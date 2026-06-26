Microvascular Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Clinical Data on CardiSon™ (MVT-100) at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography Meeting.
Clinical Study Demonstrates Superior Left Ventricular Opacification and Significantly Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity®.
Salt Lake City, UT, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced that late-breaking clinical results evaluating CardiSon™ (MVT-100), the Company’s investigational next-generation room temperature storage ultrasound enhancing agent (UEA), have been selected for presentation during the Late-Breaking Science Session at the 2026 American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Scientific Sessions in Denver, Colorado.
The presentation, entitled, “Evaluation of MVT-100: A Novel Ultrasound Enhancing Agent for Echocardiography with Improved Left Ventricular Opacification and Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity,” will report results from a prospective randomized Phase I/II clinical study comparing MVT-100 and Definity® (perflutren lipid microspheres) in healthy volunteers.
Key findings include:
• Significantly improved left ventricular opacification compared with perflutren (p=0.002)
• Significantly reduced acoustic shadowing, approximately 3% with MVT-100 compared with approximately 8% with perflutren (p<0.05)
• Favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events and no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs, electrocardiograms, laboratory values, or immunologic parameters
• Enhanced image quality that may improve endocardial border delineation and diagnostic confidence during echocardiography
In separate preclinical studies, MVT-100 demonstrated enhanced physicochemical stability, a tighter microbubble size distribution, greater thermal stability, and more than 2.5-fold lower renal retention compared with perflutren. Renal retention may correlate with side effect of back pain seen in some contrast agents and MVT-100 was designed to minimize renal retention. These findings may support improved workflow, storage flexibility, and tolerability compared with currently available ultrasound enhancing agents.
MVT-100 is a novel octafluoropropane-based UEA that incorporates a proprietary neutral-surface phospholipid shell designed to improve microbubble stability and reduce attenuation while enabling room-temperature storage prior to activation.
“The selection of these data for presentation during ASE’s Late-Breaking Science Session underscores the potential clinical significance of CardiSon,” said Evan C. Unger, MD, FACR, Founder and Executive Chairman of Microvascular Therapeutics. “In both preclinical and clinical studies, MVT-100 has demonstrated meaningful advantages in image quality and microbubble performance. We believe these results support advancement into pivotal clinical studies and reinforce the potential for CardiSon™ to become a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent for contrast echocardiography.”
Michael L. Main, MD, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute and lead author of the study, commented, “These results suggest that MVT-100 may provide meaningful improvements in image quality compared with currently available ultrasound enhancing agents. The combination of enhanced left ventricular opacification and reduced acoustic shadowing has the potential to improve visualization during routine echocardiography while maintaining a favorable safety profile.”
CardiSon™ is currently being prepared for pivotal clinical development to support regulatory approval in the United States and international markets.
About CardiSon™ (MVT-100)
CardiSon™ is an investigational ultrasound enhancing agent being developed by Microvascular Therapeutics for use in echocardiography. The product utilizes a proprietary neutral-surface phospholipid shell and octafluoropropane gas core designed to improve image quality, stability, workflow, and tolerability relative to currently available agents. CardiSon is intended to improve left ventricular opacification and endocardial border delineation in patients with suboptimal echocardiographic images.
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative microbubble and nanobubble technologies for cardiovascular imaging, thrombosis treatment, and oncology applications. The Company’s lead programs include CardiSon™ (MVT-100), Solv™ for treatment of coronary microvascular obstruction following myocardial infarction, and NanoBlate™ for focused ultrasound-mediated cancer therapy.
