zarbock
(801) 461-3337
https://commercialfundingpartners.com
Contact CFP: https://commercialfundingpartners.com/contact-us/
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