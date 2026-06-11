Pay Them Faster. Watch the Price Drop. A 48-Year Veteran Makes the Case for Rewiring Healthcare from the Inside.

Lawrence Thompson, founder and CEO of Benefit Systems Inc. and a nearly five-decade veteran of the payer, TPA, and self-insurance industries, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast with a set of proposals that are specific, documented, and ready to implement. The system does not need more diagnosis. It needs someone willing to pull the trigger.