Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace
Tampa, FL, June 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carisk Partners, a leading specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, today announced the promotion of Nathan Scoggin to the role of President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer. This expanded leadership position reflects Scoggin’s significant contributions since joining Carisk in early 2025 and underscores the company’s commitment to accelerating product innovation and strategic growth across the workers’ compensation and care management sectors.
In his elevated role, Scoggin will assume broader responsibility for enterprise-wide leadership, overseeing Carisk’s product development lifecycle, long-range strategic planning, and cross-functional growth initiatives. He will continue to champion the alignment of Carisk’s integrated solutions with the evolving needs of carriers, employers, TPAs, and patients, while expanding the company’s footprint across new markets and service lines.
“Nathan has proven himself to be an exceptional leader whose vision, market insight, and relentless drive for innovation have already made a meaningful impact on our organization. This promotion recognizes not only the results he has delivered but also our confidence in his ability to shape the future of Carisk as we continue to raise the bar for integrated care and risk solutions in the workers’ compensation industry.” —Joseph Berardo, Jr., Executive Chairman, Carisk Partners
Scoggin brings more than 20 years of experience in product development, strategy, and organizational growth to his expanded role. His expertise spans value-based care, specialty care management, and complex bill review. Prior to joining Carisk, he co-founded Icon Health, where he led the development and launch of the first full-risk value-based musculoskeletal solution for the Medicare Advantage market and continues to serve as Executive Chairman. Before Icon Health, he co-founded ForeSight Medical, a pioneering provider of surgical management solutions in the workers’ compensation space, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. Following that acquisition, Scoggin served as President of Specialty Networks at Paradigm, overseeing sales, account management, and product development for the division.
“I am deeply grateful for the trust Joe and the Carisk leadership team have placed in me. This is an exciting moment for our organization, and I am more energized than ever to work alongside our talented team to build solutions that genuinely transform recovery outcomes and create lasting value for our clients, partners, and the patients we serve. The work we are doing at Carisk has never been more important, and I look forward to helping lead our next chapter of growth and impact.” —Nathan Scoggin, President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Carisk Partners
Scoggin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Whittier College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He is widely recognized across the workers’ compensation and healthcare industries as a trusted innovator and thought leader.
The promotion is effective immediately. Scoggin’s appointment as President further solidifies Carisk’s executive leadership team as the company continues to advance its proprietary care models and expand its integrated solutions across the full continuum of workers’ compensation care.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company focused on transforming the patient experience and optimizing recovery outcomes. Since 2016, Carisk has redefined the way patients and clients access high-quality care and support services. Using its MBHO foundation and expertise, Carisk applies a biopsychosocial approach to create Pathways™ 2 Recovery for all types of complex claims — delivering seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients throughout their recovery journeys. For more information, visit www.cariskpartners.com.
In his elevated role, Scoggin will assume broader responsibility for enterprise-wide leadership, overseeing Carisk’s product development lifecycle, long-range strategic planning, and cross-functional growth initiatives. He will continue to champion the alignment of Carisk’s integrated solutions with the evolving needs of carriers, employers, TPAs, and patients, while expanding the company’s footprint across new markets and service lines.
“Nathan has proven himself to be an exceptional leader whose vision, market insight, and relentless drive for innovation have already made a meaningful impact on our organization. This promotion recognizes not only the results he has delivered but also our confidence in his ability to shape the future of Carisk as we continue to raise the bar for integrated care and risk solutions in the workers’ compensation industry.” —Joseph Berardo, Jr., Executive Chairman, Carisk Partners
Scoggin brings more than 20 years of experience in product development, strategy, and organizational growth to his expanded role. His expertise spans value-based care, specialty care management, and complex bill review. Prior to joining Carisk, he co-founded Icon Health, where he led the development and launch of the first full-risk value-based musculoskeletal solution for the Medicare Advantage market and continues to serve as Executive Chairman. Before Icon Health, he co-founded ForeSight Medical, a pioneering provider of surgical management solutions in the workers’ compensation space, which was acquired by Paradigm in 2017. Following that acquisition, Scoggin served as President of Specialty Networks at Paradigm, overseeing sales, account management, and product development for the division.
“I am deeply grateful for the trust Joe and the Carisk leadership team have placed in me. This is an exciting moment for our organization, and I am more energized than ever to work alongside our talented team to build solutions that genuinely transform recovery outcomes and create lasting value for our clients, partners, and the patients we serve. The work we are doing at Carisk has never been more important, and I look forward to helping lead our next chapter of growth and impact.” —Nathan Scoggin, President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Carisk Partners
Scoggin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Whittier College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He is widely recognized across the workers’ compensation and healthcare industries as a trusted innovator and thought leader.
The promotion is effective immediately. Scoggin’s appointment as President further solidifies Carisk’s executive leadership team as the company continues to advance its proprietary care models and expand its integrated solutions across the full continuum of workers’ compensation care.
About Carisk Partners
Carisk Partners is a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company focused on transforming the patient experience and optimizing recovery outcomes. Since 2016, Carisk has redefined the way patients and clients access high-quality care and support services. Using its MBHO foundation and expertise, Carisk applies a biopsychosocial approach to create Pathways™ 2 Recovery for all types of complex claims — delivering seamless experiences across all products and services and empowering patients throughout their recovery journeys. For more information, visit www.cariskpartners.com.
Contact
Carisk PartnersContact
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
Chrissy Gaul
305-514-5353
cariskpartners.com
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