Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally.
Nagpur, India, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bloom Consulting Services, a globally esteemed cloud consulting company with expertise in cloud transformation, DevOps, AI, and enterprise solutions, has proudly announced that they have acquired the Microsoft Solutions Partner credential. This milestone underscores the company’s demonstrated capacity to deliver secure, scalable, and business-centric cloud solutions. Besides, they can also support organizations in expediting the process of digital transformation with the help of the Microsoft ecosystem.
The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is conferred on companies that exhibit exceptional technical expertise, customer success, and dedication to assisting organizations in gaining maximum value out of Microsoft technologies. This also highlights the reputation of Bloom as a reliable Microsoft partner company that provides enterprise-grade cloud and digital solutions.
Being one of the renowned Microsoft certified partners, Bloom keeps developing its expertise in the field of Azure cloud services, cloud modernization, automation, application development, AI-powered solutions, and enterprise collaboration platforms. The certification is a testament to the capability of the company in helping organizations navigate intricate cloud paths and maintain security, scalability, and operational efficiency.
Empowering Businesses with Cloud Transformation
A majority of the industries across the world are rapidly adopting cloud technologies as one of the key methods to enhance agility, decrease the complexity of operations, and create new opportunities. Being one of the top cloud consulting firms, Bloom assists companies in designing, migrating, optimizing, and managing cloud environments depending on their growth goals.
The recently acquired Microsoft Solutions Partner status strengthens the competence of Bloom in providing a complete set of Azure cloud solutions. This includes cloud migration, infrastructural modernization, implementation of DevOps, enhancing the security level, and AI-powered automation.
“Earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is a significant accomplishment for our organization. This recognition is the result of our hard work, the confidence of our customers, and our desire to provide ground-breaking cloud solutions to businesses,” stated Manish Gidwani, Co-Founder & Sales Head, Bloom Consulting Services.
Driving Innovation through Microsoft Technologies
Bloom serves a broad range of industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, technology, logistics, etc. As a leading cloud provider, the organization effectively supports businesses to upgrade outdated systems and speed up digital transformation.
“Today, businesses require cloud architecture that is secure, scalable, and future-ready. As a Microsoft certified partner, we are committed to empowering businesses to harness Azure cloud services and emerging technologies to improve performance, resilience, and long-term growth,” said Manish Kungwani, Co-Founder & Technical Head, Bloom Consulting Services.
The company has a portfolio of cloud consulting, application development, AI and chatbot solutions, PowerApps development, product engineering, DevOps automation, and managed cloud operations. With this, Bloom provides solutions that can accommodate changing business requirements without compromising the levels of security, reliability, and compliance.
About Bloom Consulting Services
Bloom has more than 10+ years of experience in helping businesses embrace technological transformation. With this, the company enables businesses to convert ideas into meaningful results through cloud, AI, automation, and modern software solutions. As an ISO-certified organization and Microsoft-certified partner, Bloom applies its expertise in cloud consultancy, application development, DevOps, SharePoint, Power Platform, and product engineering to address complex issues efficiently and open up new growth prospects. This is how Bloom assists organizations in creating resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems that drive long-term success.
The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is conferred on companies that exhibit exceptional technical expertise, customer success, and dedication to assisting organizations in gaining maximum value out of Microsoft technologies. This also highlights the reputation of Bloom as a reliable Microsoft partner company that provides enterprise-grade cloud and digital solutions.
Being one of the renowned Microsoft certified partners, Bloom keeps developing its expertise in the field of Azure cloud services, cloud modernization, automation, application development, AI-powered solutions, and enterprise collaboration platforms. The certification is a testament to the capability of the company in helping organizations navigate intricate cloud paths and maintain security, scalability, and operational efficiency.
Empowering Businesses with Cloud Transformation
A majority of the industries across the world are rapidly adopting cloud technologies as one of the key methods to enhance agility, decrease the complexity of operations, and create new opportunities. Being one of the top cloud consulting firms, Bloom assists companies in designing, migrating, optimizing, and managing cloud environments depending on their growth goals.
The recently acquired Microsoft Solutions Partner status strengthens the competence of Bloom in providing a complete set of Azure cloud solutions. This includes cloud migration, infrastructural modernization, implementation of DevOps, enhancing the security level, and AI-powered automation.
“Earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is a significant accomplishment for our organization. This recognition is the result of our hard work, the confidence of our customers, and our desire to provide ground-breaking cloud solutions to businesses,” stated Manish Gidwani, Co-Founder & Sales Head, Bloom Consulting Services.
Driving Innovation through Microsoft Technologies
Bloom serves a broad range of industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, education, technology, logistics, etc. As a leading cloud provider, the organization effectively supports businesses to upgrade outdated systems and speed up digital transformation.
“Today, businesses require cloud architecture that is secure, scalable, and future-ready. As a Microsoft certified partner, we are committed to empowering businesses to harness Azure cloud services and emerging technologies to improve performance, resilience, and long-term growth,” said Manish Kungwani, Co-Founder & Technical Head, Bloom Consulting Services.
The company has a portfolio of cloud consulting, application development, AI and chatbot solutions, PowerApps development, product engineering, DevOps automation, and managed cloud operations. With this, Bloom provides solutions that can accommodate changing business requirements without compromising the levels of security, reliability, and compliance.
About Bloom Consulting Services
Bloom has more than 10+ years of experience in helping businesses embrace technological transformation. With this, the company enables businesses to convert ideas into meaningful results through cloud, AI, automation, and modern software solutions. As an ISO-certified organization and Microsoft-certified partner, Bloom applies its expertise in cloud consultancy, application development, DevOps, SharePoint, Power Platform, and product engineering to address complex issues efficiently and open up new growth prospects. This is how Bloom assists organizations in creating resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems that drive long-term success.
Contact
Bloom Consulting ServicesContact
Manish Gidwani – Co-Founder and Sales Head
+91 7028018244
https://bloomcs.com/
Manish Gidwani – Co-Founder and Sales Head
+91 7028018244
https://bloomcs.com/
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