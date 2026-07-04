New Children's Book "Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" Inspires Young Readers to Seek Out the Magic of the World in Everything
"Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn" is a charming new children’s adventure that follows a determined young girl on a quest to find magic and is filled with wonder, bravery, and heart. Designed to spark imagination and delight early readers, the book is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores.
Pikeville, TN, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn A Whimsical New Children’s Adventure Celebrating Imagination, Courage, and Wonder
A delightful new children’s book, Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn, invites young readers into a world where curiosity leads the way and magic waits just beyond the next page. Blending gentle adventure with heartwarming charm, the story follows Rosie, a bright and determined young girl who sets out on an unforgettable quest to find a unicorn—discovering friendship, bravery, and the power of believing in the extraordinary.
Written with warmth and crafted to spark imagination, Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn offers families a read‑aloud experience filled with wonder. Its vivid storytelling and enchanting illustrations make it an instant favorite for bedtime, classroom story time, and early independent readers.
“Children naturally look for magic in the world,” says author Jennifer Workman. “Rosie’s journey reminds us that imagination is a gift—and that sometimes the adventure itself is the treasure.”
Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores, making it easy for parents, teachers, and gift‑givers to bring Rosie’s magical quest into the hands of young readers everywhere.
About the Book
Title: Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn Author: Jennifer B. Workman Genre: Children’s Adventure / Picture Book Availability: Amazon.com and major online bookstores
A delightful new children’s book, Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn, invites young readers into a world where curiosity leads the way and magic waits just beyond the next page. Blending gentle adventure with heartwarming charm, the story follows Rosie, a bright and determined young girl who sets out on an unforgettable quest to find a unicorn—discovering friendship, bravery, and the power of believing in the extraordinary.
Written with warmth and crafted to spark imagination, Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn offers families a read‑aloud experience filled with wonder. Its vivid storytelling and enchanting illustrations make it an instant favorite for bedtime, classroom story time, and early independent readers.
“Children naturally look for magic in the world,” says author Jennifer Workman. “Rosie’s journey reminds us that imagination is a gift—and that sometimes the adventure itself is the treasure.”
Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn is now available on Amazon.com and all major online bookstores, making it easy for parents, teachers, and gift‑givers to bring Rosie’s magical quest into the hands of young readers everywhere.
About the Book
Title: Rosie and the Hunt for a Unicorn Author: Jennifer B. Workman Genre: Children’s Adventure / Picture Book Availability: Amazon.com and major online bookstores
Contact
Jennifer WorkmanContact
614-615-2529
https://www.horsefeathersfarmtn.com/product-page/rosie-and-the-hunt-for-a-unicorn
614-615-2529
https://www.horsefeathersfarmtn.com/product-page/rosie-and-the-hunt-for-a-unicorn
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