Inktel Launches OMNI-SYNC™ The Intelligence Layer for Mid-Market Companies

Inktel has officially launched Omni-Sync™, a pre-trained agentic intelligence layer engineered to eliminate the costly "Repeat Yourself Tax" for mid-market brands. Moving beyond simple chatbot deflection, the platform connects conversation directly to back-office execution across 12 target industries. Powered by three proprietary pillars; Knowledge-Vault™, Action-Bridges™, and Sentiment-Sync™, Omni-Sync™ securely automates complex tasks.