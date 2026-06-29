Adams Memorial Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Award Recipients

AMF announces its inaugural Leadership Award, honoring Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Keating, Stephen Lynch, John Moolenaar, and posthumously Gerald Connolly. Awardees receive a bronze sculpture by Kevin Christman. Recipients will be recognized at the July 1, 2026 Celebrating America event in Washington, D.C., ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. The award honors leadership reflecting Adams family values: faith, moral courage, civic responsibility, and service to nation and community.