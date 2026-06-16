Delores J. Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Marion, SC, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Delores J. Wilson of Marion, South Carolina, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education.
About Delores J. Wilson
Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in math, English, and editing.
Wilson earned her Ed.D. from the University of South Carolina. She is affiliated with the South Carolina Retired Educators Association and N.R.E.A.
In her free time, Delores enjoys writing, reading, and watching sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
About Delores J. Wilson
Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in math, English, and editing.
Wilson earned her Ed.D. from the University of South Carolina. She is affiliated with the South Carolina Retired Educators Association and N.R.E.A.
In her free time, Delores enjoys writing, reading, and watching sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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