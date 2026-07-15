FIN Group Launches Reg Review — An AI-Powered Compliance Platform for Investment Advisers, Private Fund Managers, Exempt Reporting Advisers, and Broker-Dealers

FIN Group has launched Reg Review, an AI-powered compliance platform designed for registered investment advisers (RIAs), broker-dealers, private fund managers, exempt reporting advisers (ERAs), and other financial services firms. Developed through real-world beta testing with FIN Group's consulting clients, the platform helps firms streamline ongoing compliance, regulatory reporting, audit preparation, marketing reviews, and registration management.