10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements.
Las Vegas, NV, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OurJrney, the wellness brand behind the Nano Turmeric Drink Mix, has surpassed 10,000 units sold — a benchmark driven by a loyal customer base who credit the product's patented nano-particle curcumin delivery system with delivering the mobility and recovery support that traditional turmeric supplements failed to provide.
The Nano Turmeric Drink Mix was developed to address one of the supplement industry's most persistent limitations: curcumin's poor bioavailability in its standard form. For years, brands have relied on piperine — a black pepper extract — to improve absorption, a workaround that introduces digestive sensitivity concerns while still falling short of meaningful delivery levels. OurJrney's approach is different. Its patented nano-particle technology converts curcumin into nano-sized particles, dramatically increasing the surface area available for absorption — no piperine required. The result is a clean daily powder in a smooth mango flavor that customers describe as the first turmeric supplement they actually look forward to taking.
What separates OurJrney from the broader turmeric category is both the science and the protection around it. The nano-particle delivery mechanism is patent-protected, meaning the formulation cannot be replicated by generic competitors entering the fast-growing functional wellness market. Combined with a flavor profile that has drawn consistent praise in customer reviews, OurJrney has built a product that earns repeat purchases on its own merits. The 10,000-unit milestone reflects that distinction — customers who can feel a difference keep coming back.
"Ten thousand units means ten thousand people who were done settling for supplements they couldn't feel. That's not a sales number — it's a signal. The market was ready for a turmeric that solves the absorption problem properly, and our customers could tell the difference soon after taking it." — David H., OurJrney Co-founder
"I usually stop taking turmeric products after a few weeks because they either upset my stomach or taste too strong. This one was different. The mango flavor is surprisingly good, and after sticking with it consistently, I started noticing real changes in my recovery after workouts." — OurJrney Customer
About OurJrney
OurJrney is a wellness brand built on the belief that supplements should deliver felt results. Its Nano Turmeric Drink Mix applies patented nano-particle technology to curcumin delivery, achieving superior absorption without piperine. Available as a mango-flavored daily powder, OurJrney by PureJourney, Inc. is designed for proactive adults who invest in long-term mobility and physical autonomy.
Available now. Visit the OurJrney website to learn more about the Nano Turmeric Drink Mix.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The Nano Turmeric Drink Mix was developed to address one of the supplement industry's most persistent limitations: curcumin's poor bioavailability in its standard form. For years, brands have relied on piperine — a black pepper extract — to improve absorption, a workaround that introduces digestive sensitivity concerns while still falling short of meaningful delivery levels. OurJrney's approach is different. Its patented nano-particle technology converts curcumin into nano-sized particles, dramatically increasing the surface area available for absorption — no piperine required. The result is a clean daily powder in a smooth mango flavor that customers describe as the first turmeric supplement they actually look forward to taking.
What separates OurJrney from the broader turmeric category is both the science and the protection around it. The nano-particle delivery mechanism is patent-protected, meaning the formulation cannot be replicated by generic competitors entering the fast-growing functional wellness market. Combined with a flavor profile that has drawn consistent praise in customer reviews, OurJrney has built a product that earns repeat purchases on its own merits. The 10,000-unit milestone reflects that distinction — customers who can feel a difference keep coming back.
"Ten thousand units means ten thousand people who were done settling for supplements they couldn't feel. That's not a sales number — it's a signal. The market was ready for a turmeric that solves the absorption problem properly, and our customers could tell the difference soon after taking it." — David H., OurJrney Co-founder
"I usually stop taking turmeric products after a few weeks because they either upset my stomach or taste too strong. This one was different. The mango flavor is surprisingly good, and after sticking with it consistently, I started noticing real changes in my recovery after workouts." — OurJrney Customer
About OurJrney
OurJrney is a wellness brand built on the belief that supplements should deliver felt results. Its Nano Turmeric Drink Mix applies patented nano-particle technology to curcumin delivery, achieving superior absorption without piperine. Available as a mango-flavored daily powder, OurJrney by PureJourney, Inc. is designed for proactive adults who invest in long-term mobility and physical autonomy.
Available now. Visit the OurJrney website to learn more about the Nano Turmeric Drink Mix.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
PUREJOURNEY INCContact
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
David Hsieh
(840) 284-1476
ourjrney.com
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