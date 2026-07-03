Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Shreveport, LA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real estate. Santana Heyward will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R., Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jessica Santana Heyward
Jessica-Santana Heyward is the head of human resources at Vintage Realty Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. In her role, she acts as a strategic advisor to the executive team and shapes the company’s people strategy to fuel growth and drive operational results. Her expertise covers workforce planning, organizational design, total rewards, and people analytics. Through these areas, she spearheads efforts to build strong talent pipelines, boost employee engagement, and maintain compliance across a broad, multi-location real estate portfolio.
Jessica’s approach to HR is firmly rooted in data and business alignment, making HR an essential part of achieving the company’s long-term goals. Under her leadership, the company has developed scalable HR infrastructure, upgraded HRIS and payroll systems, and introduced policies and programs that elevate both operational standards and the employee experience.
Before joining Vintage Realty, Jessica worked in human resources at LifeShare Blood Center, focusing on HR operations, compliance, and culture. She also brings experience from the hospitality and media sectors, giving her a broad understanding of workforce dynamics in service-oriented industries.
As a military spouse, Jessica has lived and worked in a variety of communities, including Charleston, South Carolina. These experiences have shaped her flexible, adaptive leadership style and reinforced her dedication to building resilient and high-performing teams in changing environments.
Jessica is deeply involved in professional and community service. She holds leadership positions at both the local and regional levels in Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and serves as foundation director for the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), where she advances initiatives related to HR, workforce development, and community engagement. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Jessica was previously honored as a Woman Of The Month for May 2026.
Jessica earned her Master of Science in Human Resource Management and a certificate in HR Technology and Analytics from Western Governors University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Professional English from South Carolina State University. She also holds the SHRM People Analytics credential.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources.
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Jessica Santana Heyward
Jessica-Santana Heyward is the head of human resources at Vintage Realty Company in Shreveport, Louisiana. In her role, she acts as a strategic advisor to the executive team and shapes the company’s people strategy to fuel growth and drive operational results. Her expertise covers workforce planning, organizational design, total rewards, and people analytics. Through these areas, she spearheads efforts to build strong talent pipelines, boost employee engagement, and maintain compliance across a broad, multi-location real estate portfolio.
Jessica’s approach to HR is firmly rooted in data and business alignment, making HR an essential part of achieving the company’s long-term goals. Under her leadership, the company has developed scalable HR infrastructure, upgraded HRIS and payroll systems, and introduced policies and programs that elevate both operational standards and the employee experience.
Before joining Vintage Realty, Jessica worked in human resources at LifeShare Blood Center, focusing on HR operations, compliance, and culture. She also brings experience from the hospitality and media sectors, giving her a broad understanding of workforce dynamics in service-oriented industries.
As a military spouse, Jessica has lived and worked in a variety of communities, including Charleston, South Carolina. These experiences have shaped her flexible, adaptive leadership style and reinforced her dedication to building resilient and high-performing teams in changing environments.
Jessica is deeply involved in professional and community service. She holds leadership positions at both the local and regional levels in Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and serves as foundation director for the Northwest Louisiana chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), where she advances initiatives related to HR, workforce development, and community engagement. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Jessica was previously honored as a Woman Of The Month for May 2026.
Jessica earned her Master of Science in Human Resource Management and a certificate in HR Technology and Analytics from Western Governors University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Professional English from South Carolina State University. She also holds the SHRM People Analytics credential.
ABOUT P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources.
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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