Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications
Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications.
Lexington, VA, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Mike Seidel as the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. Seidel is a 1979 initiate of the Salisbury University O∆K Circle.
Seidel’s career exemplifies leadership through communication, spanning more than four decades in broadcast meteorology. From his early days as a meteorologist at WYFF in South Carolina to his tenure with The Weather Channel and now Fox Weather, Seidel has become one of the most recognizable and trusted meteorologists in America.
Over his 43-year career, Seidel has reported from 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and locations across Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, and Cuba. He has covered major weather events, including Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Irma, Ian, and Irene, along with tornado outbreaks, winter storms, and nor’easters. His expertise has also extended to sporting events, including the World Series, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Indianapolis 500, and PGA Tour events.
Known for his calm presence during severe weather emergencies, Seidel has consistently provided clear, life-saving information to the public. His ability to translate meteorological science into actionable information has helped communities prepare for and respond to dangerous weather conditions.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is honored to recognize Mike Seidel for his contributions to communications and public service,” Waller said. “For four decades, Mike has demonstrated exceptional leadership by helping communities understand and respond to severe weather. His commitment to scientific excellence, public safety, and compassionate communication embodies the values of O∆K and the spirit of this award.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Communications is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in communications. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Seidel’s career exemplifies leadership through communication, spanning more than four decades in broadcast meteorology. From his early days as a meteorologist at WYFF in South Carolina to his tenure with The Weather Channel and now Fox Weather, Seidel has become one of the most recognizable and trusted meteorologists in America.
Over his 43-year career, Seidel has reported from 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and locations across Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, and Cuba. He has covered major weather events, including Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Irma, Ian, and Irene, along with tornado outbreaks, winter storms, and nor’easters. His expertise has also extended to sporting events, including the World Series, Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Indianapolis 500, and PGA Tour events.
Known for his calm presence during severe weather emergencies, Seidel has consistently provided clear, life-saving information to the public. His ability to translate meteorological science into actionable information has helped communities prepare for and respond to dangerous weather conditions.
The announcement was made by Jennifer L. Waller, Ph.D., O∆K president and chief executive officer. “Omicron Delta Kappa is honored to recognize Mike Seidel for his contributions to communications and public service,” Waller said. “For four decades, Mike has demonstrated exceptional leadership by helping communities understand and respond to severe weather. His commitment to scientific excellence, public safety, and compassionate communication embodies the values of O∆K and the spirit of this award.”
The Pillar of Leadership in Communications is bestowed on Omicron Delta Kappa members who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in communications. It acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their professional and personal lives, contributing significantly to their communities and beyond.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer Waller
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Jennifer Waller
540-458-5340
www.odk.org
Categories