Joseph Carrizales CRE Publishes Free Updated Cap Rate Data and Industrial Asset Evaluation Resource for Detroit–Toledo Corridor Property Owners
Southfield, MI, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance.
Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an updated Detroit–Toledo industrial corridor market report, now available free of charge at www.josephcarrizalescre.com. The report provides industrial property owners with current cap rate data, vacancy benchmarks, and a strategic evaluation framework designed to help owners make more informed decisions about their assets in a rapidly shifting market environment.
The release of the updated resource comes as industrial vacancy along the Detroit–Toledo spine has reached historically compressed levels, with Northwest Ohio vacancy holding in the mid-2% range and Metro Detroit warehouse vacancy running between 3.3% and 5.2%. Joseph Carrizales CRE identified a gap in publicly accessible, market-specific data for owners of industrial assets in this corridor and developed the resource to address it.
What the Free Resource Covers
The updated market report and evaluation tools available at josephcarrizalescre.com include:
• Current cap rate ranges by asset class and submarket across the Detroit–Toledo corridor
• Industrial vacancy data and trend analysis for Northwest Ohio and Metro Detroit submarkets
• A practical framework for evaluating four strategic paths — sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance — based on an owner’s specific lease structure and objectives
• Guidance on understanding the difference between in-place Net Operating Income and market NOI, and why that spread matters for any valuation or financing exercise
• Context on the structural market conditions driving current industrial pricing along the corridor
All resources are available at no cost and require no registration.
Why Joseph Carrizales CRE Released This Resource Now
“The owners who are most at risk right now are not the ones in financial distress — they are the ones who are doing well and assume that means they have time,” said Joseph Carrizales, founder of Joseph Carrizales CRE. “Most industrial owners along this corridor have never had access to real-time, market-specific cap rate and vacancy data in a format they can actually use. This resource changes that. Owners should be able to evaluate their own position without having to hire someone first.”
The resource was developed in response to what Carrizales describes as a consistent pattern: owners with high-occupancy assets and rolling lease structures who are unaware of the spread between their in-place rents and current market rents and therefore underestimating their asset’s current value and the strategic options available to them.
Industrial vacancy in the Detroit–Toledo corridor is currently operating near what market analysts describe as a structural floor — a level of compression that reflects genuine supply scarcity rather than a temporary demand spike. Joseph Carrizales CRE’s updated data reflects current conditions across the corridor and will be updated as market conditions evolve.
Who the Resource Is Designed For
The market report and strategic framework are intended for:
• Owners of industrial warehouse, distribution, and flex assets between Monroe County, Michigan and Lucas County, Ohio
• Family trusts and partnership structures evaluating exit or recapitalization options
• CPA and estate planning professionals whose clients hold industrial real estate in this market
• Lenders and financial advisors working with industrial asset owners in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan
Access the Free Resource
The updated Detroit–Toledo industrial corridor cap rate data, vacancy benchmarks, and strategic evaluation framework are available free of charge at josephcarrizalescre No registration required.
About Joseph Carrizales CRE
Joseph Carrizales CRE is an industrial commercial real estate advisory firm serving asset owners along the Detroit–Toledo corridor. The firm specializes in disposition strategy, valuation analysis, and strategic positioning for owners of warehouse, distribution, and industrial flex assets in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. For more information, visit josephcarrizalescre
Joseph Carrizales CRE has released an updated Detroit–Toledo industrial corridor market report, now available free of charge at www.josephcarrizalescre.com. The report provides industrial property owners with current cap rate data, vacancy benchmarks, and a strategic evaluation framework designed to help owners make more informed decisions about their assets in a rapidly shifting market environment.
The release of the updated resource comes as industrial vacancy along the Detroit–Toledo spine has reached historically compressed levels, with Northwest Ohio vacancy holding in the mid-2% range and Metro Detroit warehouse vacancy running between 3.3% and 5.2%. Joseph Carrizales CRE identified a gap in publicly accessible, market-specific data for owners of industrial assets in this corridor and developed the resource to address it.
What the Free Resource Covers
The updated market report and evaluation tools available at josephcarrizalescre.com include:
• Current cap rate ranges by asset class and submarket across the Detroit–Toledo corridor
• Industrial vacancy data and trend analysis for Northwest Ohio and Metro Detroit submarkets
• A practical framework for evaluating four strategic paths — sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance — based on an owner’s specific lease structure and objectives
• Guidance on understanding the difference between in-place Net Operating Income and market NOI, and why that spread matters for any valuation or financing exercise
• Context on the structural market conditions driving current industrial pricing along the corridor
All resources are available at no cost and require no registration.
Why Joseph Carrizales CRE Released This Resource Now
“The owners who are most at risk right now are not the ones in financial distress — they are the ones who are doing well and assume that means they have time,” said Joseph Carrizales, founder of Joseph Carrizales CRE. “Most industrial owners along this corridor have never had access to real-time, market-specific cap rate and vacancy data in a format they can actually use. This resource changes that. Owners should be able to evaluate their own position without having to hire someone first.”
The resource was developed in response to what Carrizales describes as a consistent pattern: owners with high-occupancy assets and rolling lease structures who are unaware of the spread between their in-place rents and current market rents and therefore underestimating their asset’s current value and the strategic options available to them.
Industrial vacancy in the Detroit–Toledo corridor is currently operating near what market analysts describe as a structural floor — a level of compression that reflects genuine supply scarcity rather than a temporary demand spike. Joseph Carrizales CRE’s updated data reflects current conditions across the corridor and will be updated as market conditions evolve.
Who the Resource Is Designed For
The market report and strategic framework are intended for:
• Owners of industrial warehouse, distribution, and flex assets between Monroe County, Michigan and Lucas County, Ohio
• Family trusts and partnership structures evaluating exit or recapitalization options
• CPA and estate planning professionals whose clients hold industrial real estate in this market
• Lenders and financial advisors working with industrial asset owners in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan
Access the Free Resource
The updated Detroit–Toledo industrial corridor cap rate data, vacancy benchmarks, and strategic evaluation framework are available free of charge at josephcarrizalescre No registration required.
About Joseph Carrizales CRE
Joseph Carrizales CRE is an industrial commercial real estate advisory firm serving asset owners along the Detroit–Toledo corridor. The firm specializes in disposition strategy, valuation analysis, and strategic positioning for owners of warehouse, distribution, and industrial flex assets in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. For more information, visit josephcarrizalescre
Contact
Joseph Carrizales CREContact
Joseph Carrizales
614-309-8092
www.josephcarrizalescre.com
Joseph Carrizales
614-309-8092
www.josephcarrizalescre.com
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JosephCarrizalesCRE_CapRateResource
Newly updated market intelligence is now publicly available at josephcarrizalescre.com, giving industrial asset owners free access to current cap rate benchmarks and a practical framework for evaluating whether to sell, hold, recapitalize, or refinance.
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