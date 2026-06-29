Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Comprehensive Longevity Coaching Program Designed to Help Men Over 40 Slow — and Even Reverse — the Biological Markers of Aging
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched a comprehensive Men's Health and Longevity Coaching program designed to help men over 40 measurably slow and reverse biological markers of aging through integrated work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, body composition, skin, and hair.
Las Vegas, NV, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Las Vegas-based performance coach unveils a science-grounded coaching engagement that goes far beyond personal training or diet plans, integrating full clinical workup analysis, personalized strategy, extensive video coaching, and measurable aesthetic and health outcomes.
A growing body of longevity research now confirms that key biological markers of aging in men — including systemic inflammation, blood pressure, hormonal balance, body composition, sleep quality, skin elasticity, and hair vitality — are not fixed by chronological age. They are responsive to deliberate, integrated, evidence-based intervention. To help men over 40 take full advantage of this science, Dr. John Spencer Ellis, a Las Vegas-based performance and life optimization coach with more than three decades of experience, has formally launched his Men’s Health and Longevity Coaching program.
The program is designed specifically for accomplished men over 40 who want measurable, verifiable improvements in their health and appearance, and who are willing to commit to the structured work required to achieve them.
More Than Personal Training. More Than a Diet Plan.
Ellis is direct about how the program differs from the broader men’s wellness market.
“Most men assume coaching means workouts and meal plans,” said Ellis. “That’s a fraction of what real longevity work actually requires. The men who measurably reverse their biological markers are doing integrated, systemic work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, training, recovery, nutrition, skin, hair, and lifestyle architecture — in the right order, with the right structure, and with real accountability.”
His Men’s Health and Longevity Coaching program is built around exactly that kind of comprehensive, integrated engagement.
What the Program Includes
The program is delivered as a 90-day fully personalized coaching engagement consisting of 12 weekly private one-on-one sessions, supplemented by extensive supporting resources. Each client receives:
A comprehensive intake and assessment evaluating health history, current lifestyle, hormonal status, sleep architecture, body composition, inflammatory load, and aesthetic concerns
A clinical workup analysis to identify which biological markers should be prioritized for optimization
A personalized plan of action tailored to the individual’s biology, lifestyle, and goals
A curated resource list including evidence-based protocols, supplementation guidance, recommended providers, and lifestyle inputs
Extensive video coaching modules covering the science and practical application of each pillar of the program
Direct one-on-one coaching access with Ellis throughout the 90 days
Ongoing accountability and adjustments based on the client’s response
The Six Pillars of Biological Reversal
The work is organized around six interconnected pillars: hormonal optimization across testosterone, cortisol, thyroid, and insulin sensitivity; restoration of deep, restorative sleep architecture; reduction of systemic inflammation; improved lean muscle mass and reduced visceral fat; targeted protocols for skin tightness and hair vitality; and the cognitive and lifestyle integration required to sustain every other element.
Across the 90 days, men consistently report measurable shifts in energy, sleep, body composition, skin clarity, hair quality, blood pressure markers, recovery, mood, and overall vitality. The cumulative result, Ellis emphasizes, is not cosmetic. It is the visible expression of a biological system that has been properly recalibrated.
A Coach Who Lives the Method
Now 57, Ellis is the most credible example of his own program. Lean, strong, energized, and visibly vital, he runs the same protocols he prescribes to his clients. The result is a coach who teaches not from theory but from daily practice — and whose results are visible to every man he works with.
Who Should Apply
Men over 40 of any background, profession, or starting point are welcome to apply. Application takes just a few minutes and includes a complimentary initial consultation directly with Ellis.
Men interested in learning more or beginning the application process may visit https://johnspencerellis.com.
Media Contact:
Dr. John Spencer Ellis
2780 S. Jones Blvd., Ste. 200-3464
Las Vegas, NV 89146-5623
Phone: (480) 382-2464
Email: johnspencerellis@gmail.com
Web: https://johnspencerellis.com
A growing body of longevity research now confirms that key biological markers of aging in men — including systemic inflammation, blood pressure, hormonal balance, body composition, sleep quality, skin elasticity, and hair vitality — are not fixed by chronological age. They are responsive to deliberate, integrated, evidence-based intervention. To help men over 40 take full advantage of this science, Dr. John Spencer Ellis, a Las Vegas-based performance and life optimization coach with more than three decades of experience, has formally launched his Men’s Health and Longevity Coaching program.
The program is designed specifically for accomplished men over 40 who want measurable, verifiable improvements in their health and appearance, and who are willing to commit to the structured work required to achieve them.
More Than Personal Training. More Than a Diet Plan.
Ellis is direct about how the program differs from the broader men’s wellness market.
“Most men assume coaching means workouts and meal plans,” said Ellis. “That’s a fraction of what real longevity work actually requires. The men who measurably reverse their biological markers are doing integrated, systemic work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, training, recovery, nutrition, skin, hair, and lifestyle architecture — in the right order, with the right structure, and with real accountability.”
His Men’s Health and Longevity Coaching program is built around exactly that kind of comprehensive, integrated engagement.
What the Program Includes
The program is delivered as a 90-day fully personalized coaching engagement consisting of 12 weekly private one-on-one sessions, supplemented by extensive supporting resources. Each client receives:
A comprehensive intake and assessment evaluating health history, current lifestyle, hormonal status, sleep architecture, body composition, inflammatory load, and aesthetic concerns
A clinical workup analysis to identify which biological markers should be prioritized for optimization
A personalized plan of action tailored to the individual’s biology, lifestyle, and goals
A curated resource list including evidence-based protocols, supplementation guidance, recommended providers, and lifestyle inputs
Extensive video coaching modules covering the science and practical application of each pillar of the program
Direct one-on-one coaching access with Ellis throughout the 90 days
Ongoing accountability and adjustments based on the client’s response
The Six Pillars of Biological Reversal
The work is organized around six interconnected pillars: hormonal optimization across testosterone, cortisol, thyroid, and insulin sensitivity; restoration of deep, restorative sleep architecture; reduction of systemic inflammation; improved lean muscle mass and reduced visceral fat; targeted protocols for skin tightness and hair vitality; and the cognitive and lifestyle integration required to sustain every other element.
Across the 90 days, men consistently report measurable shifts in energy, sleep, body composition, skin clarity, hair quality, blood pressure markers, recovery, mood, and overall vitality. The cumulative result, Ellis emphasizes, is not cosmetic. It is the visible expression of a biological system that has been properly recalibrated.
A Coach Who Lives the Method
Now 57, Ellis is the most credible example of his own program. Lean, strong, energized, and visibly vital, he runs the same protocols he prescribes to his clients. The result is a coach who teaches not from theory but from daily practice — and whose results are visible to every man he works with.
Who Should Apply
Men over 40 of any background, profession, or starting point are welcome to apply. Application takes just a few minutes and includes a complimentary initial consultation directly with Ellis.
Men interested in learning more or beginning the application process may visit https://johnspencerellis.com.
Media Contact:
Dr. John Spencer Ellis
2780 S. Jones Blvd., Ste. 200-3464
Las Vegas, NV 89146-5623
Phone: (480) 382-2464
Email: johnspencerellis@gmail.com
Web: https://johnspencerellis.com
Contact
Drexel MorganContact
John Spencer Ellis
702 539 4575
https://www.johnspencerellis.com
John Spencer Ellis
702 539 4575
https://www.johnspencerellis.com
Categories