Nectar and Kudoboard Partner to Unite Recognition, Rewards, and Celebration in a Single Employee Experience
New integration pairs Kudoboard's beloved group cards and shoutout boards with Nectar's peer-to-peer recognition, rewards, internal communications, surveys, and workflow tools.
Lehi, UT, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, the AI employee experience platform trusted by organizations worldwide, and Kudoboard, a leading employee celebration platform used by tens of millions of people worldwide to celebrate milestones, recognize achievements, and strengthen workplace culture, today announced a strategic partnership and product integration that brings the two experiences together for their customers.
Through the integration, Kudoboard customers gain access to Nectar's full recognition suite, including peer-to-peer recognition, a global rewards catalog, internal communications, surveys, and workflow builders, while continuing to enjoy Kudoboard's collaborative group cards, eCards, and celebration boards that have made it a workplace favorite. Nectar customers, in turn, can create and send Kudoboard's collaborative group cards and celebration boards directly within their recognition experience.
Recognition and celebration have traditionally lived in separate workplace experiences. Through this partnership, Nectar and Kudoboard are bringing them together in a unified employee experience that combines everyday appreciation, rewards, communications, and milestone celebrations. Organizations can now recognize contributions in the moment while also creating memorable group experiences around birthdays, work anniversaries, promotions, retirements, team wins, and other meaningful milestones.
“People want to feel connected at work," said Aaron Rubens, CEO of Kudoboard. "Nectar has built a powerful communications & recognition solution, and we're thrilled to bring Kudoboard's celebration experiences into that ecosystem. Together, we're helping organizations create more meaningful moments that strengthen culture and bring teams closer together.”
"Some partnerships just make sense, and this is one of them. Kudoboard and Nectar share the same mission of driving appreciation at work, and bringing our platforms together gives joint customers the best of both worlds, combining the celebration moments people love from Kudoboard with the recognition, rewards, and communication tools that power culture in Nectar," said Trevor Larson, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar.
This optional integration will begin rolling out to joint customers later this year.
About Nectar
Nectar is an AI employee experience platform that helps organizations build great culture and retain their best people through frequent, meaningful recognition. Nectar’s product suite combines peer-to-peer and manager-to-employee recognition, a global rewards catalog, milestones, challenges, internal communications, and surveys. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
About Kudoboard
Kudoboard is a leading employee celebration platform that helps organizations recognize, engage, and connect employees through collaborative group cards, shoutout boards, eCards, gifts, and milestone celebrations. Used by tens of millions of people worldwide, Kudoboard enables teams to celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, employee achievements, retirements, holidays, and other meaningful moments through messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and memories. Organizations of all sizes use Kudoboard to create stronger cultures, improve employee engagement, and make recognition more human. Learn more at kudoboard.com.
Through the integration, Kudoboard customers gain access to Nectar's full recognition suite, including peer-to-peer recognition, a global rewards catalog, internal communications, surveys, and workflow builders, while continuing to enjoy Kudoboard's collaborative group cards, eCards, and celebration boards that have made it a workplace favorite. Nectar customers, in turn, can create and send Kudoboard's collaborative group cards and celebration boards directly within their recognition experience.
Recognition and celebration have traditionally lived in separate workplace experiences. Through this partnership, Nectar and Kudoboard are bringing them together in a unified employee experience that combines everyday appreciation, rewards, communications, and milestone celebrations. Organizations can now recognize contributions in the moment while also creating memorable group experiences around birthdays, work anniversaries, promotions, retirements, team wins, and other meaningful milestones.
“People want to feel connected at work," said Aaron Rubens, CEO of Kudoboard. "Nectar has built a powerful communications & recognition solution, and we're thrilled to bring Kudoboard's celebration experiences into that ecosystem. Together, we're helping organizations create more meaningful moments that strengthen culture and bring teams closer together.”
"Some partnerships just make sense, and this is one of them. Kudoboard and Nectar share the same mission of driving appreciation at work, and bringing our platforms together gives joint customers the best of both worlds, combining the celebration moments people love from Kudoboard with the recognition, rewards, and communication tools that power culture in Nectar," said Trevor Larson, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar.
This optional integration will begin rolling out to joint customers later this year.
About Nectar
Nectar is an AI employee experience platform that helps organizations build great culture and retain their best people through frequent, meaningful recognition. Nectar’s product suite combines peer-to-peer and manager-to-employee recognition, a global rewards catalog, milestones, challenges, internal communications, and surveys. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
About Kudoboard
Kudoboard is a leading employee celebration platform that helps organizations recognize, engage, and connect employees through collaborative group cards, shoutout boards, eCards, gifts, and milestone celebrations. Used by tens of millions of people worldwide, Kudoboard enables teams to celebrate birthdays, work anniversaries, employee achievements, retirements, holidays, and other meaningful moments through messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and memories. Organizations of all sizes use Kudoboard to create stronger cultures, improve employee engagement, and make recognition more human. Learn more at kudoboard.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
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