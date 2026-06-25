Julie Wong to be Featured in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Flushing, NY, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Wong was selected for this honor for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. She will be featured alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Julie Wong
Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution that specializes in banking and loan services. Through her leadership, she has made meaningful contributions to the finance industry, especially in the areas of banking and lending. Asian Bank serves clients throughout Pennsylvania and New York State, providing a range of financial services to a diverse customer base.
In addition to her work in finance, Wong is actively involved in professional and community organizations, including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce. Her involvement reflects her dedication to professional development and local community engagement.
Wong earned a B.S. in banking and insurance from Ming Chuan University. In her free time, she enjoys playing bridge.
For more information, visit Asian Bank.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Julie Wong
Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution that specializes in banking and loan services. Through her leadership, she has made meaningful contributions to the finance industry, especially in the areas of banking and lending. Asian Bank serves clients throughout Pennsylvania and New York State, providing a range of financial services to a diverse customer base.
In addition to her work in finance, Wong is actively involved in professional and community organizations, including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce. Her involvement reflects her dedication to professional development and local community engagement.
Wong earned a B.S. in banking and insurance from Ming Chuan University. In her free time, she enjoys playing bridge.
For more information, visit Asian Bank.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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