Media Contact:
Evan C. Unger, MD, FACR Executive Chairman Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. e.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, efficacy, tolerability, workflow advantages, storage characteristics, clinical development plans, regulatory approval, commercialization opportunities, market potential, and future performance of CardiSon™ (MVT-100), Solv™, NanoBlate™, and other Microvascular Therapeutics product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the outcome of future clinical studies, regulatory review and approval processes, manufacturing and supply considerations, market acceptance, competitive developments, intellectual property matters, financing availability, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Microvascular Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Definity® is a registered trademark of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. CardiSon™, Solv™, and NanoBlate™ are trademarks of Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
The presentation, entitled, “Evaluation of MVT-100: A Novel Ultrasound Enhancing Agent for Echocardiography with Improved Left Ventricular Opacification and Reduced Acoustic Shadowing Compared with Definity,” will report results from a prospective randomized Phase I/II clinical study comparing MVT-100 and Definity® (perflutren lipid microspheres) in healthy volunteers.
Key findings include:
• Significantly improved left ventricular opacification compared with perflutren (p=0.002)
• Significantly reduced acoustic shadowing, approximately 3% with MVT-100 compared with approximately 8% with perflutren (p<0.05)
• Favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events and no clinically meaningful changes in vital signs, electrocardiograms, laboratory values, or immunologic parameters
• Enhanced image quality that may improve endocardial border delineation and diagnostic confidence during echocardiography
In separate preclinical studies, MVT-100 demonstrated enhanced physicochemical stability, a tighter microbubble size distribution, greater thermal stability, and more than 2.5-fold lower renal retention compared with perflutren. Renal retention may correlate with side effect of back pain seen in some contrast agents and MVT-100 was designed to minimize renal retention. These findings may support improved workflow, storage flexibility, and tolerability compared with currently available ultrasound enhancing agents.
MVT-100 is a novel octafluoropropane-based UEA that incorporates a proprietary neutral-surface phospholipid shell designed to improve microbubble stability and reduce attenuation while enabling room-temperature storage prior to activation.
“The selection of these data for presentation during ASE’s Late-Breaking Science Session underscores the potential clinical significance of CardiSon,” said Evan C. Unger, MD, FACR, Founder and Executive Chairman of Microvascular Therapeutics. “In both preclinical and clinical studies, MVT-100 has demonstrated meaningful advantages in image quality and microbubble performance. We believe these results support advancement into pivotal clinical studies and reinforce the potential for CardiSon™ to become a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent for contrast echocardiography.”
Michael L. Main, MD, Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute and lead author of the study, commented, “These results suggest that MVT-100 may provide meaningful improvements in image quality compared with currently available ultrasound enhancing agents. The combination of enhanced left ventricular opacification and reduced acoustic shadowing has the potential to improve visualization during routine echocardiography while maintaining a favorable safety profile.”
CardiSon™ is currently being prepared for pivotal clinical development to support regulatory approval in the United States and international markets.
About CardiSon™ (MVT-100)
CardiSon™ is an investigational ultrasound enhancing agent being developed by Microvascular Therapeutics for use in echocardiography. The product utilizes a proprietary neutral-surface phospholipid shell and octafluoropropane gas core designed to improve image quality, stability, workflow, and tolerability relative to currently available agents. CardiSon is intended to improve left ventricular opacification and endocardial border delineation in patients with suboptimal echocardiographic images.
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative microbubble and nanobubble technologies for cardiovascular imaging, thrombosis treatment, and oncology applications. The Company’s lead programs include CardiSon™ (MVT-100), Solv™ for treatment of coronary microvascular obstruction following myocardial infarction, and NanoBlate™ for focused ultrasound-mediated cancer therapy.
Media Contact:
Evan C. Unger, MD, FACR Executive Chairman Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. e.unger@mvtpharma.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, efficacy, tolerability, workflow advantages, storage characteristics, clinical development plans, regulatory approval, commercialization opportunities, market potential, and future performance of CardiSon™ (MVT-100), Solv™, NanoBlate™, and other Microvascular Therapeutics product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the outcome of future clinical studies, regulatory review and approval processes, manufacturing and supply considerations, market acceptance, competitive developments, intellectual property matters, financing availability, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Microvascular Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Definity® is a registered trademark of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. CardiSon™, Solv™, and NanoBlate™ are trademarks of Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Contact
Microvascular TherapeuticsContact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
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