Mike Seidel Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Communications

Omicron Delta Kappa has named Mike Seidel (Salisbury University) the recipient of the 2026 Pillar of Leadership in Communications award. A trusted voice in broadcast meteorology for more than 43 years, Seidel has helped millions prepare for severe weather through clear, accurate, and compassionate reporting. His distinguished career with WYFF, The Weather Channel, and Fox Weather exemplifies leadership, public service, and excellence in communications.