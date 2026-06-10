MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026.
Austin, TX, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MeBeBot, the governance-first AI knowledge platform with Smart Search intelligence for global workforces, launched the Humanity in AI Awards this week, the first recognition program to honor the HR, Operations, and IT practitioners who are deploying artificial intelligence to measurably improve how employees experience work.
Every other AI awards program recognizes the platforms. This one recognizes the people.
As AI adoption accelerates across the enterprise, the dominant conversation has centered on productivity gains, automation metrics, and cost reduction. The Humanity in AI Awards exist to shift that conversation, by spotlighting the leaders (and their teams) who measure success not by what AI does for the organization, but by what it does for the employee. These are the practitioners' building workplaces where technology reduces friction, employees feel supported, and AI amplifies human potential instead of sidelining it.
Three Award Categories Honorees will be recognized in one of three categories, each reflecting a distinct dimension of human-centered AI leadership:
Foundational: AI Literacy & Enablement Recognizes the leader or team that did the most to prepare their workforce for AI, through training, skill-building, change management, or internal communications that brought employees along rather than imposing AI on them. Think: the Chief HR Officer, who launched company-wide AI fluency workshops and measured employee confidence before and after.
Employee Experience: Human-Centric AI Implementation
Recognizes the leader or team that deployed AI in a way that measurably improved employees’ daily work lives, reducing friction, speeding up answers, eliminating busy work, and creating more time for meaningful work. Think: the IT director who rolled out an AI assistant and tracked a 40% drop in internal support tickets within the first quarter.
Responsible AI: AI Trust & Governance
Recognizes the leader or team that built the most thoughtful framework for responsible AI use, covering acceptable use policies, data protection, transparency practices, audit mechanisms, and cross-functional governance structures. Think: the cross-functional team that created an AI governance committee, published an acceptable use policy, and trained every employee on data handling.
Why the Humanity in AI Awards
“AI should serve people, not replace them. We built MeBeBot on that belief, and the Humanity in AI Awards are our way of finding and celebrating the leaders who share it. Every organization deploying AI right now faces a choice: optimize for the machine or optimize for the human. This program honors those who chose both.
Beth White, Founder & CEO, MeBeBot:
“I’ve spent a decade judging the Pitch Fest at the HR Technology Conference, evaluating the most promising products in our space. What the Humanity in AI Awards gets right is something the industry has been missing: the best AI in the workplace isn’t defined by the technology. It’s defined by whether employees’ lives actually get better. This program puts that question at the center, and it’s overdue.
George LaRocque, Founder & Principal Analyst, WorkTech Recognition & Prizes
Nine professionals will be honored as part of the inaugural cohort:
All 9 Honorees receive a custom digital badge to share on LinkedIn and company channels, plus recognition at the virtual awards ceremony on August 6, 2026.
3 Category Winners each receive a $500 gift card, a dedicated blog spotlight on
MeBeBot.com, and a LinkedIn announcement reaching MeBeBot’s global network of HR, Operations, and IT professionals.
6 Finalists (two per category) receive dedicated blog features and LinkedIn spotlights, extending their recognition to MeBeBot’s community worldwide.The Judges Nominations will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders with deep expertise in HR technology, AI ethics, people operations, and organizational transformation:
Dr. Felicia Newhouse, PhD: Founder of AI-Powered Women, a global platform anchored by a 1,200-person MIT summit, equippi ng women leaders with AI fluency and governance. Over 20years in tech.
George LaRocque: Founder & Principal Analyst of WorkTech, with 30+ years in HR and technology, focused on advising leaders, technology providers, and investors on the future of HR technology.
Zoë Walters: Co-Founder & CEO of Empowrd AI. Two decades leading transformation at global brands including Condé Nast, Adidas, and Diesel. Now partners with organizations on leadership, culture, and AI workforce readiness.
How to Nominate
Nominations are open to HR, Operations, and IT professionals at companies with 200 to 5,000 employees worldwide, in any industry. Self-nominations and third-party nominations are both welcome, and multiple nominations per organization are encouraged. The nomination form takes approximately ten minutes to complete.
Nominations close July 24, 2026. Winners will be announced on August 6, 2026, at a dedicated virtual ceremony. Submit a nomination at: www.mebebot.com/humanity-in-ai-awards About MeBeBot MeBeBot is a purpose-built AI intelligent assistant platform that empowers global workforces with trusted, instant, and personalized support. With a 4.9 rating on G2, 99% customer satisfaction, and a 93% accuracy rate, MeBeBot serves employees across more than 50 countries and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Slack, and other enterprise tools. Built on the principles of ethical AI, transparency, and human-centered design, MeBeBot believes AI should augment human potential, not replace it. The company is SOC 2
Type II certified, GDPR, EU AI Act, and CCPA compliant. Learn more at www.mebebot.com
Media Contact
Aimee van der Haar
Marketing Manager at MeBeBot
aimee.vdhaar@mebebot.com
Every other AI awards program recognizes the platforms. This one recognizes the people.
