Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hueytown, AL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD will be recognized in the Summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter,, MSW, JD, PHD
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD is a dedicated leader, advocate, and servant to her community, currently serving as the executive director of the Jefferson County Schools Public Education Foundation. With a career rooted in public service and education, she is committed to expanding opportunities for students, strengthening schools, and building meaningful partnerships that support academic success across Jefferson County.
Known for a leadership style defined by resilience, compassion, and purpose, Hunter has transformed personal challenges into a source of strength. Living with a mental illness has fueled her passion for advocacy, mental health awareness, and creating inclusive environments where individuals feel valued and supported. Her journey has shaped her ability to lead with authenticity, empathy, and unwavering determination.
Throughout her career, she has focused on empowering others by mentoring emerging leaders, championing equity in education, and fostering collaborations that drive lasting impact. Strong communities, she believes, are built through trust, access, and a shared commitment to uplifting every student.
Recognized for her ability to connect people, inspire change, and lead with both strength and heart, Hunter’s work reflects a deep belief that true leadership is not only about achieving outcomes, but also about empowering others along the way. Her areas of focus include educational consulting, social work, law, public policy, mental illness and behavioral health, and speaking and advocacy.
Hunter is affiliated with NAMI and Phi Alpha Phi. She received a JD from Birmingham School of Law. She also earned a PhD in public policy and public administration from Walden University.
In her spare time, Gertrudis enjoys bowling, walking, reading, and playing pool.
For more information visit Jefferson County Schools Education Foundation
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter,, MSW, JD, PHD
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD is a dedicated leader, advocate, and servant to her community, currently serving as the executive director of the Jefferson County Schools Public Education Foundation. With a career rooted in public service and education, she is committed to expanding opportunities for students, strengthening schools, and building meaningful partnerships that support academic success across Jefferson County.
Known for a leadership style defined by resilience, compassion, and purpose, Hunter has transformed personal challenges into a source of strength. Living with a mental illness has fueled her passion for advocacy, mental health awareness, and creating inclusive environments where individuals feel valued and supported. Her journey has shaped her ability to lead with authenticity, empathy, and unwavering determination.
Throughout her career, she has focused on empowering others by mentoring emerging leaders, championing equity in education, and fostering collaborations that drive lasting impact. Strong communities, she believes, are built through trust, access, and a shared commitment to uplifting every student.
Recognized for her ability to connect people, inspire change, and lead with both strength and heart, Hunter’s work reflects a deep belief that true leadership is not only about achieving outcomes, but also about empowering others along the way. Her areas of focus include educational consulting, social work, law, public policy, mental illness and behavioral health, and speaking and advocacy.
Hunter is affiliated with NAMI and Phi Alpha Phi. She received a JD from Birmingham School of Law. She also earned a PhD in public policy and public administration from Walden University.
In her spare time, Gertrudis enjoys bowling, walking, reading, and playing pool.
For more information visit Jefferson County Schools Education Foundation
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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