Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026.
Fairview Park, OH, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026.
Founded in 1996 by President and Owner Jane Kenney, Design Mojo has spent three decades helping businesses throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond build stronger brands, connect with customers, and grow through strategic marketing solutions. What began as a graphic design and print-focused business has evolved into a comprehensive agency offering website design, video production, digital marketing, social media management, direct mail marketing, branding, and business growth strategies.
Over the past 30 years, the marketing landscape has transformed dramatically—from print advertising and fax machines to websites, social media, video marketing, and artificial intelligence. Through each change, Design Mojo has remained focused on helping clients adapt, grow, and succeed.
"Thirty years in business is both a milestone and a reflection of the incredible clients, partners, and team members who have been part of our journey," said Jane Kenney, President of Design Mojo. "We've had the privilege of helping businesses tell their stories, build their brands, and achieve their goals. We're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and excited about what the future holds."
Throughout its history, Design Mojo has served companies across a wide range of industries, providing creative solutions that combine strategy, design, technology, and storytelling. The agency continues to embrace new marketing innovations while maintaining the personalized service and client relationships that have defined its success.
To commemorate the anniversary, Design Mojo will be sharing stories, memories, client successes, and team highlights throughout the year across its website and social media channels.
For more information about Design Mojo and its services, visit www.weknowmojo.com or contact Jkenney@weknowmojo.com.
About Design Mojo
Design Mojo is a Fairview Park, Ohio-based creative design and marketing agency celebrating 30 years of helping businesses build stronger brands and grow through strategic marketing. Services include branding, graphic design, website development, video production, social media management, digital marketing, direct mail marketing, and business consulting.
Media Contact:
Jane Kenney
President, Design Mojo
216-400-9001
jkenney@weknowmojo.com
www.weknowmojo.com
Founded in 1996 by President and Owner Jane Kenney, Design Mojo has spent three decades helping businesses throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond build stronger brands, connect with customers, and grow through strategic marketing solutions. What began as a graphic design and print-focused business has evolved into a comprehensive agency offering website design, video production, digital marketing, social media management, direct mail marketing, branding, and business growth strategies.
Over the past 30 years, the marketing landscape has transformed dramatically—from print advertising and fax machines to websites, social media, video marketing, and artificial intelligence. Through each change, Design Mojo has remained focused on helping clients adapt, grow, and succeed.
"Thirty years in business is both a milestone and a reflection of the incredible clients, partners, and team members who have been part of our journey," said Jane Kenney, President of Design Mojo. "We've had the privilege of helping businesses tell their stories, build their brands, and achieve their goals. We're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and excited about what the future holds."
Throughout its history, Design Mojo has served companies across a wide range of industries, providing creative solutions that combine strategy, design, technology, and storytelling. The agency continues to embrace new marketing innovations while maintaining the personalized service and client relationships that have defined its success.
To commemorate the anniversary, Design Mojo will be sharing stories, memories, client successes, and team highlights throughout the year across its website and social media channels.
For more information about Design Mojo and its services, visit www.weknowmojo.com or contact Jkenney@weknowmojo.com.
About Design Mojo
Design Mojo is a Fairview Park, Ohio-based creative design and marketing agency celebrating 30 years of helping businesses build stronger brands and grow through strategic marketing. Services include branding, graphic design, website development, video production, social media management, digital marketing, direct mail marketing, and business consulting.
Media Contact:
Jane Kenney
President, Design Mojo
216-400-9001
jkenney@weknowmojo.com
www.weknowmojo.com
Contact
Design MojoContact
Jane Kenney
216-400-9001
weknowmojo.com
Jane Kenney
216-400-9001
weknowmojo.com
Categories