As AI adoption accelerates across the enterprise, the dominant conversation has centered on productivity gains, automation metrics, and cost reduction. The Humanity in AI Awards exist to shift that conversation, by spotlighting the leaders (and their teams) who measure success not by what AI does for the organization, but by what it does for the employee. These are the practitioners' building workplaces where technology reduces friction, employees feel supported, and AI amplifies human potential instead of sidelining it.
Three Award Categories Honorees will be recognized in one of three categories, each reflecting a distinct dimension of human-centered AI leadership:
Foundational: AI Literacy & Enablement Recognizes the leader or team that did the most to prepare their workforce for AI, through training, skill-building, change management, or internal communications that brought employees along rather than imposing AI on them. Think: the Chief HR Officer, who launched company-wide AI fluency workshops and measured employee confidence before and after.
Employee Experience: Human-Centric AI Implementation
Recognizes the leader or team that deployed AI in a way that measurably improved employees’ daily work lives, reducing friction, speeding up answers, eliminating busy work, and creating more time for meaningful work. Think: the IT director who rolled out an AI assistant and tracked a 40% drop in internal support tickets within the first quarter.
Responsible AI: AI Trust & Governance
Recognizes the leader or team that built the most thoughtful framework for responsible AI use, covering acceptable use policies, data protection, transparency practices, audit mechanisms, and cross-functional governance structures. Think: the cross-functional team that created an AI governance committee, published an acceptable use policy, and trained every employee on data handling.
Why the Humanity in AI Awards
“AI should serve people, not replace them. We built MeBeBot on that belief, and the Humanity in AI Awards are our way of finding and celebrating the leaders who share it. Every organization deploying AI right now faces a choice: optimize for the machine or optimize for the human. This program honors those who chose both.
Beth White, Founder & CEO, MeBeBot:
“I’ve spent a decade judging the Pitch Fest at the HR Technology Conference, evaluating the most promising products in our space. What the Humanity in AI Awards gets right is something the industry has been missing: the best AI in the workplace isn’t defined by the technology. It’s defined by whether employees’ lives actually get better. This program puts that question at the center, and it’s overdue.
George LaRocque, Founder & Principal Analyst, WorkTech Recognition & Prizes
Nine professionals will be honored as part of the inaugural cohort:
All 9 Honorees receive a custom digital badge to share on LinkedIn and company channels, plus recognition at the virtual awards ceremony on August 6, 2026.
3 Category Winners each receive a $500 gift card, a dedicated blog spotlight on
MeBeBot.com, and a LinkedIn announcement reaching MeBeBot’s global network of HR, Operations, and IT professionals.
6 Finalists (two per category) receive dedicated blog features and LinkedIn spotlights, extending their recognition to MeBeBot’s community worldwide.The Judges Nominations will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders with deep expertise in HR technology, AI ethics, people operations, and organizational transformation:
Dr. Felicia Newhouse, PhD: Founder of AI-Powered Women, a global platform anchored by a 1,200-person MIT summit, equippi ng women leaders with AI fluency and governance. Over 20years in tech.
George LaRocque: Founder & Principal Analyst of WorkTech, with 30+ years in HR and technology, focused on advising leaders, technology providers, and investors on the future of HR technology.
Zoë Walters: Co-Founder & CEO of Empowrd AI. Two decades leading transformation at global brands including Condé Nast, Adidas, and Diesel. Now partners with organizations on leadership, culture, and AI workforce readiness.
How to Nominate
Nominations are open to HR, Operations, and IT professionals at companies with 200 to 5,000 employees worldwide, in any industry. Self-nominations and third-party nominations are both welcome, and multiple nominations per organization are encouraged. The nomination form takes approximately ten minutes to complete.
Nominations close July 24, 2026. Winners will be announced on August 6, 2026, at a dedicated virtual ceremony. Submit a nomination at: www.mebebot.com/humanity-in-ai-awards About MeBeBot MeBeBot is a purpose-built AI intelligent assistant platform that empowers global workforces with trusted, instant, and personalized support. With a 4.9 rating on G2, 99% customer satisfaction, and a 93% accuracy rate, MeBeBot serves employees across more than 50 countries and integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Slack, and other enterprise tools. Built on the principles of ethical AI, transparency, and human-centered design, MeBeBot believes AI should augment human potential, not replace it. The company is SOC 2
Type II certified, GDPR, EU AI Act, and CCPA compliant. Learn more at www.mebebot.com
Media Contact
Aimee van der Haar
Marketing Manager at MeBeBot
aimee.vdhaar@mebebot.com
Contact
MeBeBotContact
Beth White
512-771-0131
www.mebebot.com/
Aimee Van der Haar
aimee.vdhaar@mebebot.com
Beth White
512-771-0131
www.mebebot.com/
Aimee Van der Haar
aimee.vdhaar@mebebot.com
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