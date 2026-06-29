Recent Release, "The Dog with No Eyes," from Audiobook Network Author Lori LeBron, Follows a Beagle's Remarkable Journey from Darkness and Despair to Love and Freedom
Chula Vista, CA, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lori LeBron has completed a new audiobook, "The Dog With No Eyes": A Dogs True Story of Courage and Perseverance From Enslavement to Freedom. This poignant tale recounts the inspiring life of Mija, a beagle blinded by years of cruel experimentation in a testing laboratory. After being relinquished to a shelter, Mija is rescued and embarks on an incredible voyage, finding a loving home and family that helps her heal and embrace her newfound freedom.
Lori LeBron's own compassionate spirit shines through as she shares Mija's remarkable story. Listeners will be captivated by this dog's tenacious spirit and the unwavering kindness of the humans who championed her cause.
"The Dog With No Eyes" by Lori LeBron is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human-animal bond. Listeners will discover an uplifting tale of transformation, as Mija overcomes her traumatic past to blossom in the safety and comfort of her new forever home.
Said author Lori LeBron, "Mija's story is one of hardship and heartbreak, but also of hope and the power of unconditional love. I'm honored to share her journey with listeners and inspire them to see the world through her eyes."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lori LeBron's captivating audiobook "The Dog With No Eyes" offers listeners a unique and deeply moving listening experience. This poignant tale will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who hear it.
Listeners who wish to experience this insightful audiobook can purchase "The Dog With No Eyes" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
Lori LeBron's own compassionate spirit shines through as she shares Mija's remarkable story. Listeners will be captivated by this dog's tenacious spirit and the unwavering kindness of the humans who championed her cause.
"The Dog With No Eyes" by Lori LeBron is a stirring testament to the resilience of the human-animal bond. Listeners will discover an uplifting tale of transformation, as Mija overcomes her traumatic past to blossom in the safety and comfort of her new forever home.
Said author Lori LeBron, "Mija's story is one of hardship and heartbreak, but also of hope and the power of unconditional love. I'm honored to share her journey with listeners and inspire them to see the world through her eyes."
Published by Audiobook Network, Lori LeBron's captivating audiobook "The Dog With No Eyes" offers listeners a unique and deeply moving listening experience. This poignant tale will leave an indelible mark on the hearts of all who hear it.
Listeners who wish to experience this insightful audiobook can purchase "The Dog With No Eyes" at Audible, iTunes, and Amazon.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
About Audiobook Network:
Audiobook Network is a full-service audiobook publishing company that produces and distributes audiobooks worldwide. With the audiobook industry growing at an unprecedented rate, Audiobook Network helps authors reach millions of listeners through major platforms including Audible, iTunes, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.audiobooknetwork.com.
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Audiobook NetworkContact
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866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
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