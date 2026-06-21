The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy
Warwick, NY, June 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Old Guard Bourbon, one of America’s emerging premium bourbon brands and a recent recipient of some of the spirits industry’s highest honors, has announced a new distribution partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor, a leading Maryland beverage distributor.
The agreement will make The Old Guard Bourbon available to retailers, restaurants, bars, and hospitality venues throughout Maryland, providing consumers across the state with greater access to the brand’s acclaimed small-batch bourbons.
The partnership comes on the heels of significant national recognition for The Old Guard Bourbon. In 2025, the brand earned a Gold Medal at the New York World Spirits Competition, followed by a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world. These accolades reflect the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity.
“We are excited to partner with North Star Wine & Liquor as we continue to expand our distribution footprint,” said author, Master Blender and Master Taster, Poppy Bruce Potash for The Old Guard Bourbon. “North Star’s strong relationships within Maryland’s beverage market and its reputation for exceptional service make them an ideal partner to help introduce more consumers to our award-winning bourbon.”
Stan Stern, President of North Star, said, "The Old Guard Bourbon fills a great niche among our growing global portfolio of distilled spirits, and we are excited to share another top quality brand among our customers."
Founded on a commitment to traditional bourbon-making techniques while embracing modern standards of excellence, The Old Guard Bourbon has quickly gained attention among whiskey enthusiasts, industry professionals, and spirits judges alike. The brand’s growing reputation has been fueled by its carefully crafted expressions and dedication to producing premium bourbons that honor America’s rich whiskey heritage.
North Star Wine & Liquor brings decades of experience serving Maryland’s beverage industry and represents a diverse portfolio of premium wines and spirits.
The new partnership is expected to accelerate The Old Guard Bourbon’s growth throughout Maryland while giving consumers greater access to one of the nation’s most decorated emerging bourbon brands.
For more information, visit www.theoldguard.com or www.northstar-md.com.
The agreement will make The Old Guard Bourbon available to retailers, restaurants, bars, and hospitality venues throughout Maryland, providing consumers across the state with greater access to the brand’s acclaimed small-batch bourbons.
The partnership comes on the heels of significant national recognition for The Old Guard Bourbon. In 2025, the brand earned a Gold Medal at the New York World Spirits Competition, followed by a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most respected and influential spirits competitions in the world. These accolades reflect the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity.
“We are excited to partner with North Star Wine & Liquor as we continue to expand our distribution footprint,” said author, Master Blender and Master Taster, Poppy Bruce Potash for The Old Guard Bourbon. “North Star’s strong relationships within Maryland’s beverage market and its reputation for exceptional service make them an ideal partner to help introduce more consumers to our award-winning bourbon.”
Stan Stern, President of North Star, said, "The Old Guard Bourbon fills a great niche among our growing global portfolio of distilled spirits, and we are excited to share another top quality brand among our customers."
Founded on a commitment to traditional bourbon-making techniques while embracing modern standards of excellence, The Old Guard Bourbon has quickly gained attention among whiskey enthusiasts, industry professionals, and spirits judges alike. The brand’s growing reputation has been fueled by its carefully crafted expressions and dedication to producing premium bourbons that honor America’s rich whiskey heritage.
North Star Wine & Liquor brings decades of experience serving Maryland’s beverage industry and represents a diverse portfolio of premium wines and spirits.
The new partnership is expected to accelerate The Old Guard Bourbon’s growth throughout Maryland while giving consumers greater access to one of the nation’s most decorated emerging bourbon brands.
For more information, visit www.theoldguard.com or www.northstar-md.com.
Contact
Peter Lyons Hall LLCContact
Peter Lyons Hall
845-258-0272
peterlyonshall.com
Poppy Bruce Potash, Master Taster & Master Blender, 917-882-3342
Peter Lyons Hall
845-258-0272
peterlyonshall.com
Poppy Bruce Potash, Master Taster & Master Blender, 917-882-3342
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